既是名詞又是動詞的英文字：「Irons one's shirt」是什麼意思？

既是動詞又是名詞

有些英文字能靜能動，既能當名詞，又能作動詞。當名詞的時候是具體的人、物品、或事件，這些字一旦當動詞用，就活了起來，變成行動。

Photo Credit：世界公民文化中心

從名詞延伸到動詞

大部分的字，動詞是名詞意思的延伸，很好連結。

act

v. 行動、扮演

n. 行為、裝模作樣

Hey, don’t act like a child.（欸，不要表現得跟小孩子一樣）



What you did was absolutely an act of bravery.（你的所作所為真的很勇敢）

address

v. 在……上寫收件人姓名地址、對…說話、稱呼

n. 地址

I addressed the package wrongly.（我地址寫錯了）



Sorry that I lost your address.（抱歉我弄丟你的地址了）

brush

v. 刷

n. 刷子、畫筆

Brush your teeth. 去刷牙。

This is my favorite brush for blush.（這是我最喜歡的腮紅刷）

color

v. 上色、變色

n. 顏色

Noah colored his face blue.（Noah把自己的臉塗成藍色）

Does this dress come in any other color?（這件洋裝有出其他顏色嗎？）

cook

v. 煮飯

n. 廚師

I like to cook for you.（我喜歡為了你下廚）



She is an outstanding cook.（她是一名出色的廚師）

crack

v. 使爆裂、砸

n. 裂縫

A stone that came out of nowhere cracked the glass.（一塊不知道哪來的石頭砸碎玻璃）



There’re many cracks in this old wall.（這面牆壁有很多裂縫）

date

v. 標註日期、跟……約會

n. 日期、約會

Everyone says I shouldn’t date him.（每個人都叫我不要跟他交往）



Do you want to go on a date with me?（你想跟我去約會嗎？）

face

v. 面對

n. 臉、面子

Face the truth, dude!（面對事實吧，兄弟）



Look at my face.（看著我的臉）

fool

v. 開玩笑、欺騙

n. 傻瓜

Don't be fooled by his look.（不要被他外表騙了）



He's a fool if he thinks she still loves him.（他如果還認為她還愛他，那他就是個傻子）

garden

v. 從事園藝

n. 花園

Grandpa likes to garden.（爺爺喜歡園藝）



We went to a botanical garden on our first date.（我們第一次約會去植物園）

glue

v. 黏牢

n. 膠水

Is it possible to glue it back together?（你覺得有辦法黏回去嗎？）



Be careful not to get glue on your hands.（小心別讓你的手沾到膠水）

guard

v. 看守

n. 警衛

The dog guards Jake’s house.（那隻狗幫Jake看家）



This security guard has worked here for decades.（這個警衛在這工作幾十年了）

hand

v. 給、遞

n. 手

Joseph handed me some tissues.（Joseph遞給我一些衛生紙）



Raise your hand if you know the answer.（知道答案請舉手）

iron

v. 燙平

n. 熨斗、鐵

Lucas irons his shirt every morning.（Lucas每天早上都會燙襯衫）



Can I put the travel iron in my suitcase?（我可以把旅行用熨斗放行李箱嗎？）

joke

v. 開…玩笑、戲弄

n. 玩笑

Hey, don’t joke about this.（嘿，不要拿這個開玩笑）



Our relationship is a total joke.（我們的感情是一段玩笑）

milk

v. 擠奶

n. 乳、牛奶

She’s milking a cow.（她在擠牛奶）



Would you like some coffee or milk?（你想要咖啡還是牛奶？）

name

v. 命名

n. 名字

Elizabeth was named after her grandmother.（Elizabeth是以祖母的名字命名的）



What’s your name?（你的名字是？）

number

v. 編碼

n. 數字、號碼

Number the pages from one to ten.（從一到十幫頁面編碼）



Clay is very good with numbers.（Clay對數字很在行）

order

v. 命令、點餐

n. 順序、訂單

I ordered a burger and some fries.（我點了一個漢堡和一些薯條）



May I take your order?（我可以為您點餐了嗎？）

peel

v. 削皮

n. （水果、蔬菜）皮

Could you peel the apple?（你可以削蘋果嗎？）



Liam doesn’t eat fruits with peel.（Liam不吃帶皮的水果）

question

v. 詢問、對…表示疑問

n. 問題

Don’t question me about the decisions I made.（不要質疑我做的決定）



Let me know if you have any questions.（如果有任何疑問都請讓我知道）

roll

v. 滾動、捲起

n. 一捲

Logan rolled up his sleeves and washed the plates.（Logan捲起袖子開始洗盤子）



Please buy a roll of film for me.（幫我買一捲底片）

schedule

v. 排入行程

n. 行程表

The flight was scheduled to arrive at 10:30.（此航班預計10:30抵達）



You can see the class schedule on the website.（你可以透過網路查到課程表）

smell

v. 聞起來

n. 味道、臭味

This teddy bear smells like strawberry cake.（這個泰迪熊聞起來像草莓蛋糕）



What’s that smell?（那是什麼味道？）

tie

v. 繫

n. 領帶

Tie your shoelace.（繫好鞋帶）



I don't ever wear a suit and tie.（我根本不會穿西裝打領帶）

toast

v. 為…乾杯

n. 敬酒、祝頌詞

They toasted her.（他們敬她酒） Gina asked me to write a toast on her wedding.（Gina請我替她的婚禮寫一段祝頌詞）

water

v. 澆水

n. 水

Don’t forget to water the plants when I’m gone.（我走了之後別忘了澆花） I drink eight glasses of water every day.（我每天都喝八杯水）

wish

v. 許願

n. 願望

I wish you all the best.（我希望你一切順利） I’ll make all of your wishes come true.（我會讓你所有的願望成真）

witness

v. 目擊

n. 目擊者

The guy claimed that he witnessed the gun battle.（那個男人宣稱他目擊了這場槍戰） Karen is the witness of the car accident.（Karen是車禍的目擊者）

yawn

v. 打哈欠、裂開

n. 哈欠、乏味的人或事

I can't stop yawning.（我不停地打哈欠） I tried to stifle a yawn.（他忍著不打哈欠）

臉書上的詞性：like是名詞、friend是動詞

like是動詞，但Youtuber們都說「give me a like」。friend是名詞，但Facebook「加好友」是「she friended me」。

1. text n.訊息、簡訊 v.傳訊息

到家傳訊息給我 Send me a text when you’re home.

Text me when you’re home.

2. DM （direct message）n.私訊 v.傳私訊

私訊我。 Send a DM to me.

DMme.

3. friend n.朋友 v.加好友／unfriend v.解除朋友關係

她加我好友。 She added me as a friend.

She friended me.

前女友昨晚刪我好友。 My ex unfriended me last night!

4. blog n.部落格 v.發文章

我要為此發文。 I’m gonna put it in my blog.

I’m gonna blog this.

5. like n.喜歡 v.按讚

別忘了按讚。 Don’t forget to hit like.

Don’t forget to like my photo.

企業的終極目標：成為動詞

Uber的CEO Dara Khosrowshahi曾說「最成功的企業就能變成動詞。」（The best companies become verbs ）紐約客雜誌（New Yorker Magazine）的漫畫也有「我airbnb……」（I airbnbed…）的句子，企業名字被拿來當作動詞就代表該品牌在社會佔有一席之地。

Google

Google it.（上網google一下）

Twitter

I’m gonna tweet about this.（我要為此發個推文）

Ebay

Where is your Polaroid camera?（你的拍立得在哪？）

I ebayed it. 我賣掉了。

Photoshop

She looks stunning in this photo.（她這張照片真漂亮）

God! It is photoshopped!（這一定有修圖！）

Venmo （PayPal旗下的一個行動支付服務）

No worries. You could Venmo me later.（沒關係，你等等再轉錢給我就好了）

FedEx

We’ll FedEx the package within two days.（我們兩天內會快遞包裹給您）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航