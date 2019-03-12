「a sense of」優越感、自卑感、歸屬感⋯⋯如何用英文表達？

看完影片後，你是否對「冒名頂替症候群」有更深一層的認識了呢？介紹過程中，講者提到許多抽象的心理感受，像是「欺騙感」（a feeling of fraudulence）、「冒名頂替感」（a feeling of imposterism）、「不安全感」（a sense of insecurity）。中文也有許多表達內心感受的詞彙，像是「成就感」、「挫敗感」、「歸屬感」等。這些感受對應到英文會怎麼說呢？一起看看吧！

內心感受

要表達情緒感受時，可以用a sense of…或a feeling of…這樣的表達法。例如：

快樂與悲傷

a sense / feeling of well-being 幸福感

幸福感 a sense / feeling of satisfaction 滿足感

滿足感 a sense / feeling of relief 解脫感

Being with my family gives me a great sense of well-being. That’s why I often go back to my hometown.（跟家人在一起帶給我非常幸福的感受。這就是為什麼我經常返鄉。）

a sense / feeling of loneliness 寂寞感

寂寞感 a sense / feeling of emptiness 空虛感

You might feel a sense of loneliness when you move to a new city. But as time goes by, everything will turn out fine.（你搬到新城市時可能會感到十分寂寞。但隨著時間過去，一切都會好轉的。）

成功與挫敗

a sense / feeling of achievement 成就感

成就感 a sense / feeling of pride 自豪感

自豪感 a sense / feeling of superiority 優越感

If you find this job boring, why not apply for a job that gives you a sense of achievement?（如果你覺得這份工作很無聊，為什麼不去申請一份能帶給你成就感的工作呢？）

a sense / feeling of defeat 挫敗感

挫敗感 a sense / feeling of frustration 沮喪感

沮喪感 a sense / feeling of disappointment 失望感

失望感 a sense / feeling of inferiority 自卑感

Tony experienced a deep sense of defeat when he failed the exam. He shut himself in his room, not letting anyone in.（Tony 考試不及格後感到十分挫敗。他把自己關在房間，不讓任何人進去。）

擔心與歉咎

a sense / feeling of panic 恐慌感

恐慌感 a sense / feeling of doom 末日感

末日感 a sense / feeling of shame 羞愧感

羞愧感 a sense / feeling of guilt, guilty feelings 內疚感

Mary couldn’t shake the intense feeling of guilt after she lied to her parents, so she told them the truth the next day.（Mary 騙了父母之後擺脫不了強烈的內疚感，所以隔天就跟他們說實話了。）

認同與價值

a sense / feeling of belonging 歸屬感

歸屬感 a sense / feeling of identity 認同感

認同感 a sense / feeling of self-worth 自我價值感

As a second-generation immigrant, he spent most of his life seeking a sense of belonging and identity.（作為第二代移民，他花了大半輩子尋找歸屬感和認同感。）

天賦能力

如果要表達「幽默感」等天賦能力，則可以用 a sense of… 這個表達法。例如：

a sense of humor 幽默感

幽默感 a sense of balance 平衡感

平衡感 a sense of direction 方向感

方向感 a sense of rhythm 節奏感

The speaker brought the house down with his quick wit and sense of humor.（這位講者用他的機智和幽默感博得了滿堂彩。）

這些表達內心感受及天賦能力的詞彙都學起來了嗎？下次有感而發時，不妨試試用英文表達喔！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈只會 a sense of humor 還不夠！這些 sense of 用法也該要會〉為題發表

