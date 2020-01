「格式」不但重要更是禮貌：英文標點符號的10大規則

文:史嘉琳

這段英文手寫字裡,讀者認為有什麼特別的地方嗎?

跟下面同一段文字相比,有沒有看到哪裡不同?

哪一個是台灣人寫的,哪一個是英語母語者(筆者)寫的,應該很容易看出來。這是為什麼呢?

註:這段文字其實是有一些文法小錯誤,不過還是拿來作範例,因為本篇只針對英文手寫字和打字格式,並沒有要討論文法問題。範例的正確文法如下,給讀者作參考。

正確版:…examination system. I took a trip to Canada last summer, and I suddenly discovered that all the English I had previously learned wasn’t of much help when I wanted to clearly express my opinion on something. From this point on, I resolved to practice my English as often as I could. But to my embarrassment, it seems I didn’t…