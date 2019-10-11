「as far as」不一定「遠」，常見的五種用法分別有哪些意思？

看完影片，有沒有發現影片一開頭就出現as far as這個片語呢？

As far as my resume, you...you don't know me, but you know Tigger and Winnie the Pooh.（講到我的履歷，你們...你們不認識我，但你們知道跳跳虎跟小熊維尼。）

而且後面又用了一次as far as：

Well, you know, as far as performing Pooh, you have to be true to the character.（你知道嘛，要表演小熊維尼，你必須忠於角色。）

你可能會想，far不是形容詞「遠」的意思嗎？怎麼這裡看起來跟「遠」一點關係都沒有呢？

今天我們就來學學as far as這個片語到底該怎麼用吧，一共有5個常見的意思喔！

用法一：提及、談到（某人事物）

影片這裡即是這個用法，as far as後面通常會接「名詞」或「動名詞」。

像影片中as far as後面加了名詞my resume，意思就是「講到我的履歷...」。

而後面的as far as performing Pooh則是在as far as後面接了「動名詞」performing，整個意思是「講到表演小熊維尼這件事...」。

另外，除了「as far as + 名詞 / 動名詞」，還有其他句型可以表達「提及、談到」的意思喔！

As far as my resume, you don't know me, but you know Tigger and Winnie the Pooh.

= As far as my resume goes,...

= As far as my resume is concerned,...

= When it comes to my resume,...

= Speaking of my resume,...

用法二：依照（某人）的看法

若想要認真地提出自己的看法，除了常見的I think、in my opinion等等，還可以說as far as I am concerned。

例句：

As far as I am concerned, it is better not to go surfing today since a typhoon is coming this afternoon.（我的看法是，今天最好不要去衝浪，因為下午有颱風要來。）

用法三：就（某人）所知

若要表達「就我所知」，英文可以說 as far as I know。

例句：

As far as I know, this is one of the best spots to enjoy the New Year fireworks.（就我所知，這是看跨年煙火的最佳位置之一。）

用法四：進展到（某程度）、遠到（某地點）

這個as far as的用法前面常會有動詞，後面則常會接「名詞」。

例如要跟朋友分享這個星期的讀書進度會前進很多時，可能會這樣說：

My plan is to read as far as the fifteenth chapter by the end of the week.（我的計畫是，這個星期結束前要讀到第十五章。 ）

若朋友要去爬山，你或許可以建議他有體力就走遠一點去看一個漂亮的湖：

You can go as far as the beautiful lake if you are not tired.（如果你不累的話，可以走遠一點到那個漂亮的湖。）

用法五：和（某人事物）的距離相等

「as + 形容詞 / 副詞 + as」其實有「和（某人事物）一樣」的意思，所以as far as可以理解成「和...一樣遠」。

例句：

Singapore is as far as Hokkaido from Taiwan. If you take a direct flight to either place, it will take about 4 to 4.5 hours.（從台灣去新加坡和北海道一樣遠。如果你搭直飛航班去這兩個地方，大概會花4到4.5小時。）

學完這5個as far as的用法，相信你的英文又更上一層樓啦！別忘了在生活中多應用它們喔！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈as far as 跟「遠」有關係嗎？這片語這樣用才對！〉為題發表

