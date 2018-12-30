心肺耐力、柔軟度、平衡感，這些運動能力相關的英文怎麼說？

影片中，我們不只見識到貓咪令人望塵莫及的跳躍力，也發現原來良好的跳躍力需要力量、爆發力、精準度等運動能力相互配合，否則一不小心也是會摔跤出糗的。常見的運動能力英文怎麼說？一起認識一下吧！

常見的運動能力

cardiorespiratory endurance 心肺耐力

Cardio- 是「心臟的」，respiratory是「呼吸的」，cardiorespiratory endurance指的就是心臟、肺部等器官將氧氣輸送到身體各處的能力。若想增進心肺耐力，可做一些有氧運動（aerobic exercise），像是跑步、跳舞、游泳、騎單車......等。

A: Guys, I have to stop to catch my breath.（大夥兒，我必須停下來喘口氣。）

B: You really need to improve your cardiorespiratory endurance. It's just the third round, and you're panting like crazy.（你真的要改善你的心肺耐力。才第三圈，你就喘得跟什麼似的。）

muscular endurance 肌耐力

又稱stamina，指肌肉能持續產生力量的能力。常見的訓練方式有：

plank 平板支撐

平板支撐 sit-ups 仰臥起坐

仰臥起坐 push-ups 伏地挺身

伏地挺身 bodyweight squat 深蹲

A: I can't believe that I got a muscle cramp and had to be substituted during the game.（我不敢相信我會在比賽時抽筋而必須被換下場。）

B: It's okay. Let's work out more to build up our muscular endurance before the next game!（沒關係。我們在下場比賽前多鍛鍊身體、提升我們的肌耐力吧！）

muscular strength 肌肉力量

肌肉產生力量的能力，可以透過一些重量訓練（weight training）來加強。

A: Why are you lifting weights so often these days? （你最近怎麼這麼常去舉重？）

B: I want to build muscular strength. The baseball season is coming.（我想要強化肌肉力量。棒球季就要到了。）

flexibility 柔軟度

各關節（joint）所能伸展出的最大活動範圍，常透過坐姿體前彎（the sit and reach test）進行檢測。要改善柔軟度，可多做些伸展（stretching）。

A: Try leaning a little bit forward. You almost reach your toes.（試著再往前伸一點。你就快摸到你的腳尖了。）

B: I can't! I told you I’m not flexible!（我做不到！我跟你說過我的柔軟度很差！）

A: Yeah. You are really stiff.（是啊。你的筋真的很硬。）

上述四項能力跟健康也習習相關，因此也被稱為健康體適能（health-related fitness）。除此之外，還有其他運動能力跟運動表現息息相關：

speed 速度

速度 power 爆發力

最短時間內能爆發出的最大力量，同時結合「速度」跟「肌肉力量」兩種能力。

Alfred increased his speed enormously after training for a few weeks. Now he runs like the wind. （Alfred 經過數週訓練之後速度大幅提升。現在他跑得跟風一樣快。）

balance 平衡感

平衡感 agility 敏捷度

敏捷度 accuracy 準確度

準確度 coordination 協調能力

If you want to enhance your sports performance, you have to work on your agility and hand-eye coordination.（如果你想要增進你的運動表現，必須加強你的敏捷度跟手眼協調能力。）

每個人都有各自擅長的運動能力，下次去運動會或是觀看運動賽事轉播時，不妨看看每項運動所需要的運動能力是什麼，試著用英文說說看喔！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈運動英文——『柔軟度』、『爆發力』英文怎麼說？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航