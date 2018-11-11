- 熱門議題：
- 「選舉倒數：議員到底在幹啥？」 、
- 「刺紋畫：用針與墨說的紋身故事」 、
- 「大人投資學」 、
- 「馬力歐陪你喝一杯」
賣座電影 vs. 票房毒藥，如何用英文描述或評價票房表現？
我們想讓你知道的是
電影成不成功，票房是一項重要指標。不過各項數據出來後，該如何用英文敘述或評價票房表現（box office performance）呢？新聞常說的「票房冠軍」、「票房毒藥」，英文又該如何表達？跟著希平方認識一下吧！
電影成不成功，票房是一項重要指標。不過各項數據出來後，該如何用英文敘述或評價票房表現（box office performance）呢？新聞常說的「票房冠軍」、「票房毒藥」，英文又該如何表達？跟著希平方認識一下吧！
票房數字
要描述票房數字，可以運用這樣的句型：
- take in / pull in / earn / gross _______ at the box office（賺進 _______ 票房）
其中，take in、pull in、earn、gross都有「賺取」的意思，底線部分則是票房數字。例如：
A Star Is Born has grossed nearly $149 million at the box office since its release on October 5.（《一個巨星的誕生》自十月五日上映以來已經賺取將近1.49億美元的票房。）
如果票房達到或高出某個漂亮數字，還可以搭配achieve（達到）、break（突破）、top（超過）等動詞：
- achieve / break / top_______ at the box office（票房達到 / 突破 / 超過 _______）
Adding an additional $17 million overseas this weekend, Venom has now topped $500 million at the worldwide box office.（加上本週末1700萬美元的海外票房，如今《猛毒》在全世界的票房已經超過5億美元。）
票房評價
除了票房數字，新聞報導也會將名列前茅的電影票房排名，這個時候經常運用這樣的句型：
- take / claim / nab / achieve / reach _______ at the box office
其中，take、claim有「取得」的意思，nab有「奪得」的意思，achieve、reach則有「達成」的意思。底線部分則是電影獲得的排名：
- the top spot / the first place（第一名）
- the second place（第二名）
- the third place（第三名）
Though dipping 58 percent in its second weekend, Halloween still nabbed the top spot at the box office this weekend.（儘管上映次週的週末票房下跌了58%，《月光光新慌慌》依舊奪得本週的週末票房冠軍。）
賣座電影 vs. 票房毒藥
如果票房創下好成績，可以說：
This movie（這部電影）
- …… succeeded at the box office.（...... 取得票房成功。）
- …… continued its box office success.（...... 持續票房佳績。）
- …… dominated the box office.（...... 稱霸電影票房。）
- …… broke box office records.（...... 打破票房紀錄。）
- …… took the box office by storm.（...... 票房大放異彩。）
這些票房大獲成功的「賣座電影」，英文可以說：
- a blockbuster
- a box office hit
- a box office success
- a box office smash
Marvel’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War not only broke the opening weekend record but also continued to dominate the box office worldwide.（漫威的賣座鉅片《復仇者聯盟 3：無限之戰》不僅打破首映週末票房紀錄，而且持續稱霸全球電影票房。）
如果票房慘烈，則可以搭配fail、flop、bomb等表示「失敗」的動詞：
This movie （這部電影）
- …… failed / flopped / bombed at the box office.（...... 票房一敗塗地。）
這些票房失利的電影，中文常稱作「票房毒藥」，而英文則可以用 failure（失敗）、flop（失敗）、bomb（失敗）、disaster（悲劇）等詞彙來表達：
- a box office failure
- a box office flop
- a box office bomb
- a box office disaster
Many critics considered Fantastic Four a box office bomb since it only managed to earn $47 million more than its $120 million budget.（許多評論家將《驚奇4超人》視為票房毒藥，因為它的票房只比電影1.2億美元的預算多出4700萬美元。）
學會這些用法之後，也別忘了找機會到國外新聞網站看看電影相關報導，說不定能比其他人更早獲得電影的最新消息喔！
延伸閱讀：【英文學習APP】想用手機學好英文？這款APP做到了！
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈電影英文——『票房冠軍』、『票房毒藥』英文怎麼說？〉為題發表
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航