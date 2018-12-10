只會happy、angry太沒創意了，用這些英文表達你的喜與怒

文：Rebecca Huang

處在這個花花世界，人人都有情緒起伏，你會如何用英語表達自己的「喜」和「怒」呢？如果每次都用happy和angry就太沒有創意了！今天就讓我們一起來學學描述情緒的單字與用法：

happy（快樂的）

要表示「快樂」，最常見的字便是happy，指的是「感覺或表現出快樂的樣態」，例如a happy marriage 是「一段快樂的婚姻」、a happy childhood是「一段快樂的童年」。

I’m happy to know that Jason is coming with us.

知道Jason要和我們一起去，我很高興。 She is happy to help him out.

她樂意幫助他。

pleased（滿意的）

please有快樂的意思，但較強調「感到滿意」，算是程度比較低的「快樂」。

I’m pleased with my son’s grades this year.

我滿意我兒子今年的成績。 The Johnsons are pleased with their new apartment.

Johnson夫婦滿意他們的新公寓。

delighted（高興的）

delighted的快樂程度比pleased高，可以說是very pleased（很滿意的）之意，例如a delighted audience（很高興的聽眾）。

Lisa’s parents are delighted to see her after a year’s separation.

Lisa的父母在和她分開一年後很高興見到她。 I was delighted at your promotion.

我很高興你升職了。

blissful（樂而忘憂的；幸福的）

blissful的快樂程度比delighted更高，通常形容快樂到忘了煩惱、有幸福感，例如：a blissful childhood（一段快樂無憂的童年）、a blissful holiday（一段樂而忘憂的假期）。

I spent a blissful summer vacation with my grandparents in the countryside.

我和祖父母在鄉下度過了一個幸福的暑假。 She had three blissful hours of playing with her furkid.

她和她的毛小孩玩了三小時的幸福時光。

overjoyed（狂喜的）

overjoyed的快樂程度十分高，通常是用來形容聽到好消息的快樂。

She was overjoyed that her husband was safe from the quake.

她的丈夫在地震中安然無恙令她欣喜若狂。 Becky was overjoyed to hear that they had offered her the dream job.

Becky 很高興聽到他們給了她夢寐以求的工作。

thrilled（極為激動的；非常興奮的）

thrilled的快樂程度和overjoyed差不多，都是程度極高的快樂。

She was thrilled that all her friends turned up to her birthday party.

她很興奮所有的朋友都來參加她的生日趴。 I was thrilled to be sitting next to such a distinguished author.

我很興奮坐在這樣一位傑出的作家旁邊。

ecstatic（欣喜若狂的）

ecstatic可說是程度數一數二高的快樂，屬於極度快樂，快樂到有點失去理智。

She was ecstatic at the news that she has been nominated for an award.

聽到被提名獎項的消息，她欣喜若狂。 Tommy was ecstatic over the win, jumping up and down the chair.

Tommy比賽獲勝欣喜若狂，在椅子跳上跳下。

upset（心煩的；不高興的）

upset是生氣指數較小的英文字，例如：

I hope you’re not still upset with me being late.

我希望你不要還對我遲到的事不高興。 He was upset that his girlfriend didn’t spend more time with him.

他因為女朋友沒有多花時間陪他而不高興。

annoyed（不悅的；有點煩的）

annoyed是另一個生氣指數不太高的字，其生氣的主要理由通常是「不耐煩、沒耐性」，或者別人作了令你心煩的事。

She’ll be annoyed if we don’t finish by five.

若我們五點不結束，她會不悅。 He was annoyed by my indifference.

我的毫不在乎讓他不爽。

irritated（沒耐性的生氣；被刺激而不悅）

irritated與annoyed的意思相近，是「沒耐性的生氣；被刺激而不悅」，例如：

Mr. Chen was irritated by all his questions.

陳老師因為他的一堆問題而不耐。 I was beginning to get irritated at the long delay.

我對於這長時間的延遲開始感到不耐。

angry（生氣的）

angry的生氣指數比前幾個字高，通常是因為別人對你不好或你被不公平對待而產生的怒氣。

Patients are angry at the increased cost of medicines.

病人因為藥費增加而生氣。 He is angry with himself for making such a stupid mistake.

他為自己犯下愚蠢的錯誤而生氣。

mad（憤怒的）

mad的生氣指數比angry高，比較常用在口語中。

His insult drives me mad!

他的侮辱讓我火冒三丈！ People are mad at the team for losing the match.

民眾對這支輸了比賽的隊伍十分惱怒。

furious/infuriated（滿腔怒火的；大發雷霆的）

這兩個字的生氣指數又比mad高，可說是「大怒」。

He was furious at her lies.

他對她的謊言氣到不行。 I was infuriated by their criticism.

他們的批評把我給氣炸了。

outraged（震怒的）

outraged生氣指數可說最高，通常是因為震驚而產生的憤怒，或認為某件事是錯的而產生的強烈情緒，例如：

They are outraged by the President’s lies.

他們因為總統的謊言而氣壞了。 Customers were outraged by the oil price increases.

消費者因為油價的上漲而氣壞了。

這些英文字彙在日常生活中都非常實用，趕快記下來並找機會使用吧。你將會發現，字彙量的累積可以更豐富你的表達喔！

本文經EF English Live線上英文授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航