- 熱門議題：
- 「反送中與逃犯條例」 、
- 「安寧醫療專題：不得已的鬥士」 、
- 「青春不出走，勇氣還家鄉」 、
- 「馬力歐陪你喝一杯」
2019/06/18, 生活
除了「important」，你還可以用這些單字表達「很重要」
Photo Credit: Shutterstock/達志影像
我們想讓你知道的是
那如果想形容一件事、一個人、一樣東西很重要時，可以用哪些單字呢？
唸給你聽
powered by Cyberon
在影片裡Tom Hiddleston跟我們分享了學校的重要性，那如果想形容一件事、一個人、一樣東西很重要時，可以用哪些單字呢？
- Important 重要的；重大的
This project is important for my promotion.（這份企劃對我的升遷很重要。）
- Vital 極其重要的；必不可少的
Vital比important強烈，例如：
Water is vital to the survival of humans.（水對於人類的生存極其重要。）
如果想用important來形容「極端重要」，可以利用vital或副詞形式vitally搭配使用，像是vitally important和of vital importance。
- Essential 必要的、不可或缺的；基本的、本質的
Teamwork is essential for this plan to succeed.（這個計畫要成功的話，團隊合作是不可或缺的。）
- Crucial 決定性的；重要的
There are three points that are crucial to reducing your accent.（對於減少你的腔調有很重要的三點。）
- Significant 有意義的；重大的；顯著的
You are the most significant person in my life.（你是我的人生中最重要的人。）
- Critical 緊要的；關鍵性的
The most critical issue now is to find someone to take her place.（現在最緊要的任務是找到替代她的人。）
- Imperative 必要的；迫切的
It is imperative for us to deal with this crisis before it gets worse.（我們必須在變更糟之前緊急處理這個危機。）
- Above all 最重要的；尤其
或是most important of all也可以形容「最重要的」，舉個例子：
Above all is his love for this country.（最重要的是他對國家的愛。）
- Means a lot 很重要
很多人不知道mean當動詞時，也可以當做「有關係、有意義、有重要性」的意思，是很好用的字喔！例如：
It means a lot to me that you remembered my birthday.（你記得我的生日對我來說意義重大。）
- Front and center 非常重要的
Anti-immigration laws are front and center of today’s agenda.（在今天的議程中，反移民法是非常重要的。）
延伸閱讀：【英文學習APP】想用手機學好英文？這款APP做到了！
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈必學！「很重要的」英文單字〉為題發表
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航
或許你會想看更多『評論』文章 更多『生活』文章 更多『希平方-攻其不背』文章