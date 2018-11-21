「九合一選舉」英文怎麼說？選舉時事單字大彙整

文：Gisele Sung

星期六就是台灣的九合一選舉啦！選舉、投票權都是前人努力為我們爭取來的公民權，大家應該好好把握，不論你支持誰，都要行使投票權唷！

今天VoiceTube幫大家把跟選舉有關的時事單字都整理出來，保證實用！相信最近的英文報章雜誌上都常常出現這些字！

這場選舉的名稱是？要選誰呢？

1. 選舉名稱：nine-in-one elections 九合一選舉

2. 九合一，顧名思義要選出九種為民服務的人，以下是這次九合一選舉內容：

municipality mayors 直轄市長

county magistrates 縣長

city mayors 市長

municipal councilmen 直轄市議員

county and city councilmen 縣、市議員

township mayors 鄉鎮市長

township public representatives 鄉鎮市民代表

chiefs of village 村里長

aboriginal district chiefs 原住民代表

例句：

Nine-in-one elections will be held on Saturday, 24 November 2018, to elect all municipality mayors, county magistrates, city mayors, municipal, county, and city councilmen, township mayors, chiefs of village, and aboriginal district chiefs in Taiwan. 九合一選舉將在2018年11月24舉行，要選出直轄市長、縣市長、直轄市與縣市議員、鄉鎮市長、鄉鎮市民代表、村里長、原住民代表。

投票時該注意哪些事項？

1. 投票應該攜帶的東西

voting notification 投票通知單

identity card （簡稱ID card）身分證

signet 印章（個人身分印章）

例句：

You should check that you bring your voting notification, ID card, and signet with you. 你應該檢查一下投票通知單、身份證和印章是不是都帶了。

2. 投票時的單字

poll worker 選務人員

reception desk 報到處

voting／polling booth 投票亭

ballot paper 選票

ballot box 票匭（投票箱）

cast a ballot／cast a vote／vote 投票

例句：

This Saturday, we will go to cast a vote.

這星期六，我們會去投票。 You should go to the reception desk first. The poll workers will give you the ballot paper.

你應該先去報到處，那裡有一些選務人員，他們會給你選票。 Go into the voting booth, and choose the candidate you like.

走進投票亭，然後選出你喜歡的候選人。 Finally, put your ballot paper into the ballot box.

最後，把你的選票投入票匭。

我們負責去投票，那候選人在做什麼呢？

propose political view 提出政見

the hustings 政見發表會

debate 辯論

sweep street 掃街

solicit votes 拜票

publicize 宣傳

advertise 廣告

flyer 文宣傳單

advertising board 廣告看板

banner／flag 旗幟

cyberwarfare 網路戰

cyberwarfare units 網軍

例句：

Candidates should propose constructive political views.

候選人要提出有建設性的政見。 On the hustings, the candidates from two parties debate with each other.

在政見發表會上，來自兩黨的候選人互相辯論。 Due to the upcoming election, many candidates try their best to sweep street and solicit votes every day.

由於選舉即將到來，許多候選人每天都盡他們所能地掃街拜票。 During the election period, the streets are full of advertising boards, flags and flyers.

在選舉期間，街道上充滿了廣告看板、旗幟和傳單。 If you want to earn more exposure, you should publicize and advertise more.

如果你想要獲取更多的曝光，你應該要有更多的宣傳和廣告。 In recent years, cyberwarfare has become a prevailing election tactics, and ”cyberwarfare units” has become a popular issue.

近年來，網路戰已經變成一種盛行的選舉戰略，「網軍」也變成一個熱門的話題。

失格的候選人會做些什麼呢？

bribery 賄選

vote buying 買票

slander 抹黑、毀謗

monitor 監聽、監看

例句：

Bribery and vote buying are illegal.

賄選和買票是不合法的。 The election of Taipei municipality mayor is filled with all kinds of slander.

台北市長的選舉充滿了各式的抹黑、毀謗。 Monitor to the other camp is an abominable thing.

監聽、監看對方陣營是一件非常可惡的事。

最後讓我們來看看一部影片，談到緬甸自由選舉之路。其實台灣的選舉自由也不過是從20多年前才開始的，是透過上一代的人辛苦爭取而來，比起中國、北韓等獨裁國家，我們的政治領袖能由我們自己決定，真的是件很幸福的事！所以希望大家週末都能夠去投票，自己的未來自己決定！

