12句英文經典名言，給生活失衡的自己來個擁抱
我們想讓你知道的是
生活失衡？需要大大的擁抱？用這12個溫暖的句子讓自己重新充電，再出發！
生活中難免遇到不順心的事，不論是人際、職場、感情或家庭關係，沒有人不辛苦，只是你不喊疼！趁著假期放鬆心情，重拾熱情與勇氣，來點正能量充個電吧！
Keep your heels, head, and standards high.
～Coco Chanel
可可．香奈兒：昂起頭，挺直腰，站穩腳步。
Every man has his secret sorrows which the world knows not; and often times we call a man cold when he is only sad.
～Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
美國詩人亨利．朗費羅：人人都有隱秘之苦，不為外人所知。我們常說人冷若冰霜，其實他只是黯然神傷。
I can’t eat and I can’t sleep. I’m not doing well in terms of being a functional human, you know?
～Ned Vizzini
美國作家奈德．維齊尼：我吃不下，睡不著，無法像正常人一樣地運作，你懂嗎？
Some friends don’t understand this. They don’t understand how desperate I am to have someone say, I love you and I support you just the way you are because you’re wonderful just the way you are. They don’t understand that I can’t remember anyone ever saying that to me.
～Elizabeth Wurtzel
美國作家麗莎白．沃澤爾：許多朋友都搞不清楚這事，不知道多希望有人可以對我說：我愛你，我支持你，因為你就是你，如此優秀的你。他們不知道自我有記憶以來，從未聽過有人這樣對我說過這樣的話。
It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.
～Confucius
孔夫子：譬如為山，未成一簣，止，吾止也。譬如平地，雖覆一簣，進，吾往也。
Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.
～Og Mandino
「勵志大師」奧格．曼迪諾：只要我想成功的決心夠堅決，挫折永遠無法擊潰我。
With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.
～Eleanor Roosevelt
前第一夫人愛蓮娜．羅斯福：每一天，皆萬象更新。
You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.
你牽著我的時間也許只有短短幾秒，但卻永遠抓住了我的心。（佚名）
I need you like a heart needs a beat.
～Timbaland
提姆巴蘭：我需要你，就像心臟需要跳動一樣。
Come live in my heart and pay no rent.
～Samuel Lover
山謬．拉夫爾（18世紀愛爾蘭作詞家）：住進我敞開的心扉，全心全意為你。
We try to hide our feeling, but we forget that our eyes speak.
每次想要隱藏自己的感覺，但我眼神把一切都告訴了你。（佚名）
I just want to be someone, to mean something to anyone…
～Charlotte Eriksson
夏洛特．艾利克森：我只是想成為一個，對某人有意義的人。
