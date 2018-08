Phrase translated Sample or most common error Percentage correct

Your wife is stable Your wife cannot fall over 53.8

Your husband had a cardiac arrest Your husband’s heart was imprisoned 53.8

Your husband had a heart attack Your husband’s heart was attacked 73.1

Your wife needs to be ventilated Your wife needs to be aired 26.9

Your child’s condition is life threatening Your child’s state is not life stopping 69.2

Your child has been fitting Your child has been constructing 7.7

Your child will be born premature Your child is sleeping early 76.9

Your husband has the opportunity to donate his organs Your husband is now ready to donate 88.5

We will need your consent for operation We need your consent for operating (such as machinery) 61.5