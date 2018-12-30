- 熱門議題：
心肺耐力、柔軟度、平衡感，這些運動能力相關的英文怎麼說？
我們想讓你知道的是
原來良好的跳躍力需要力量、爆發力、精準度等運動能力相互配合，否則一不小心也是會摔跤出糗的。常見的運動能力英文怎麼說？一起認識一下吧！
影片中，我們不只見識到貓咪令人望塵莫及的跳躍力，也發現原來良好的跳躍力需要力量、爆發力、精準度等運動能力相互配合，否則一不小心也是會摔跤出糗的。常見的運動能力英文怎麼說？一起認識一下吧！
常見的運動能力
- cardiorespiratory endurance 心肺耐力
Cardio- 是「心臟的」，respiratory是「呼吸的」，cardiorespiratory endurance指的就是心臟、肺部等器官將氧氣輸送到身體各處的能力。若想增進心肺耐力，可做一些有氧運動（aerobic exercise），像是跑步、跳舞、游泳、騎單車......等。
A: Guys, I have to stop to catch my breath.（大夥兒，我必須停下來喘口氣。）
B: You really need to improve your cardiorespiratory endurance. It's just the third round, and you're panting like crazy.（你真的要改善你的心肺耐力。才第三圈，你就喘得跟什麼似的。）
- muscular endurance 肌耐力
又稱stamina，指肌肉能持續產生力量的能力。常見的訓練方式有：
- plank 平板支撐
- sit-ups 仰臥起坐
- push-ups 伏地挺身
- bodyweight squat 深蹲
A: I can't believe that I got a muscle cramp and had to be substituted during the game.（我不敢相信我會在比賽時抽筋而必須被換下場。）
B: It's okay. Let's work out more to build up our muscular endurance before the next game!（沒關係。我們在下場比賽前多鍛鍊身體、提升我們的肌耐力吧！）
- muscular strength 肌肉力量
肌肉產生力量的能力，可以透過一些重量訓練（weight training）來加強。
A: Why are you lifting weights so often these days? （你最近怎麼這麼常去舉重？）
B: I want to build muscular strength. The baseball season is coming.（我想要強化肌肉力量。棒球季就要到了。）
- flexibility 柔軟度
各關節（joint）所能伸展出的最大活動範圍，常透過坐姿體前彎（the sit and reach test）進行檢測。要改善柔軟度，可多做些伸展（stretching）。
A: Try leaning a little bit forward. You almost reach your toes.（試著再往前伸一點。你就快摸到你的腳尖了。）
B: I can't! I told you I’m not flexible!（我做不到！我跟你說過我的柔軟度很差！）
A: Yeah. You are really stiff.（是啊。你的筋真的很硬。）
上述四項能力跟健康也習習相關，因此也被稱為健康體適能（health-related fitness）。除此之外，還有其他運動能力跟運動表現息息相關：
- speed 速度
- power 爆發力
最短時間內能爆發出的最大力量，同時結合「速度」跟「肌肉力量」兩種能力。
Alfred increased his speed enormously after training for a few weeks. Now he runs like the wind. （Alfred 經過數週訓練之後速度大幅提升。現在他跑得跟風一樣快。）
- balance 平衡感
- agility 敏捷度
- accuracy 準確度
- coordination 協調能力
If you want to enhance your sports performance, you have to work on your agility and hand-eye coordination.（如果你想要增進你的運動表現，必須加強你的敏捷度跟手眼協調能力。）
每個人都有各自擅長的運動能力，下次去運動會或是觀看運動賽事轉播時，不妨看看每項運動所需要的運動能力是什麼，試著用英文說說看喔！
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈運動英文——『柔軟度』、『爆發力』英文怎麼說？〉為題發表
