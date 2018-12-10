2018/12/10, 生活

只會happy、angry太沒創意了，用這些英文表達你的喜與怒

處在這個花花世界，人人都有情緒起伏，你會如何用英語表達自己的「喜」和「怒」呢？如果每次都用happy和angry就太沒有創意了！今天就讓我們一起來學學描述情緒的單字與用法。

文：Rebecca Huang

處在這個花花世界，人人都有情緒起伏，你會如何用英語表達自己的「喜」和「怒」呢？如果每次都用happy和angry就太沒有創意了！今天就讓我們一起來學學描述情緒的單字與用法：

  • happy（快樂的）

要表示「快樂」，最常見的字便是happy，指的是「感覺或表現出快樂的樣態」，例如a happy marriage 是「一段快樂的婚姻」、a happy childhood是「一段快樂的童年」。

I’m happy to know that Jason is coming with us.
知道Jason要和我們一起去，我很高興。

She is happy to help him out.
她樂意幫助他。

  • pleased（滿意的）

please有快樂的意思，但較強調「感到滿意」，算是程度比較低的「快樂」。

I’m pleased with my son’s grades this year.
我滿意我兒子今年的成績。

The Johnsons are pleased with their new apartment.
Johnson夫婦滿意他們的新公寓。

  • delighted（高興的）

delighted的快樂程度比pleased高，可以說是very pleased（很滿意的）之意，例如a delighted audience（很高興的聽眾）。

Lisa’s parents are delighted to see her after a year’s separation.
Lisa的父母在和她分開一年後很高興見到她。

I was delighted at your promotion.
我很高興你升職了。

  • blissful（樂而忘憂的；幸福的）

blissful的快樂程度比delighted更高，通常形容快樂到忘了煩惱、有幸福感，例如：a blissful childhood（一段快樂無憂的童年）、a blissful holiday（一段樂而忘憂的假期）。

I spent a blissful summer vacation with my grandparents in the countryside.
我和祖父母在鄉下度過了一個幸福的暑假。

She had three blissful hours of playing with her furkid.
她和她的毛小孩玩了三小時的幸福時光。

  • overjoyed（狂喜的）

overjoyed的快樂程度十分高，通常是用來形容聽到好消息的快樂。

She was overjoyed that her husband was safe from the quake.
她的丈夫在地震中安然無恙令她欣喜若狂。

Becky was overjoyed to hear that they had offered her the dream job.
Becky 很高興聽到他們給了她夢寐以求的工作。

  • thrilled（極為激動的；非常興奮的）

thrilled的快樂程度和overjoyed差不多，都是程度極高的快樂。

She was thrilled that all her friends turned up to her birthday party.
她很興奮所有的朋友都來參加她的生日趴。

I was thrilled to be sitting next to such a distinguished author.
我很興奮坐在這樣一位傑出的作家旁邊。

  • ecstatic（欣喜若狂的）

ecstatic可說是程度數一數二高的快樂，屬於極度快樂，快樂到有點失去理智。

She was ecstatic at the news that she has been nominated for an award.
聽到被提名獎項的消息，她欣喜若狂。

Tommy was ecstatic over the win, jumping up and down the chair.
Tommy比賽獲勝欣喜若狂，在椅子跳上跳下。

  • upset（心煩的；不高興的）

upset是生氣指數較小的英文字，例如：

I hope you’re not still upset with me being late.
我希望你不要還對我遲到的事不高興。

He was upset that his girlfriend didn’t spend more time with him.
他因為女朋友沒有多花時間陪他而不高興。

  • annoyed（不悅的；有點煩的）

annoyed是另一個生氣指數不太高的字，其生氣的主要理由通常是「不耐煩、沒耐性」，或者別人作了令你心煩的事。

She’ll be annoyed if we don’t finish by five.
若我們五點不結束，她會不悅。

He was annoyed by my indifference.
我的毫不在乎讓他不爽。

  • irritated（沒耐性的生氣；被刺激而不悅）

irritated與annoyed的意思相近，是「沒耐性的生氣；被刺激而不悅」，例如：

Mr. Chen was irritated by all his questions.
陳老師因為他的一堆問題而不耐。

I was beginning to get irritated at the long delay.
我對於這長時間的延遲開始感到不耐。

  • angry（生氣的）

angry的生氣指數比前幾個字高，通常是因為別人對你不好或你被不公平對待而產生的怒氣。

Patients are angry at the increased cost of medicines.
病人因為藥費增加而生氣。

He is angry with himself for making such a stupid mistake.
他為自己犯下愚蠢的錯誤而生氣。

  • mad（憤怒的）

mad的生氣指數比angry高，比較常用在口語中。

His insult drives me mad!
他的侮辱讓我火冒三丈！

People are mad at the team for losing the match.
民眾對這支輸了比賽的隊伍十分惱怒。

  • furious/infuriated（滿腔怒火的；大發雷霆的）

這兩個字的生氣指數又比mad高，可說是「大怒」。

He was furious at her lies.
他對她的謊言氣到不行。

I was infuriated by their criticism.
他們的批評把我給氣炸了。

  • outraged（震怒的）

outraged生氣指數可說最高，通常是因為震驚而產生的憤怒，或認為某件事是錯的而產生的強烈情緒，例如：

They are outraged by the President’s lies.
他們因為總統的謊言而氣壞了。

Customers were outraged by the oil price increases.
消費者因為油價的上漲而氣壞了。

這些英文字彙在日常生活中都非常實用，趕快記下來並找機會使用吧。你將會發現，字彙量的累積可以更豐富你的表達喔！

