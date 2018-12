是勘誤還是造假：誰才能建議期刊撤稿？

文:蔡孟利(國立宜蘭大學生物機電工程學系教授)

台灣大學不具自治該有的品格,教育部沒有善盡監督的責任,科技部缺乏計畫管考的能力。今年(2018年)10月1日,《癌症研究》(Cancer Research)這本著名期刊中的一篇簡短撤稿聲明,可以作為這些事實的佐證。

這篇不到150個英文字的撤稿聲明全文如下:

This article is being retracted at the request of the editors. Following an institutional review by the National Health Research Institute (Taiwan, Republic of China), the authors were unable to provide original data for any of the figures published in the article, and the investigation team concluded that the data were fabricated intentionally. As a result of these findings, the institution recommended retraction and, upon internal review, the editors agree with this recommendation. A copy of this Retraction Notice was sent to the last known email addresses for all nine authors. One author (M.-C. Hung) agreed to the retraction; one author (J.-L. Su) did not agree to the retraction; the seven remaining authors (T.-Y. Chang, H.-A. Chen, C.-F. Chiu, Y.-W. Chang, T.-C. Kuo, P.-C. Tseng, and W. Wang) did not respond.