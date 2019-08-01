- 熱門議題:
2019/08/01, 社會
在國外航班突然被取消？五個步驟教你如何用英文自保
示意圖｜Photo Credit：Gunkarta gunawan Kartapranata CC BY SA 3.0
當身在國外的你剛好遇到航空公司的罷工該怎麼辦呢？以下介紹相關的英文用語。
文：Jasmine Kuo
長榮空服員為期17天的罷工稍早已落幕，許多人的行程因此而受到影響，當身在國外的你剛好遇到罷工該怎麼辦呢？讓筆者小V來告訴你如何爭取自身權益！
小V乘坐外籍航空到歐洲旅遊，途中一切都很美好，正當我依依不捨地前往機場準備搭機回台時才發現，什麼！回台班機竟然因罷工而取消了！這時的我隻身一人在國外，選擇的航空公司也是外籍的，我該怎麼辦呢？
STEP 1：先冷靜下來，並到該航空公司的櫃檯去詢問
小 V: My flight was cancelled due to the strike. Should I book a replacement flight now?
小 V：我的航班因為罷工而被取消了。我需要更換航班嗎？
狀況1：
Ground staff: Yes! Sorry for the inconvenience; you will need to rebook your flight.
地勤：是的，不好意思，您可能需要重新購票。
狀況2：
Ground staff: Don’t worry, we will arrange another flight for you.
地勤：別擔心，我們會幫您安排別的航班。
單字補給站：
- flight （n.） 航班
- cancel （v.） 取消
- strike （n.） 罷工
- book （v.） 訂（票、房）
- rebook （v.） 重訂
- replacement （n.） 替代
- arrange （v.） 安排
STEP 2：如果需要自行重新購票，該怎麼要求回程機票退款？
小 V: Can I get a refund?
小 V：我可以要求退款嗎？
Ground staff: Yes, we can help you with that.
地勤：可以，我們會幫您處理。
STEP 3：如果還是覺得很不甘心，也可以問問看
小 V: Will I be able to claim compensation?
小 V：我能夠要求賠償嗎？
Ground staff: You will need to collect evidence, such as receipts, plane tickets and vouchers to claim compensation.
地勤：您需要蒐集相關證據如收據、機票和相關票券以索取賠償。
單字補給站：
- compensation （n.） 賠償
- evidence （n.） 證據
- receipt （n.） 收據
- voucher （n.） 票券
STEP 4：大部分的人出國旅遊都會先保險，那我們應該如何維護我們的權利呢？
小 V: Can I claim on my travel insurance?
小 V：我可以申請旅遊險賠償嗎？
Ground staff: We have offered a refund for your plane ticket. You can also claim on your travel insurance for other losses, such as hotel reservations and cancellations, car rental cancellations, and train or other transportation tickets.
地勤：我們已有提供機票退款，您也可以申請旅遊險賠償索賠其他損失，例如預訂的酒店、汽車租賃和火車及其他交通運輸的費用。
單字補給站：
- claim （v.） 要求賠償
- travel insurance （n.） 旅遊險
STEP 5：如果因為罷工，飛機被延誤或取消，需要在機場候機很久
小 V: Will I be offered some refreshments, a meal or accommodation?
小 V：你們會提供免費的點心、餐點或是住宿嗎？
Ground staff: Yes! We apologize for the lengthy delay. We will offer you additional services and provide you with access to certain amenities at the airport.
地勤：會的！很抱歉讓您等待許久，我們會提供您機場的一些額外服務和設施。
單字補給站：
- refreshments （n.） 茶點
- accommodation （n.） 住宿
- lengthy （adj.） 漫長的
- amenity （n.） 娛樂設施（常用複數形）
在歷經波折之後，小V終於搭上飛機，準備回家囉！希望大家在旅遊的同時也別忘了複習這些句子，當真的遇到航班延遲或取消的時候，也可以很從容不迫地去解決問題喔！
本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航