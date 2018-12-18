「Is Monday ok for you?」為何老外會覺得不太自然？

今天來談談商業email上常見的幾個錯誤，這些錯誤是比較「高級」的錯誤，程度不錯的學生，也許也會犯。因為句子唸起來無違和感，而且同事之間抄來抄去也都這麼寫，久而久之潛意識也就接受了。來看看自己有沒有寫錯：

請看以下的資訊。 （X）Please see below information

（O）Please see the information below.

Below這個字是〚be+low〛，顧名思義，是「在什麼之下」，它只能夠當介系詞和副詞，不能當形容詞，既然不能當形容詞，就不能用來修飾information，必須放在名詞後面當副詞才對。

和below相對的字是above，above可以當形容詞，也可以當副詞：

（O）Please send the articles to the address given above.（請把文章寄到上述位址）

上面句子中的above是副詞。

（O）The email was sent to the above address.（郵件已寄至上述位址）

上面句子中的above是形容詞。

如果有任何疑問，請直接找我。 （X）If you have any questions, please find me directly.

（O）If you have any questions, please come to me directly.

這裡的「找」並非「找到」或「尋找」的找，所以既不是find，也不是look for。就像我們對外國朋友說「到台灣時來找我」，英文怎麼說？

（X）Find me next time when you are here.

（X）Look for me next time when you are here.

（O）Come and see me next time when you are here.

上面的用法中，第三個句子才正確。

星期一方便嗎？ （不自然）Is Monday ok for you?

（自然）Is Monday ok with you?

我們發現，如果是老外，問你可不可以約個時間，多半會說「If it’s ok with you...」，但老中就會說「If it’s ok for you…」，真要追究，用with比較好。為什麼呢？

OK for you => good for you 對某人有好處

With沒有那麼直接，代表一種agree with，同意某件事，而不是指那件事對我有好處。

如果有任何需要我幫忙的，請讓我知道。 （X）If there is anything needs my help, please let me know.

（△）If there's anything I can do to help, please let me know.

（O）Please let me know if you have any further questions.

前面這句話直譯，文法有錯。估計這樣寫的人，是不想直接說if you need my help這樣直白表達，繞著表達，句子長一點，就變成「If there's anything I can do to help…」，這樣講很正式，且有距離感，直接請人家有問題就可提出，其實也就表示願意幫忙了。

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航