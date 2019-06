【董恒秀專欄】利莫里克，是一種詩的形式也是一座文化城

Down by the salley gardens 在薩莉花園那邊

my love and I did meet; 我的愛與我相遇;

She passed the salley gardens 她經過薩莉花園

with little snow-white feet. 踩著雪白的小腳。

She bid me take love easy, 她要我自在地愛,

as the leaves grow on the tree; 如綠葉生長於樹;

But I, being young and foolish, 但我年輕而愚蠢,

with her would not agree. 與她意見不相合。

In a field by the river 我的愛與我

my love and I did stand, 站在河邊田野上,

And on my leaning shoulder 她雪白的手倚在

she laid her snow-white hand. 我傾斜的肩上。

She bid me take life easy, 要我自在生活,

as the grass grows on the weirs; 如堰上的草;

But I was young and foolish, 但我當時年輕而愚蠢,