「眼淚」可不可數？「崩潰大哭、貓哭耗子」的英文又該怎麼說？
為什麼這句話：I was moved to tears when I heard his story.（我聽到他的故事時感動落淚。） tears後面會有s呢？眼淚不是不可數嗎？現在就讓今天的【老師救救我】單元為大家揭開tear的神祕面紗吧！
那我們都知道「哭」的英文是cry，「眼淚」的英文是tear，但你是否跟這位同學一樣有過這樣的困惑呢：
老師您好，為什麼這句話：I was moved to tears when I heard his story.（我聽到他的故事時感動落淚。） tears後面會有s呢？眼淚不是不可數嗎？
現在就讓今天的【老師救救我】單元為大家揭開tear的神祕面紗吧！
tear可數不可數？
中英文對於可數不可數的思維不見得相同，tear就是其中一個例子。在英文思維中，tear指「一滴眼淚、一顆淚珠」。例如：
I saw a tear rolling down her cheek.（我看到一滴眼淚滾落她的臉頰。）
不過因為哭泣時通常不會只掉落一滴眼淚，因此tear這個字通常會用複數形式呈現。例如：
My eyes were filled with tears as I waved goodbye to her.（我跟她揮手道別時眼裡都是淚水。）
When she put down the phone, there were tears of joy in her eyes.（她放下電話時，眼中滿是喜悅的淚水。）
He couldn’t stop the tears from coming at the thought of his mother’s death.（他一想到去世的母親就忍不住流淚。）
tear的常見搭配用詞
英文中tear的用法相當廣泛，也有許多搭配用語，常見的有像是：
- in tears
意思是「含著眼淚」，也就是「哭了」的意思。例如：
The children were in tears as they said goodbye to each other.（孩子們相互道別時都哭了。）
- tears in one’s eyes
意思是「眼中有淚、眼裡含著淚水、眼眶泛淚」。例如：
With tears in his eyes, he left the stage to thunderous applause.（他含著眼淚，在如雷掌聲中離開舞臺。）
- shed / weep tears
Shed 跟 weep 都是動詞，意思是「流（淚）」，所以shed / weep tears自然就是「流淚、落淚、掉淚...」的意思囉。例如：
She shed tears as she read the letter.（她邊讀那封信邊落淚。）
而我們中文常說的「貓哭耗子」，英文則可以說shed crocodile tears，例如：
Don’t shed crocodile tears. We all know what you did to him.（別貓哭耗子了。我們都知道你對他做了什麼。）
- burst into tears
Burst into是「突然迸出」的意思，所以burst into tears的字面意思是「突然迸出眼淚」，也就是「突然哭出來、眼淚奪眶而出」。例如：
The anxious parents burst into tears when they saw their lost child come home safe.（這對焦急的父母看到他們走失的孩子平安返家時，眼淚奪眶而出。）
- break down in tears
Break down指「無法忍住想哭的情緒」，所以break down in tears的意思自然就是「忍不住哭出來、突然崩潰大哭」的意思囉！例如：
Knowing that she’d never come back, he couldn’t help but break down in tears.（得知她再也不會回來後，他忍不住崩潰大哭。）
- hold / fight back one’s tears
Hold back跟fight back有「忍住、強忍」的意思，所以hold / fight back one’s tears指的就是「忍住淚水、強忍眼淚」。例如：
She raised her head, trying to fight back tears.（她抬起頭，試圖忍住眼淚。）
這些tear的用法及常見的搭配詞都記起來了嗎？別忘了找機會實際應用看看喔！
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【老師救救我】tear 難道可以數？〉為題發表
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航