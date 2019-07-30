如何用英文和外國朋友聊《寄生上流》？

最近國際上非常火紅的電影《寄生上流》，講到社會階級制度所導致的悲哀，故事情節之中沒有人是加害者，大家都是受害者，許多朋友看完之後討論到人類生命的平等，好像真的是一個幻想。

這部片非常國際化，下個月會在美國上大螢幕，如果想要跟不同國籍的人聊這一部影片，以下英文單字和句子，不能不知道。

Parasite：寄生蟲

Economic Anxiety：經濟緊張

Murder：謀殺

Tragicomedy：悲喜劇

Capitalism：資本主義

Poverty：貧窮

Pretend：假裝

Social inequality：社會不平等

Dramatic：戲劇化

Social gap：社會差距

Social status：社會地位

Materialism：物質慾望

Patriarchal family：父系家庭

關於故事情節

1. He and his sister pretend not to know each other when she shows up for her interview.（當他安排親妹妹來面試時候，主角跟他妹妹假裝不認識彼此）

2. It creates its own audience as it proceeds, playing with our sense of identification.（當劇情在進行時，觀眾看了都跟角色非常有同感）

3. An impoverished Korean family, burdened by debt and living in a subbasement.（一個非常窮困的韓國家庭，被債務所逼迫然後住在地下二層樓）

4. Woo scams his way into a job tutoring the daughter of a well-off family in a well-appointed house.（Woo用欺騙的方式，讓自己順利進到一個有錢華麗裝潢的家庭，做屋主女兒的家教）

5. Next comes the task of replacing the loyal and watchful housekeeper, who proves a bit trickier.（接下來他們要想辦法把忠心且極度敏銳的管家換掉，而這並不容易）

6. Parasite is a black comedy about a family of clever scammers from South Korea's underclass.（《寄生上流》是一部韓國黑色幽默的電影，關於一個韓國社會比較低下階層的家庭，想辦法用騙的方式生存）

7. Parasite tells the story of a young man living in a squalid apartment with his family who is struggling in Seoul's gig economy. （《寄生上流》是一部關於一個年輕人與家人生活在髒亂的房子裡面，在首爾一邊當打工仔一邊中求生存）

8. He charms his way into a job with a wealthy family, tutoring their precocious daughter in English.（他用魅力擠入有錢人的家中，教他們早熟的女兒英文課）

9. The family, resourceful as they are, barely get by on what they make from random, low-paying jobs.（儘管這家人很有想法，但在斷斷續續的工作上賺取微薄的工資，還是很難生存）

10. Telling the story through two families, neither of which are the villains really.（這故事關於兩個家庭，而這兩個家庭都不是壞人）

關於裡面對話

1. "If I was rich," sighs Chung-sook drunkenly, "I would be nice too. Money is an iron; it smoothes out all the wrinkles."（如果我有錢，我也會是好人，金錢可以用來燙平所有的皺褶）

2. "If you put our salaries together, the amount of money coming from that family into ours is immense."（如果把我們所有人的薪水加在一起，這一家人其實給我們許多錢）

《寄生上流》之所以能夠紅到國際，不只是因為這部電影得到許多獎項，而是故事中講述的社會資源分配不平等情節，其實是每一個發展中與已開發國家都有共鳴。

每個人在社會生存結構當中都在演戲、都戴著面具，生活也都有自己的難處，血淋淋跟殘酷的結局再度提醒我們，雖然國情不同，但是這是屬於每個人的故事，台灣的影視圈應該加強自己的國際接軌能力，畢竟國際化是這個時代必備的能力，而在今天越在地化的作品，反而越能國際化。

