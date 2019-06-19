- 熱門議題：
2019/06/19
開戶、換外幣、轉帳⋯⋯這些去銀行必備的英文怎麼說？
存摺、開戶、轉帳、手續費、匯率，這些去銀行常會用到的英文單字要怎麼說？
文：Cara Lai
相信大家每隔不久都會跑一次銀行，或是常去超商的ATM領個錢吧！那些銀行常用語你都會了嗎？今天讓你一次學會日常生活中說不出口的英文單字──「銀行篇」。
首先來看看波特王去銀行的過程中會用到的英文，等等小V幫你複習與補充。
情境對話：我想開戶！
John：Hi, I would like to open a savings account.
John：您好，我想開一個儲蓄帳戶。
【重點單字】
- account 帳戶
- open an account 開帳戶
- savings account 儲蓄帳戶
Bank teller : Okay. Please fill out this application form first.
銀行行員：好的，麻煩先填寫這張申請表單。
【重點單字】
- application 申請表
30 minutes later….. （30分鐘後……）
Bank teller : Sorry to have kept you waiting. Your account has been activated.
銀行行員：抱歉，讓你等那麼久。你的帳戶已經開通了。
Bank teller : Would you like to an ATM card and a checkbook?
銀行行員：你要提款卡跟支票簿嗎？
【重點單字】
- checkbook 支票簿
- passbook 存摺
John：Yes. Can you also set up internet banking or phone banking for me?
John：可以麻煩您幫我設立電腦轉帳或電話轉帳嗎？
Bank teller : Sure, but you have to apply for that at window 3.
銀行行員：很抱歉，您可能要去窗口三做這方面的申請。
John：@#@$&#&#!
3 hours later…. （3小時後......）
John：Yes! I finally finished opening an account!
John：太棒了！我終於完成開戶了！
John：This is the only thing I’ve done today! I’m so efficient!
John：這是我今天唯一做的一件事！我真是有效率！
【重點單字】
- efficient 有效率的
情境對話：我想轉帳！
John：Do you offer an interbank transfer service?
John：你們有跨行轉帳的服務嗎？
【重點單字】
- offer 提供
- transfer service 轉帳服務
Bank teller：Yes. There will be a service charge of NT$30 for wiring the money.
銀行行員：有的。我們酌收台幣 30 元匯款手續費。
- 【重點單字】
service charge 手續費
John：Okay. I would like to transfer NT$100 to this account.
John：好。我想轉台幣一百元入這個帳戶。
情境對話：我想換錢！
John：Do you exchange foreign currency?
John：你們可以換外幣嗎？
- 【重點單字】
foreign currency 外幣
Bank teller：What would you like to exchange?
銀行行員：請問您要兌換甚麼貨幣？
John：I’d like to exchange New Taiwan Dollars into U.S. dollars.
John：我想將新台幣換成美金。
Bank teller：The current exchange rate is 30.7 NTD for 1 USD.
銀行行員：目前匯率是 30.7 塊新台幣兌一美元。
【重點單字】
- exchange rate 匯率
John：Thanks. I would like to exchange 1,000 USD please.
John：謝謝。請幫我換 1000 美金。
