暢銷歌曲為何超洗腦？善用「平行結構」，你也能寫出漂亮的英文歌詞

平行結構（parallelism）是英文寫作技巧之一，是指「使用相同語法形式呈現多個對等概念」，句子讀起來更順、結構更清楚。

排行榜上的暢銷歌曲旋律好記，洗腦的歌詞也是功臣，容易使人琅琅上口的歌詞用的平行結構，就像中文所說的「排比」手法。

I am tired of this devil

I am tired of this stuff

I am tired of this business

-Black or White, Michael Jackson

It's the circle of life

And it moves us all

Through despair and hope

Through faith and love

-Circle of Life, Elton John

Don't wanna feel another touch

Don't wanna start another fire

Don't wanna know another kiss

– I'll Never Love Again, Lady Gaga

You still look like a movie

You still sound like a song

My God, this reminds me Of when we were young

– When We Were Young, Adele

Every turn I take, every trail I track

Every path I make, every road leads backTo the place I know, where I cannot go, where I long to be

– How Far I'll Go, Alessia Cara