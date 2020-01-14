常講錯的六個英文校園用語：睡過頭不是「sleep over」喔

文：Angel Hsu

筆者小V今天要來介紹幾個校園生活中常見的英文錯誤啦！就算已經離開校園也來看看有沒有犯過這些小錯誤吧！

王老師早安

Good morning, Teacher Wang!（X）

Good morning, Miss/Ms./Mr./Mrs. Wang!（O）

因為文化差異，在歐美國家如果跟中文一樣直稱老師「Teacher ___」，其實會被認為是不尊重的說法喔！

從國小、國中到高中老師，都應該用Miss/Ms./Mr./Mrs. 來尊稱他們，若是大學教授記得一定要用尊稱Professor，注意後面都要接姓氏。

Miss Chang is looking for you. What did you do in her class? She seems quite angry. 張老師在找你。你在她課堂上做了什麼嗎？她看起來很生氣。

回家

go/come to home（X）

go/come home（O）

表示「去或來（什麼地方）」的英文，要用動詞go/come加上介系詞to再接目的地。但英文中有些字本身除了可以當名詞，也可以作為地方副詞使用，因此在搭配go/come時不用加上任何介系詞to，例如home就是其中一個例子。home這個字可以當作地方副詞，因此直接說go/come home即可表示「回家」。

A: Where are you going after class?

B: I’m going home.

A: How about going to the latest movie with us? A: 你放學後要幹嘛？

B: 我要回家。

A: 何不跟我們一起去看那部新上映的電影呢？

補充here和there也是常見的地方副詞。當這類副詞與來去動詞（come/go）一起使用時，一樣不須加上介系詞to。因此come here表示「過來」，go there表示「過去」，都不需要再加介系詞。

吹長笛

blow the flute（X）

play the flute（O）

在英文中，「彈奏」樂器要用play這個字，不像在中文裡有「彈」鋼琴（play the piano）、「吹」喇叭（play the trumpet）、「打」鼓（play the drum）等不同動詞搭配。

Jessie plays the flute so well! It’s hard to believe that she’s only 5 years old! Jessie長笛吹得真好！很難相信她才五歲！

差別在哪？

What’s different?（X）

What’s the difference?（O）

要詢問兩樣人事物之間的差異，要怎麼說呢？有些人會說成What’s different?但這句話是表示「改變前後」的差異，也就是詢問「哪裡不一樣了？」。如果要說 A和B 的「差別」在哪，則要用What’s the difference?表示。

Have you noticed what’s different about James today?

你有發現 James 今天哪裡不一樣嗎？ What’s the difference between these two cellphones?

這兩支手機的差別在哪？

玩手機

play cellphone（X）

play games on one’s cellphone（O）

說到「玩」手機，很多人會下意識地用play這個動詞。play可以用在樂器或球類運動上，例如上述的play the flute（吹長笛）或是 play basketball（打籃球）。

但我們通常不會把整支手機當成玩具把玩，玩手機時其實是在玩手機裡的遊戲或應用軟體，因此玩手機要說play games on one’s cellphone。

同理，當我們「玩電腦」時，就可以說play games on the computer。

Stop playing games on your phone! Go do your homework right now!

不要再玩手機了！快去寫作業！

A: What’s your son doing upstairs?

B: He’s playing games on the computer. You should go ask him to stop. A: 你兒子在樓上幹嘛？

B: 在玩電腦，你應該去叫他別再玩了。

睡過頭

sleep over（X）

oversleep / sleep through one’s alarm（O）

字首over-有「超過」的意思，oversleep就是指睡到超過應該起床的時間，也就是「睡過頭」。或者我們也可以說sleep through one’s alarm，字面上意思是「睡到超過鬧鐘響的時間」。

而sleep over這個片語其實是美國學生常掛在嘴邊的話，意思是到朋友家過夜！

I missed class today because I accidentally overslept.

我不小心睡過頭，錯過今天早上的課了。 Since starting college, I often sleep through my alarm. Maybe I should be more self-disciplined.

我上大學後很常睡過頭，或許我應該更自律些。

