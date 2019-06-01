發大財、媽祖托夢⋯⋯這五組時事關鍵字的英文怎麼說？

文：Bella Chen

前陣子新聞裡出現了許多關鍵字，像是「接地氣」、「跳針」⋯⋯這些英文的說法你知道嗎？來來來，我們要與時俱進，跟著小V一起了解這些爆紅的字！

即publicity stunt。

表面意思是「宣傳特技」，可見作秀也是需要技術的！選舉如作戰，策略、心計缺一不可，這時作秀的現象就會如雨後春筍般冒出。而「作秀」的定義是「用媒體等途徑宣傳提高自身知名度」。

People say that the tragic story of the mayor is simply a publicity stunt to gain sympathy. I have no comment on that.

divine有「神聖的、天賜的」之意，而revelation指「天啟、神示」、inspiration是「靈感」。這樣句型分解下來，是不是很好記呢？

B: ⋯⋯please don’t make me regret having children. B: ⋯⋯請別讓我後悔生小孩。

A: No, Mazu came to me in my dream last night, and I received divine revelation / inspiration of Mazu. She suggested buying a new laptop. If I use a new one, I will study harder and go to a good college. Then I’ll end up with a bright future. A: 非也，媽祖娘娘昨夜托夢，吾得神啟，若使用新筆電，吾將發憤讀書，考取好大學，最後前程必定似錦。

B: Why? Is your old one broken? B: 為何？舊的壞了嗎？

A: Mom, I want a new laptop. A: 媽！我要買新的筆電。

Wish sb. prosperity! / May sb. be prosperous!

現任高雄市長韓國瑜接受質詢時，說了數次「高雄發大財」，故最近「發大財」三字不斷佔據各大網站平台。形容詞prosperous是「繁榮、富足」之意，名詞為prosperity、動詞為prosper。以上兩種說法也都適用於過年祝賀別人「恭喜發財」。

B: Wish you prosperity, too! Don’t forget my red envelope! B: 也祝你恭喜發財，別忘了紅包拿來喔！

A: Happy Chinese New Year! May you be prosperous! A: 新年快樂！恭喜發財！

即repeat oneself。

「跳針」或是「鬼打牆」是指人不斷重複同樣的話，所以英文用「重複自己的話」表示。

A: Do you know where my boyfriend is?

A: 你知道我男友在哪嗎？

B: He’s out with his best buddies.

B: 他和兄弟們出去玩了。

A: So, where is he now?

A: 所以他現在在哪？

B: He’s with his best friends.

B: 他和好朋友在一起。

A: You’re repeating yourself, tell me WHERE HE IS NOW!

A: 你在鬼打牆了，告訴我他到底在哪？

B: He told me not to say anything⋯oops!

B: 他叫我啥都別說⋯⋯糟了！