「眼淚」可不可數？「崩潰大哭、貓哭耗子」的英文又該怎麼說？

我們想讓你知道的是

為什麼這句話：I was moved to tears when I heard his story.（我聽到他的故事時感動落淚。） tears後面會有s呢？眼淚不是不可數嗎？現在就讓今天的【老師救救我】單元為大家揭開tear的神祕面紗吧！