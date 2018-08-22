「不是我的菜」怎麼說？10個從字面猜不出意思的英文片語

文：Hsu Eddie

學了好幾十年的英文，但每當與外國人說話，還是有好多語句都聽不懂⋯⋯放心！這次就把「生活片語」都整理給你們！讓我們一起更快融入外國朋友圈。

你是不是常常碰到一些英文詞句，明明每個字都懂，但放在一起就聽得霧煞煞呢？這次幫你整理10個你最常搞錯意思的片語，讓你下次與外國人應答不尷尬！快點往下拉吧！

1. rule of thumb 原則上 / 經驗法則

rule of thumb才不是什麼跟大拇指有關的奇怪規定呢！它指的就是「經驗法則」或是「原則上」的意思。

As a rule of thumb, one cup of rice is enough per person.

原則上，一杯米夠一個人吃。

補充：我們也經常會說：general rule of thumb以及good rule of thumb。

2. cut to the chase 切入重點 / 直接了當

chase (v.) (n.) 是「追逐」的意思，cut to the chase則是在說趕快切入重點。

A: Yesterday, I felt sick and thought to myself “What’s wrong with me?”, and then⋯

B: Oh! Just cut to the chase!

A: I’m pregnant! A: 我昨天覺得很不舒服，想說「天啊！怎麼了！」，然後⋯⋯

B: 趕快說重點！

A: 我懷孕了！

3. hit the sack 睡覺去

sack (n.) 是指粗布袋，也有「床」的意思，所以hit the sack就是上床睡覺的意思！

I have a big meeting tomorrow morning. I’m gonna hit the sack now.

我明天早上有一個很重要的會要開。我先去睡了。

補充：hit the hay也同樣表達要去睡覺了！hay (n.) 乾草

4. up in the air 懸而未決

up in the air在空中，引申為一件事情還沒有著落，問題還沒有解決。

My wedding is coming up next week, but there are so many things still up in the air. I’m getting nervous.

下禮拜就是我的婚禮了，但還有好多事情要準備啊，我好緊張！

補充：love is in the air愛在空中蔓延，則是用來形容兩個人的甜蜜，或是當你身邊很多人開始談戀愛，也可以說：Oh, love is in the air!

5. lose your touch 不如以往

touch (n.) 在這邊當名詞，是指「觸；碰」的意思。lose your touch是說你不再擁有某個能力，或是某方面的表現不如以往了。

People have said that the author has lost his touch. His books are getting dull.

大家都說那位作家江郎才盡了。他的書越來越無聊。

補充：這個用法跟lose touch with somebody（失聯）不一樣喔！

I’ve lost touch with my classmates.

我跟我同學都失聯了。

6. ring a bell 對⋯有印象

ring (v.) 當動詞可能是「敲」或是「打電話」的意思。ring a bell原意應該是「敲鐘」，但引申為「對⋯有印象」或是「想起⋯」。

A: Do you know Emily Wang?

B: Nope, doesn’t ring a bell. A: 妳知道艾蜜莉・王是誰嗎？

B: 不知道耶，沒印象。

7. under the weather 不舒服

under the weather？在天氣的下面？原來這句話是用來形容一個人不舒服。也可以拿來形容喝醉了。

She’s been under the weather for quite a few days. Are you sure she’s okay?

她已經不舒服一陣子了，你確定她沒事嗎？

8. jump the gun 操之過急

jump the gun 也是典型的「每個字都懂，但實際意思卻天差地遠」的詞。這邊的 jump the gun 是指在鳴槍之前就先行一步了，引申為操之過急，或是過早行動。

Their website had jumped the gun and revealed the new product before it was officially launched.

他們的網站讓新產品提早曝光了。

9. blow someone away 令人驚艷

blow someone away不是吹走的意思喔！而是指一件事令人驚豔或是震懾。

She blew the audience away with her performance at the award ceremony.

他在頒獎典禮的表演令全場觀眾驚艷。

10. not my cup of tea 不是我的菜

not my cup of tea原來是「不是我的菜」的意思，而這個「菜」可以指一切的人事物，只要你不喜歡，就可以說It’s not my cup of tea.

A: Did you see the guy who just walked past？He looks like Prince Charming!

B: He’s cute, but not really my cup of tea. A: 你有看到剛走過去那男的嗎？看起來就像白馬王子！

B: 滿可愛的，但不是我的菜。

這些書上看不到的片語到底要怎麼學？

VoiceTube推出創新互動VoiceTube HERO課程！精選全球的熱門影片作為英文學習題材，課程影片涵蓋六大主題：社會人文、音樂藝術、自然科技、商業經濟、健康環境、歷史文化等，帶你學習最生活化且實用的單字片語，輕鬆學習道地的英文！看看VoiceTube HERO如何讓你的片語突飛猛進吧！

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航