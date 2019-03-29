2019/03/29, 生活

看似意思相似的「finish」和「end」，用法怎麼分？

看似意思相似的「finish」和「end」，用法怎麼分？
Photo Credit: Depositephotos
我們想讓你知道的是

「I'll end this project by Friday.」Zack想表達的意思是「我這禮拜五之前會完成這件事。」中文想起來好想沒什麼問題，但在場的外籍同事都不禁納悶：「Are we gonna stop doing this?」（不做這個專案了嗎？）原來問題出在這句話用finish會比end來的恰當。

唸給你聽
powered by Cyberon

有個專案進行了好久，終於大功告成了。Zack在工作報告鬆了一口氣，

「I'll end this project by Friday.」

Zack想表達的意思是「我這禮拜五之前會完成這件事。」中文想起來好想沒什麼問題，但在場的外籍同事都不禁納悶：「Are we gonna stop doing this?」（不做這個專案了嗎？）原來問題出在這句話用finish會比end來的恰當。

（X）I'll end this project by Friday.
（O）I'll finish this project by Friday.

Finish強調過程，讀完一本書、看完一場電影、吃完一頓飯，都用Finish。End強調結果，代表終止、了結，像合約終止、關係終止、會議結束、戰爭結束。來看看實際的例子。

強調過程：Finish
1

（O）She finished her homework in just thirty minutes.（她30分鐘內就做完功課了）
（O）I have finished my breakfast.（我已用完了早餐）
（O）Sam finished second in the finals.（Sam在決賽拿下了亞軍）
（O）I finish work at five.（我五點下班）

Finish後面加V-ing不是to V。

他們已經讀完這本書了

（X）They've finished to read the book.
（O）They've finished reading the book.

強調結果：End
2

（O）His contract ends this month.（他的合約本月終止）
（O）World War ll ended in 1945.（二次大戰結束於1945）
（O）Turn left at the end of the road.（到路底左轉）

End是強調結束點，自然發生的過程，所以後面不加V-ing也不加to V。

你跑完後傳簡訊給我。

（X）Text me when you've ended running.
（O）Text me when you've finished running.

come to an end表示「結束」。

3

The meeting came to an end at six.（該會議6點鐘結束了）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀
核稿編輯：翁世航

或許你會想看
更多『評論』文章 更多『生活』文章 更多『世界公民文化中心』文章
Loader