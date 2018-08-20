學術寫作技巧：別濫用it is、there is或there are開頭的句子

在學術論文中，我們經常看到以it is、there is、there are開頭的句子，然而這樣的開頭句較為非正式的用法。我們將列舉在學術論文中常見的it is、there is、there are句子，同時提供經由修飾後較為正式標準的句子給大家參考。

1、It is vital that applicants submit their applications by the deadline.

修飾後：Applicants must submit their applications by the deadline.

2、There is a law that forbids people from importing chewing gum into Singapore.

修飾後：A law forbids people from importing chewing gum into Singapore.

3、It is clear that energy shortages and climate deterioration are major problems that are facing the world.

修飾後：Energy shortages and climate deterioration are major problems that are facing the world.（註1）

4、There are some disadvantages to employing the additional member system, including the creation of two types of legislator, voter confusion regarding the difference between the two votes, and the possibility of minor extremist parties winning representation.

修飾後：Disadvantages to employing the additional member system include the creation of two types of legislator, voter confusion regarding the difference between the two votes, and the possibility of minor extremist parties winning representation.

5、It is reasonable for investors to use the new system to explore market trends and seek out new opportunities.

修飾後：Investors can use the new system to explore market trends and seek out new opportunities.

6、It is difficult to diagnose Irumodic syndrome disease quickly in patients aged 10–20 years.

修飾後：Irumodic syndrome is difficult to diagnose quickly in patients aged 10–20 years.

7、There is a general consensus on the definition of ecoinnovation.

修飾後：A general consensus exists on the definition of ecoinnovation.

8、It is a blue crystalline substance with an offensive odor.

修飾後：It is a blue crystalline substance with an offensive odor.（註2）

9、There is a lack of observational evidence to confirm this hypothesis.

修飾後：No observational evidence confirms this hypothesis or Scant observational evidence supports this hypotheses.

10、There are attacks that can devastate a system with only a single packet.

修飾後：Attacks exist that can devastate a system with only a single packet.

註釋：

In some cases—such as this one—you can simply omit the anticipatory it phrase because the sentence has the same meaning with or without. Here, “it” refers to a real object, a chemical compound. Therefore, “it” is necessary because “it” is not the anticipatory it. Always be careful when editing your sentences to ensure you do not introduce errors.

本文經WALLACE華樂絲授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航