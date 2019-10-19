想嘗試國外自駕旅行？先熟悉租車流程必備英文
我們想讓你知道的是
想在國外來一趟別緻精巧的公路旅行，沒有想像中的難。熟悉這些英文單字與句型，跟著車窗外移動的風景，在旅行中尋覓未知的驚喜。
有人喜歡租車旅行，在長途車程中，還一邊能回顧自己；也有人喜歡在路途上，和家人相聚的時光。現在租車服務普遍方便且價格低廉，對於遊客來說，經濟實惠，還能隨機規劃適合的行程。
想在國外來一趟別緻精巧的公路旅行，沒有想像中的難，跟著車窗外移動的風景，在旅行中尋覓未知的驚喜。
租車必備
- license（駕照）
- additional driver（附加駕駛人）
- fuel（燃料／汽油）
- tank（油箱）
- garage（車庫／取車處）
- insurance（保險）
- car rental agency／company（租車公司）
- rate（費用）
- refill（填補）
租車流程
你好，我需要租車
- Hi, I'd like to rent a car.
- Hello there, I need to rent a car.
你需要多大的車？
- What size are you thinking?
- What size of car would you like?
你們有什麼選擇？
- What sizes do you have?
- What options do I have?
我們有經濟型、小型、中型還有休旅車。
- We have economy, compact, medium, and full size SUV.
我和我的家人來旅遊，所以我選中型車吧。
- I'm travelling with my families, so I'll go with the midsize car.
我下午三點需要車，想要白色的小巴士。
- I need it at three in the afternoon, and I prefer a white limo.
你需要租幾天？
- How many days would you like to rent it for?
- How long do you need the car?
租金多少？
- How much is the rental?
- What are your rates?
中型車一天40元。
- For the midsize car, it's $40 per day.
請出示你的駕照跟信用卡。
- May I see your driver's license and a credit card, please?
租車細節
- 駕駛人數
如果有其他人也要開車，那就是附加駕駛人（additional driver），同樣也需要符合租車公司的規定。有些國家規定伴侶作為附加駕駛人，不需要額外收費，但還是端看該公司的規定。
Will your wife also drive the car?（你老婆也會需要開車嗎？）
Yes, we'll take turns driving.（沒錯，我們會輪流開）
- 甲地租乙地還
不同點租還車需不需要額外付費，需要看租車公司規定。
A：Can I return the car there or were there be the extra charges?（我可以在那邊還車嗎？還是要加錢？）
B：There are no extra charges for that.（不需要額外付費）
B：Where will you return the car in LA? （你會在洛杉磯哪裡還車？）
A：At Los Angeles Airport.（洛杉磯國際機場）
B：You are all set. Have a safe trip.（都好了，旅途平安）
- 價格與規則
有一次性預付油費，也有還車時，讓租車公司幫你加油的服務，只是費用相對高昂，最划算經濟，還是自己還車前再加滿油。
The tank is full. You need to refill it before returning the car.（油箱現在是滿的，還車之前你得再加滿油）
Please remember to return the car by 6 pm tomorrow.（記得明天下午6點前要完成還車）
We charge an additional $10 per hour after that.（超過還車時間，我們會收取每小時10元的費用）
- 保險費用
有些租車公司、信用卡公司會附帶一些基本的車險，也可以再額外購買一些自付額的車險，事先問清楚保險內容很重要。
Is the windshield damage covered by the insurance?（擋風玻璃有涵蓋在保險內容嗎？）
責任編輯：朱家儀
核稿編輯：翁世航