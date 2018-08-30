- 熱門議題：
倒垃圾不是「throw the garbage」，老外會以為你要「把垃圾在空中拋來拋去」
我們想讓你知道的是
中文裡丟垃圾的「丟」，意思是「丟掉、處理掉」，但英文的throw卻是「投、拋、扔」的意思，只是「扔」這個動作，而不是扔掉。「Throw the garbage」聽在老外耳裡，好像是把垃圾在空中拋來拋去，很沒道理。
下班時Kevin整理一下辦公室，剛好遇到外藉同事問他在忙什麼。他說：
（X）I need to throw the garbage before I leave today.（我得在離開前清掉垃圾。）
同事一時莫名其妙，原來這樣講錯了。中文裡丟垃圾的「丟」，意思是「丟掉、處理掉」，但英文的throw卻是「投、拋、扔」的意思，只是「扔」這個動作，而不是扔掉。「Throw the garbage」聽在老外耳裡，好像是把垃圾在空中拋來拋去，很沒道理。
再舉一個例子，要問人「你能幫我把這個扔掉嗎？」有人會說「Can you help me throw it?」這樣說也不對，把東西丟掉，throw要加上一個away變成「throw away」。
When are you going to throw away those old books?（這些舊書你何時要丟掉？）
Don't throw your bus ticket away. The inspector may want to see it.（別把你的車票丟掉，查票員可能要查看。）
「丟垃圾」美國人最常用的動詞不是throw away，而是更簡單的take out，把東西拿出去，所以上面Kevin那句話要改成：
（X）I need to throw the garbage before I leave today.
（O）I need to take out the trash before I leave today.
倒垃圾還可以用一個字──dump
（O）He went to dump the garbage.（他去倒垃圾。）
所以「可以請你幫我把這東西扔掉嗎？」要這樣說：
（X）Can you help me throw it?
（O）Can you dump this for me?
進階版
Throw這個字有趣，但涵意太廣，不容易用得好，來看幾個稍有難度的口語例子。
- Throw a party
He threw a party for us.（他為我們舉行舞會。）
Throw a party其實就是have a party／give a party，但老外很常講throw a party，意思差不多，但throw更有隨興、即興，有讓人興奮的感覺。
- Be thrown
I wasn't expecting a visitor. I was really thrown.（我沒有意料會有訪客，一時措手不及。）
Throw有「confuse」（使困惑）的意思，在口語上也算常用，但在聽的時候，因為不熟悉它的時態變化（threw／thrown），很多英文不錯的同學也會錯聽。
- throw up
來比較這三句中，throw up的意思：
The meeting threw up some interesting ideas.（這次會上提出了一些有趣的想法。）
He's thrown up his job and gone off to Africa to work for a children's charity.（他辭掉工作，去非洲為一家兒童慈善機構工作。）
I spent all night throwing up.（我吐了一夜。）
責任編輯：朱家儀
核稿編輯：翁世航