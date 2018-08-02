CV上面該用什麼動詞？給社會新鮮人的實用英文履歷單字

文：Linda Shih

畢業季又快到了！即將進入職場的你，想要交出一張厲害的英文履歷嗎？如果你還不知道在CV上面該用什麼動詞，那你絕對不能不知道以下的powerful verbs！

小V將履歷中常用到的動詞分為五類，還會附上例句和同義字，讓你可以穿插使用，怎麼寫履歷都不會詞窮啦！

另外，在履歷中，我們多半會列出自己得過的獎、參與過的研究或社團，也因為這些都是「過去的事蹟」，所以一般都會用「過去式」來表達，所以小V在下面就直接列出動詞的過去式囉！

1.led 帶領

曾經有過帶領社員或是當總召的經驗嗎？你可以用下面這些字⋯⋯

coordinated

Coordinated a 7-day, 100-person summer camp event.

在暑期營隊協調 100人 7天6夜的所有活動。

headed

Headed the school dance club, which earned first place in the national dance competition.

擔任學校熱舞社的社長，帶領社團獲得全國舞展冠軍。

operated

Started and operated a coffee shop business after graduation.

畢業之後創業開了一家咖啡廳。

executed

chaired

controlled

organized

produced

programmed

2.created 發起、創立

在過去的經驗中，有沒有什麼是你所開創或建立的豐功偉業？你可以用下面這些字⋯⋯

launched

Launched the first Christmas joint prom with 1000 guests from six departments.

成立第一屆六系跨校耶誕舞會，參與人數達1000 人。

established

Established the “Aesthetics Textbook” program in junior year.

在大三的時候發起了「美感教科書」計畫。

founded

Founded the Model United Nations Club at school.

創建學校第一屆模擬聯合國。

formed

implemented

incorporated

instituted

introduced

pioneered

administered

designed

developed

founded

3.added 增加

你是否有讓某項活動人數增加或是讓某項計畫達到更好的成效呢？你可以用下面這些字⋯⋯

increased

Designed a marketing plan for XXX in a case competition and increased customers by 30% in one month.

在商業競賽中，為 XXX 公司設計的行銷計畫，並讓顧客數在一個月內增長30%。

achieved

Achieved a twofold revenue growth by redefining target customers.

重新設定目標客戶後，使活動比去年多賺了兩倍。

boosted

Boosted the company’s website visits by 20% during internship.

在實習期間，為公司提升了20%的網頁瀏覽量。

achieved

accelerated

advanced

amplified

boosted

capitalized

delivered

enhanced

generated

improved

maximized

stimulated

4.changed 改變

如果你有協助社團或任何組織改變現況，甚至讓原本的事物進行地更順利，你可以用下面這些字⋯⋯

transformed

Transformed sponsors’ long-held negative attitudes towards the department and secured multiple sponsorships. 改變了廠商長期以來對系上的觀感，拉到了很多贊助。

integrated

Integrated two teams and increased working efficiency.

合併了兩個組，使工作更有效率。

strengthened

Strengthened human resources management within the company and earned praise from (the) supervisor(s).

在公司時期間，幫助公司加強了的人力資源管理，得到主管的青睞。

centralized

converted

influenced

merged

modified

reorganized

simplified

upgraded

5.achieved 完成、達到

想必在履歷裡面一定會想寫上你曾經達到的目標或完成的事蹟吧！你可以用下面這些字⋯⋯

accomplished

Accomplished my goal of completing three internships by graduation.

在大學畢業以前，達成了在三家企業實習的目標。

attained

Attained 8 computer skill certificates by junior year.

大三時，就獲得 8 張電腦證照。

awarded

Awarded Dean’s List Honor every semester.

大學四年，每個學期都拿書卷獎。

completed

demonstrated

earned

exceeded

outperformed

reached

succeeded

surpassed

targeted

