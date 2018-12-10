- 熱門議題：
- 「選舉出爐：議員到底在幹啥？」 、
- 「刺紋畫：用針與墨說的紋身故事」 、
- 「大人投資學」 、
- 「馬力歐陪你喝一杯」
只會happy、angry太沒創意了，用這些英文表達你的喜與怒
我們想讓你知道的是
處在這個花花世界，人人都有情緒起伏，你會如何用英語表達自己的「喜」和「怒」呢？如果每次都用happy和angry就太沒有創意了！今天就讓我們一起來學學描述情緒的單字與用法。
文：Rebecca Huang
處在這個花花世界，人人都有情緒起伏，你會如何用英語表達自己的「喜」和「怒」呢？如果每次都用happy和angry就太沒有創意了！今天就讓我們一起來學學描述情緒的單字與用法：
- happy（快樂的）
要表示「快樂」，最常見的字便是happy，指的是「感覺或表現出快樂的樣態」，例如a happy marriage 是「一段快樂的婚姻」、a happy childhood是「一段快樂的童年」。
I’m happy to know that Jason is coming with us.
知道Jason要和我們一起去，我很高興。
She is happy to help him out.
她樂意幫助他。
- pleased（滿意的）
please有快樂的意思，但較強調「感到滿意」，算是程度比較低的「快樂」。
I’m pleased with my son’s grades this year.
我滿意我兒子今年的成績。
The Johnsons are pleased with their new apartment.
Johnson夫婦滿意他們的新公寓。
- delighted（高興的）
delighted的快樂程度比pleased高，可以說是very pleased（很滿意的）之意，例如a delighted audience（很高興的聽眾）。
Lisa’s parents are delighted to see her after a year’s separation.
Lisa的父母在和她分開一年後很高興見到她。
I was delighted at your promotion.
我很高興你升職了。
- blissful（樂而忘憂的；幸福的）
blissful的快樂程度比delighted更高，通常形容快樂到忘了煩惱、有幸福感，例如：a blissful childhood（一段快樂無憂的童年）、a blissful holiday（一段樂而忘憂的假期）。
I spent a blissful summer vacation with my grandparents in the countryside.
我和祖父母在鄉下度過了一個幸福的暑假。
She had three blissful hours of playing with her furkid.
她和她的毛小孩玩了三小時的幸福時光。
- overjoyed（狂喜的）
overjoyed的快樂程度十分高，通常是用來形容聽到好消息的快樂。
She was overjoyed that her husband was safe from the quake.
她的丈夫在地震中安然無恙令她欣喜若狂。
Becky was overjoyed to hear that they had offered her the dream job.
Becky 很高興聽到他們給了她夢寐以求的工作。
- thrilled（極為激動的；非常興奮的）
thrilled的快樂程度和overjoyed差不多，都是程度極高的快樂。
She was thrilled that all her friends turned up to her birthday party.
她很興奮所有的朋友都來參加她的生日趴。
I was thrilled to be sitting next to such a distinguished author.
我很興奮坐在這樣一位傑出的作家旁邊。
- ecstatic（欣喜若狂的）
ecstatic可說是程度數一數二高的快樂，屬於極度快樂，快樂到有點失去理智。
She was ecstatic at the news that she has been nominated for an award.
聽到被提名獎項的消息，她欣喜若狂。
Tommy was ecstatic over the win, jumping up and down the chair.
Tommy比賽獲勝欣喜若狂，在椅子跳上跳下。
- upset（心煩的；不高興的）
upset是生氣指數較小的英文字，例如：
I hope you’re not still upset with me being late.
我希望你不要還對我遲到的事不高興。
He was upset that his girlfriend didn’t spend more time with him.
他因為女朋友沒有多花時間陪他而不高興。
- annoyed（不悅的；有點煩的）
annoyed是另一個生氣指數不太高的字，其生氣的主要理由通常是「不耐煩、沒耐性」，或者別人作了令你心煩的事。
She’ll be annoyed if we don’t finish by five.
若我們五點不結束，她會不悅。
He was annoyed by my indifference.
我的毫不在乎讓他不爽。
- irritated（沒耐性的生氣；被刺激而不悅）
irritated與annoyed的意思相近，是「沒耐性的生氣；被刺激而不悅」，例如：
Mr. Chen was irritated by all his questions.
陳老師因為他的一堆問題而不耐。
I was beginning to get irritated at the long delay.
我對於這長時間的延遲開始感到不耐。
- angry（生氣的）
angry的生氣指數比前幾個字高，通常是因為別人對你不好或你被不公平對待而產生的怒氣。
Patients are angry at the increased cost of medicines.
病人因為藥費增加而生氣。
He is angry with himself for making such a stupid mistake.
他為自己犯下愚蠢的錯誤而生氣。
- mad（憤怒的）
mad的生氣指數比angry高，比較常用在口語中。
His insult drives me mad!
他的侮辱讓我火冒三丈！
People are mad at the team for losing the match.
民眾對這支輸了比賽的隊伍十分惱怒。
- furious/infuriated（滿腔怒火的；大發雷霆的）
這兩個字的生氣指數又比mad高，可說是「大怒」。
He was furious at her lies.
他對她的謊言氣到不行。
I was infuriated by their criticism.
他們的批評把我給氣炸了。
- outraged（震怒的）
outraged生氣指數可說最高，通常是因為震驚而產生的憤怒，或認為某件事是錯的而產生的強烈情緒，例如：
They are outraged by the President’s lies.
他們因為總統的謊言而氣壞了。
Customers were outraged by the oil price increases.
消費者因為油價的上漲而氣壞了。
這些英文字彙在日常生活中都非常實用，趕快記下來並找機會使用吧。你將會發現，字彙量的累積可以更豐富你的表達喔！
本文經EF English Live線上英文授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航