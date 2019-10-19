想嘗試國外自駕旅行？先熟悉租車流程必備英文

有人喜歡租車旅行，在長途車程中，還一邊能回顧自己；也有人喜歡在路途上，和家人相聚的時光。現在租車服務普遍方便且價格低廉，對於遊客來說，經濟實惠，還能隨機規劃適合的行程。

想在國外來一趟別緻精巧的公路旅行，沒有想像中的難，跟著車窗外移動的風景，在旅行中尋覓未知的驚喜。

你好，我需要租車

你需要多大的車？

你們有什麼選擇？

我們有經濟型、小型、中型還有休旅車。

我和我的家人來旅遊，所以我選中型車吧。

我下午三點需要車，想要白色的小巴士。

你需要租幾天？

租金多少？

中型車一天40元。

請出示你的駕照跟信用卡。

如果有其他人也要開車，那就是附加駕駛人（additional driver），同樣也需要符合租車公司的規定。有些國家規定伴侶作為附加駕駛人，不需要額外收費，但還是端看該公司的規定。

Yes, we'll take turns driving.（沒錯，我們會輪流開）

Will your wife also drive the car?（你老婆也會需要開車嗎？）

不同點租還車需不需要額外付費，需要看租車公司規定。

A：Can I return the car there or were there be the extra charges?（我可以在那邊還車嗎？還是要加錢？）

B：There are no extra charges for that.（不需要額外付費）

B：Where will you return the car in LA? （你會在洛杉磯哪裡還車？）

A：At Los Angeles Airport.（洛杉磯國際機場）

B：You are all set. Have a safe trip.（都好了，旅途平安）