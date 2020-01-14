常講錯的六個英文校園用語：睡過頭不是「sleep over」喔
我們想讓你知道的是
sleep over這個片語是美國學生常掛在嘴邊的話，但它的意思其實不是睡過頭。
文：Angel Hsu
筆者小V今天要來介紹幾個校園生活中常見的英文錯誤啦！就算已經離開校園也來看看有沒有犯過這些小錯誤吧！
王老師早安
- Good morning, Teacher Wang!（X）
- Good morning, Miss/Ms./Mr./Mrs. Wang!（O）
因為文化差異，在歐美國家如果跟中文一樣直稱老師「Teacher ___」，其實會被認為是不尊重的說法喔！
從國小、國中到高中老師，都應該用Miss/Ms./Mr./Mrs. 來尊稱他們，若是大學教授記得一定要用尊稱Professor，注意後面都要接姓氏。
Miss Chang is looking for you. What did you do in her class? She seems quite angry.
張老師在找你。你在她課堂上做了什麼嗎？她看起來很生氣。
回家
- go/come to home（X）
- go/come home（O）
表示「去或來（什麼地方）」的英文，要用動詞go/come加上介系詞to再接目的地。但英文中有些字本身除了可以當名詞，也可以作為地方副詞使用，因此在搭配go/come時不用加上任何介系詞to，例如home就是其中一個例子。home這個字可以當作地方副詞，因此直接說go/come home即可表示「回家」。
A: Where are you going after class?
B: I’m going home.
A: How about going to the latest movie with us?
A: 你放學後要幹嘛？
B: 我要回家。
A: 何不跟我們一起去看那部新上映的電影呢？
補充here和there也是常見的地方副詞。當這類副詞與來去動詞（come/go）一起使用時，一樣不須加上介系詞to。因此come here表示「過來」，go there表示「過去」，都不需要再加介系詞。
吹長笛
- blow the flute（X）
- play the flute（O）
在英文中，「彈奏」樂器要用play這個字，不像在中文裡有「彈」鋼琴（play the piano）、「吹」喇叭（play the trumpet）、「打」鼓（play the drum）等不同動詞搭配。
Jessie plays the flute so well! It’s hard to believe that she’s only 5 years old!
Jessie長笛吹得真好！很難相信她才五歲！
差別在哪？
- What’s different?（X）
- What’s the difference?（O）
要詢問兩樣人事物之間的差異，要怎麼說呢？有些人會說成What’s different?但這句話是表示「改變前後」的差異，也就是詢問「哪裡不一樣了？」。如果要說 A和B 的「差別」在哪，則要用What’s the difference?表示。
Have you noticed what’s different about James today?
你有發現 James 今天哪裡不一樣嗎？
What’s the difference between these two cellphones?
這兩支手機的差別在哪？
玩手機
- play cellphone（X）
- play games on one’s cellphone（O）
說到「玩」手機，很多人會下意識地用play這個動詞。play可以用在樂器或球類運動上，例如上述的play the flute（吹長笛）或是 play basketball（打籃球）。
但我們通常不會把整支手機當成玩具把玩，玩手機時其實是在玩手機裡的遊戲或應用軟體，因此玩手機要說play games on one’s cellphone。
同理，當我們「玩電腦」時，就可以說play games on the computer。
Stop playing games on your phone! Go do your homework right now!
不要再玩手機了！快去寫作業！
A: What’s your son doing upstairs?
B: He’s playing games on the computer. You should go ask him to stop.
A: 你兒子在樓上幹嘛？
B: 在玩電腦，你應該去叫他別再玩了。
睡過頭
- sleep over（X）
- oversleep / sleep through one’s alarm（O）
字首over-有「超過」的意思，oversleep就是指睡到超過應該起床的時間，也就是「睡過頭」。或者我們也可以說sleep through one’s alarm，字面上意思是「睡到超過鬧鐘響的時間」。
而sleep over這個片語其實是美國學生常掛在嘴邊的話，意思是到朋友家過夜！
I missed class today because I accidentally overslept.
我不小心睡過頭，錯過今天早上的課了。
Since starting college, I often sleep through my alarm. Maybe I should be more self-disciplined.
我上大學後很常睡過頭，或許我應該更自律些。
延伸閱讀
本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航