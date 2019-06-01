- 熱門議題：
發大財、媽祖托夢⋯⋯這五組時事關鍵字的英文怎麼說？
「媽祖托夢」、「接地氣」、「跳針」、「作秀」、「發大財」⋯⋯這些英文的說法是什麼？以下由VoiceTube介紹這些時事英文單字。
文：Bella Chen
前陣子新聞裡出現了許多關鍵字，像是「接地氣」、「跳針」⋯⋯這些英文的說法你知道嗎？來來來，我們要與時俱進，跟著小V一起了解這些爆紅的字！
作秀
即publicity stunt。
表面意思是「宣傳特技」，可見作秀也是需要技術的！選舉如作戰，策略、心計缺一不可，這時作秀的現象就會如雨後春筍般冒出。而「作秀」的定義是「用媒體等途徑宣傳提高自身知名度」。
People say that the tragic story of the mayor is simply a publicity stunt to gain sympathy. I have no comment on that.
大家說這位市長的悲慘故事只是為博取同情而作的秀，對此我不予置評。
得到神啟 / 媽祖托夢
- 「得到神啟」為receive divine revelation / inspiration。
- 「媽祖託夢」即Mazu came to me in a dream。
divine有「神聖的、天賜的」之意，而revelation指「天啟、神示」、inspiration是「靈感」。這樣句型分解下來，是不是很好記呢？
A: Mom, I want a new laptop.
A: 媽！我要買新的筆電。
B: Why? Is your old one broken?
B: 為何？舊的壞了嗎？
A: No, Mazu came to me in my dream last night, and I received divine revelation / inspiration of Mazu. She suggested buying a new laptop. If I use a new one, I will study harder and go to a good college. Then I’ll end up with a bright future.
A: 非也，媽祖娘娘昨夜托夢，吾得神啟，若使用新筆電，吾將發憤讀書，考取好大學，最後前程必定似錦。
B: ⋯⋯please don’t make me regret having children.
B: ⋯⋯請別讓我後悔生小孩。
發大財
Wish sb. prosperity! / May sb. be prosperous!
現任高雄市長韓國瑜接受質詢時，說了數次「高雄發大財」，故最近「發大財」三字不斷佔據各大網站平台。形容詞prosperous是「繁榮、富足」之意，名詞為prosperity、動詞為prosper。以上兩種說法也都適用於過年祝賀別人「恭喜發財」。
A: Happy Chinese New Year! May you be prosperous!
A: 新年快樂！恭喜發財！
B: Wish you prosperity, too! Don’t forget my red envelope!
B: 也祝你恭喜發財，別忘了紅包拿來喔！
跳針 / 鬼打牆
即repeat oneself。
「跳針」或是「鬼打牆」是指人不斷重複同樣的話，所以英文用「重複自己的話」表示。
A: Do you know where my boyfriend is?
A: 你知道我男友在哪嗎？
B: He’s out with his best buddies.
B: 他和兄弟們出去玩了。
A: So, where is he now?
A: 所以他現在在哪？
B: He’s with his best friends.
B: 他和好朋友在一起。
A: You’re repeating yourself, tell me WHERE HE IS NOW!
A: 你在鬼打牆了，告訴我他到底在哪？
B: He told me not to say anything⋯oops!
B: 他叫我啥都別說⋯⋯糟了！
接地氣
即down-to-earth。
形容公眾人物「務實又親民」，與一般民眾沒有距離感。
The super star is famous for her outstanding acting skills. What’s more, she is very accessible and down-to-earth.
這位巨星以精湛的演技聞名，不僅如此，她還非常親民又務實。
補充：英文裡說的grassroots指「草根」，也就是「平民老百姓」。
每天都有新詞彙或用語產生，而我們學語言可以和生活結合，會更有趣味！歡迎大家留言告訴小V你們想知道的時事關鍵字！
本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航