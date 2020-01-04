健身常用單字：粗、乾、壯，如何讚美別人練得不錯？

我們讚美別人練得不錯，會說「你好粗、你好乾、你好壯」。但在美國這些話是怎麼說呢？如果用「you are so muscular」、「your muscles are so big」，在美國人聽起來像是中文的「你好健壯」、「你的肌肉好大」。這樣說起來有點卡卡的、不是那麼的口語和道地。

今天來介紹幾個英文單字，是讓你如果遇過外國bodybuilders時可以使用的單詞。如果哪天碰巧在國外知名的健身房遇到你的健身偶像，可以使用看看，試著拉近彼此的距離。也可以幫助大家更快了解健身YouTuber，到底在說什麼。

Shredded

中文解釋：乾

英文解釋：well defined muscles especially in the arms and abs.

Calvin: Damn he definitely lift all day. He is so hella shredded! Bernie: Yeah he's been running a carb cyclying the past 12 weeks.

Buff

中文解釋：壯

英文解釋：well muscled; powerfully built.

Calvin: I wish I were as buff as Jeff Seid. Bernie: Man he is the king of aesthetic.

Yolked

中文解釋：粗

英文解釋：well muscled; powerfully built.

Calvin: I saw Arnold training so hardcore at Gold's gym venice yesterday morning. He is still so yolked. Bernie: Duh he is the legend bro.

Cut

中文解釋：肌肉很有切割度

英文解釋：having a lot of muscle tone; ripped.

Calvin: Man you are so cut. How long have you been training? And What is your BFP now? Bernie: 15 years. Currently is 8% or so.

Ripped

中文解釋：粗

英文解釋：1. well defined muscles 2. look very muscular and built.

Calvin: He is so ripped. I bet he goes to gym every single day. Bernie: Yeah man. He is going to Japan for an IFBB show.

U mirin' brah(?)

AKA: you are miring bro(?)

中文解釋：這句話是非常美式的一句話，這句話的意思有兩個版本：

第一個：句號，你欣賞我的體態。

第二個：問號，你覺得我練得怎麼樣？

Calvin: U mirin' brah? Bernie: Yeah you are legit so aesthetic.

本文經Gymirin 的 Calvin授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航