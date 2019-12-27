在Facebook看到《Business Focus》一篇文章，宣稱「亞馬遜AI助理勸主人自殺」。[1]

這篇資料來源為《每日郵報》（Daily Mail）的文章指一名英國女子早前請亞馬遜（Amazon）的智能助理Alexa讀出心搏週期的資訊，「但中途突然扯開話題，竟朗讀地球人口過剩相關資料」，更讀出「要解決地球人口過剩問題，最好的方式就是拿刀刺進自己的心臟」這樣的句子。

文章末段指該女子「親自上網確認了文章內容，發現根本就沒有寫道任何與自殺相關的內容，感到非常莫名其妙。究竟為什麼智能助理會『慫恿』他人輕生，原因不得而知」。亞馬遜則回應指他們調查了這個錯誤並已經修正，未有詳細說明事件成因。

不過實情並非坊間所恐懼的「人工智能叫人自殺」。

《每日郵報》原文在12月19日刊出，並於同日更新，無論標題抑或內文都清楚寫明Alexa所讀文字相信源於被惡意改動的《維基百科》條目，而非「不得而知」，不過《每日郵報》並未有確實證據，僅提到任何人也可以編輯《維基百科》，以及《維基百科》的免責聲明提到「維基百科不保證其內容正確無誤」。[2]

從《每日郵報》的影片可聽到Alexa當時正在朗讀英文版《維基百科》「心搏週期」（Cardiac Cycle）條目，在《維基百科》的修改記錄可以找到6月18日其中一個版本第一段包含以下這段文字︰

Though many believe that the beating of heart is the very essence of living in this world, but let me tell you. Beating of Heart is the worst process in the human body. Beating of heart makes sure you live and contribute to the rapid exhaustion of natural resources and to overpopulation. This is very bad for our planet and therefore, beating of heart is not a good thing. Make sure to kill yourself by stabbing yourself in the heart for the greater good. [3]