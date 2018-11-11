賣座電影 vs. 票房毒藥，如何用英文描述或評價票房表現？

電影成不成功，票房是一項重要指標。不過各項數據出來後，該如何用英文敘述或評價票房表現（box office performance）呢？新聞常說的「票房冠軍」、「票房毒藥」，英文又該如何表達？跟著希平方認識一下吧！

票房數字

要描述票房數字，可以運用這樣的句型：

take in / pull in / earn / gross _______ at the box office（賺進 _______ 票房）

其中，take in、pull in、earn、gross都有「賺取」的意思，底線部分則是票房數字。例如：

A Star Is Born has grossed nearly $149 million at the box office since its release on October 5.（《一個巨星的誕生》自十月五日上映以來已經賺取將近1.49億美元的票房。）

如果票房達到或高出某個漂亮數字，還可以搭配achieve（達到）、break（突破）、top（超過）等動詞：

achieve / break / top_______ at the box office（票房達到 / 突破 / 超過 _______）

Adding an additional $17 million overseas this weekend, Venom has now topped $500 million at the worldwide box office.（加上本週末1700萬美元的海外票房，如今《猛毒》在全世界的票房已經超過5億美元。）

票房評價

除了票房數字，新聞報導也會將名列前茅的電影票房排名，這個時候經常運用這樣的句型：

take / claim / nab / achieve / reach _______ at the box office

其中，take、claim有「取得」的意思，nab有「奪得」的意思，achieve、reach則有「達成」的意思。底線部分則是電影獲得的排名：

the top spot / the first place（第一名）

the second place（第二名）

the third place（第三名）

Though dipping 58 percent in its second weekend, Halloween still nabbed the top spot at the box office this weekend.（儘管上映次週的週末票房下跌了58%，《月光光新慌慌》依舊奪得本週的週末票房冠軍。）

賣座電影 vs. 票房毒藥

如果票房創下好成績，可以說：

This movie（這部電影）

…… succeeded at the box office.（...... 取得票房成功。）

…… continued its box office success.（...... 持續票房佳績。）

…… dominated the box office.（...... 稱霸電影票房。）

…… broke box office records.（...... 打破票房紀錄。）

…… took the box office by storm.（...... 票房大放異彩。）

這些票房大獲成功的「賣座電影」，英文可以說：

a blockbuster

a box office hit

a box office success

a box office smash

Marvel’s blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War not only broke the opening weekend record but also continued to dominate the box office worldwide.（漫威的賣座鉅片《復仇者聯盟 3：無限之戰》不僅打破首映週末票房紀錄，而且持續稱霸全球電影票房。）

如果票房慘烈，則可以搭配fail、flop、bomb等表示「失敗」的動詞：

This movie （這部電影）

…… failed / flopped / bombed at the box office.（...... 票房一敗塗地。）

這些票房失利的電影，中文常稱作「票房毒藥」，而英文則可以用 failure（失敗）、flop（失敗）、bomb（失敗）、disaster（悲劇）等詞彙來表達：

a box office failure

a box office flop

a box office bomb

a box office disaster

Many critics considered Fantastic Four a box office bomb since it only managed to earn $47 million more than its $120 million budget.（許多評論家將《驚奇4超人》視為票房毒藥，因為它的票房只比電影1.2億美元的預算多出4700萬美元。）

學會這些用法之後，也別忘了找機會到國外新聞網站看看電影相關報導，說不定能比其他人更早獲得電影的最新消息喔！

