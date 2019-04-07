12句英文經典名言，給生活失衡的自己來個擁抱

生活中難免遇到不順心的事，不論是人際、職場、感情或家庭關係，沒有人不辛苦，只是你不喊疼！趁著假期放鬆心情，重拾熱情與勇氣，來點正能量充個電吧！

Keep your heels, head, and standards high.

～Coco Chanel

可可．香奈兒：昂起頭，挺直腰，站穩腳步。

Every man has his secret sorrows which the world knows not; and often times we call a man cold when he is only sad.

～Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

美國詩人亨利．朗費羅：人人都有隱秘之苦，不為外人所知。我們常說人冷若冰霜，其實他只是黯然神傷。

I can’t eat and I can’t sleep. I’m not doing well in terms of being a functional human, you know?

～Ned Vizzini

美國作家奈德．維齊尼：我吃不下，睡不著，無法像正常人一樣地運作，你懂嗎？

Some friends don’t understand this. They don’t understand how desperate I am to have someone say, I love you and I support you just the way you are because you’re wonderful just the way you are. They don’t understand that I can’t remember anyone ever saying that to me.

～Elizabeth Wurtzel

美國作家麗莎白．沃澤爾：許多朋友都搞不清楚這事，不知道多希望有人可以對我說：我愛你，我支持你，因為你就是你，如此優秀的你。他們不知道自我有記憶以來，從未聽過有人這樣對我說過這樣的話。

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.

～Confucius

孔夫子：譬如為山，未成一簣，止，吾止也。譬如平地，雖覆一簣，進，吾往也。

Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.

～Og Mandino

「勵志大師」奧格．曼迪諾：只要我想成功的決心夠堅決，挫折永遠無法擊潰我。

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

～Eleanor Roosevelt

前第一夫人愛蓮娜．羅斯福：每一天，皆萬象更新。

You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.

你牽著我的時間也許只有短短幾秒，但卻永遠抓住了我的心。（佚名）

I need you like a heart needs a beat.

～Timbaland

提姆巴蘭：我需要你，就像心臟需要跳動一樣。

Come live in my heart and pay no rent.

～Samuel Lover

山謬．拉夫爾（18世紀愛爾蘭作詞家）：住進我敞開的心扉，全心全意為你。

We try to hide our feeling, but we forget that our eyes speak.

每次想要隱藏自己的感覺，但我眼神把一切都告訴了你。（佚名）

I just want to be someone, to mean something to anyone…

～Charlotte Eriksson

夏洛特．艾利克森：我只是想成為一個，對某人有意義的人。

