2019/10/18, 教育
如何用英文跟外國朋友介紹台灣的總統大選？
Photo Credit: 中央社
我們想讓你知道的是
多讀英語系媒體的新聞時事，因為其中許多優質通常都不會硬下結論，而是把事情做好兩面的分析，讓讀者們在閱讀過程當中可以推翻自己的想法，反覆推論與思考。
唸給你聽
powered by Cyberon
這幾個月朋友們打開台灣電視媒體網路媒體，都被選舉的新聞轟炸，即使政治冷感的人也很難忽略台灣的選情，從郭台銘選加入國民黨的黨內初選開始，韓市長在擔任高雄期間舉辦的幾場造勢晚會，柯市長成立自己的台灣民主黨訴求走出藍綠兩邊對立，蔡總統在香港反送中期間站出反對一國兩制，支持香港追求自由民主，種種的選舉變化讓世界知道了台灣是可以容納多種聲音的地方。
知道選舉局勢，也不能不知道這些局勢相關的英文怎麼表達。
- Acceptance speech 就職演講
- Ballot 投票
- Campaign 選舉造勢
- Candidate 候選人
- Citizen 公民（選民）
- Conservative 保守黨
- Consensus 和議、一致、共識
- Democracy 民主
- Incumbent 現任
- Inauguration Day 任職典禮
- Nominee 提名人
- Poll 名調
- Swing voters 中間選民
- Suffrage 投票權
- Third party 第三勢力
- Debate 辯論
- Manifesto 宣言、政見
- Voting age 投票年齡
以下展示一些相關的例句運用：
- Foxconn founder Terry Gou announced late on Monday he would not take part in the 2020 presidential election.（富士康的創辦人郭台銘宣布他不會參加2020的總統大選）
- He expressed gratitude to his supporters for being loyal despite relentless bullying from rival supporters.（他對支持他的民眾表示感謝，有鑑於他們得承受許多來自對手支持者的霸凌）
- He also reiterated that his intention to run for president was is in the interests of Taiwan.（他再次強調，選總統只為台灣的大局利益著想）
- Taiwan needs a leader who can bring peace and economic growth.（台灣需要一位帶來社會和平並經濟成長的領導人）
- Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, 60, said he wanted to change Taiwan’s political culture and offer people “another choice”.（現年60歲的柯文哲表示他想改變台灣的政治氣象，給選民另一種選擇）
- Tsai, who is seeking a second term with her DPP party, has described January’s election as “a fight for freedom and democracy”.（要代表民進黨競選連任的蔡總統，認為他的選舉是在打一場自由與民主的仗）
- In consideration of political reality in Taiwan, Ko’s chances of winning the presidential race are not quite as high.（顧慮到台灣的政治現況，柯文哲贏得總統大選的機會並不高）
- KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu faces uphill battle in Taiwan presidential race.（國民黨的候選人韓國瑜，面對越劇艱困的總統選舉）
- Han would also have to convince voters that he can improve Taiwan’s economy and safeguard the self-ruled island’s sovereignty.（韓國瑜需要說服選民他能強化台灣經濟，並鞏固台灣的自主權）
- It will be extremely difficult for him to convince people in Kaohsiung and justify joining this presidential race.（韓將很難說服高雄選民他參加總統大選的正當性）
- “In the beginning, I only hoped I could complete the campaign,” says Han.（韓國瑜表示他一開始只是期待自己能順利完成選舉造勢）
- “I felt the projection of people’s hope,” Han told me after a recent rally.（我認為我反映出人民得需求，在一場造勢晚會後韓表示）
- It’s hard to imagine today, but barely a year ago, Han Kuo-yu was a nobody.（很難想像不到一年之前，沒有人認識韓國瑜）
- Han was famously unemployed for 12 years of a 17-year political exile.（眾所皆知他在政治圈外17年，其中12年都沒有工作）
- As mayor, I’ll lose touch with the people if I don’t spend time with the grass roots of our communities.（身為一位市長，如果我不與基層相處，我很難得知真正的生活樣貌）
關心選舉是培養獨立思考能力的過程，民主的過程比結果重要，許多人一味的支持自己一廂情願支持的候選人，忽略掉要多聆聽與自己意見相反的人，這個行為很可惜，看者許多政治名嘴，大部分在節目都在講感受與主觀想法的問題，而非觀察到的東西與事實的描述，浪費掉選民看電視的時間，更使人越看越失去判斷能力。
為什麼要多讀英語系媒體的新聞時事，因為其中許多優質通常都不會硬下結論，而是把事情做好兩面的分析，讓讀者們在閱讀過程當中可以推翻自己的想法，反覆推論與思考。
我是以熙國際Madeleine歡迎和我預約時間，用更好的語言和觀點表達自己。
延伸閱讀
責任編輯：丁肇九
核稿編輯：翁世航
或許你會想看更多『評論』文章 更多『教育』文章 更多『Madeleine』文章