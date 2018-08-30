倒垃圾不是「throw the garbage」，老外會以為你要「把垃圾在空中拋來拋去」

下班時Kevin整理一下辦公室，剛好遇到外藉同事問他在忙什麼。他說：

（X）I need to throw the garbage before I leave today.（我得在離開前清掉垃圾。）

同事一時莫名其妙，原來這樣講錯了。中文裡丟垃圾的「丟」，意思是「丟掉、處理掉」，但英文的throw卻是「投、拋、扔」的意思，只是「扔」這個動作，而不是扔掉。「Throw the garbage」聽在老外耳裡，好像是把垃圾在空中拋來拋去，很沒道理。

再舉一個例子，要問人「你能幫我把這個扔掉嗎？」有人會說「Can you help me throw it?」這樣說也不對，把東西丟掉，throw要加上一個away變成「throw away」。

When are you going to throw away those old books?（這些舊書你何時要丟掉？）

Don't throw your bus ticket away. The inspector may want to see it.（別把你的車票丟掉，查票員可能要查看。）