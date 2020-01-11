新年英文祝福用語有哪些？不要只會說「Happy New Year」

文：Angel Hsu

時光飛逝，一轉眼就來到2020年。去年的你過得好嗎？就算還有什麼沒完成的目標也沒關係，趕快立下2020新年新希望留待年底再次檢視！

筆者小V今天要帶來幾句祝福用語，希望大家的2020能更順利、更幸福！

健康

What fuels your spirit fuels your body – Happy New Year. 找到能療癒你身心的事物 — 新年快樂。

辛苦了一整年，回顧2019，你是否也為了衝刺理想而忽略了身體健康？

健康是一切的基礎，卻也最容易被忽略。2020年讓我們一起找到自身所愛，更希望能健康、平安！也把這個祝福送給你身邊那位總是一忙就忘了照顧自己的好朋友吧！

fuel

fuel在此為動詞，意思是「激起；刺激」。同樣是動詞，fuel還有「為…添加燃料」的意思；當名詞時則指「燃料」或是「刺激因素」。

What exactly did Yvonne’s boyfriend say that fueled her anger last week？

Yvonne的男朋友上禮拜到底說了什麼激怒了她？ The company is trying to make a cleaner fuel for their machines.

這家公司正在為他們的機器研發更乾淨的燃料。

spirit

spirit為名詞，意思是「靈魂」，也可以指「精神」。複數形spirits，則是指「情緒；心情」，例如：in high／low spirits（心情好／不好）。

It’s basic for players to have team spirit.

對球員來說，團隊精神是很基本的。 Tiffany has been in low spirits lately. Maybe we can ask her out for dinner tonight.

Tiffany最近心情不太好，我們今天應該邀她去吃晚餐。

What + V1… + V2…

這邊的what為複合關係代名詞，等同於the thing(s）which／that，what視為第三人稱單數，因此動詞應用第三人稱單數形，請見以下例句：

What comes around goes around.

種瓜得瓜，種豆得豆。

工作

Wishing you a happy and successful year! 祝福你新的一年裡天天充滿成功與歡笑！

身邊的朋友為了夢想、為了許許多多的考量，這一年工作換了又換，怎麼還沒找到屬於自己的那片天？

新的一年，希望我們都能在職場上順順利利，就算苦，還是要記得快樂！

Wishing you…

要祝福人，最簡單的用法就是「Wishing you + 名詞」或「I／We wish you + 名詞」，例如：Wishing you a happy birthday!（祝你生日快樂！）、We wish you a merry Christmas!（祝你聖誕快樂！）。

successful

successful為形容詞，意思是「成功的」。常與之混淆的字為其他形態，如：success為名詞，意思為「成功」，意思相近的字為 victory、triumph；succeed為動詞，常見用法為succeed in（doing）sth.。

Both her daughters have been successful in their chosen careers. 她的兩個女兒在各自領域都發展得相當成功。

愛情

Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own. May this new year bring you love and hope. 愛，是當另一個人的快樂也能成就你的幸福。願新的一年能帶給你愛與希望。

身邊的人來來去去，要記得愛人不是件難事，被人愛著更值得珍惜。

不管現在是單身亦或穩定交往中，都希望明年的你能擁有屬於伴侶，樸實無華地生活下去。

condition

condition為名詞，在此意思為「狀態」，另外也有「疾病」的意思，例如：hear／skin condition（心臟／皮膚病）。

My grandmother is in excellent physical condition. 我祖母的身體狀況非常好。

in which

in which在這邊可以替換成關係副詞where，關係副詞where通常等同於「介系詞 + which」，請見以下例句。

This is the place where (= in which）I first met your mother. 這就是我第一次遇見你媽媽的地方。

essential

essential除了當形容詞指「必須的；必要的」之外，也可以直接當作名詞，意思是「必需品；不可缺少的東西」，注意此時通常需用複數形essentials。若要表「對…很重要」時，後面要接上介系詞for／to。

It’s essential for students to review their lessons after class. 課後複習對學生來說是必須。

May…

祝福人除了可以用Wishing you…這樣的用法之外，也可以用May開頭，後面接子句，表示「願…」。

May peace be with you. 願您永保寧靜的心。

bring

bring為動詞，意思為「帶來」，常與之混淆的動詞為take（帶走）。bring 常見用法為：bring sb. sth.或bring sth. to sb.。

Do you mind if I bring my dog with me? 你介意我帶我家狗來嗎？

運勢

Good luck to you as you move on to the next stage in your life. Without a doubt, you will continue to have success in all areas. 祝你在邁向人生的下個階段時能有好運相隨。相信你能在各領域獲得成就。

行事在人，成事有時在天，2019年的你有點力不從心嗎？怎麼總是事與願違嗎？別擔心，相信2020的我們都會有好運相伴！

stage

stage為名詞，常見的意思為「舞台」，在這裡指人生的「階段」，「經歷」什麼樣的階段，搭配的動詞片語為go through。補充片語in stages的意思是「逐步進行」。

Their business is going through a difficult stage now.

他們的事業正處於困難的階段。 The singer went off stage to great applause.

這位歌手在如雷的掌聲中下台。 We’re doing the painting in stages. It will take about a month to get it done.

我們正逐步進行畫作，要完成大概需要一個月的時間。

without（a）doubt

片語without（a）doubt的意思是「無庸置疑；毫無疑問」。也可以用There is no doubt that…的句型表示。

Jackson is without a doubt the most talented student I have ever taught.

Jackson 無疑是我教過最有才華的學生。 There is no doubt that he’s the best artist in the world.

他是世上最棒的藝術家，這毋庸置疑。

continue

continue為動詞，意思為「持續」，意思相近的字為keep。continue常見用法為：continue doing sth.（持續做某事）、continue with sth.（持續進行某事）或continue to do sth.（某事持續…）。

My doctor advised me to continue the medication for another week.

我的醫生建議我要再服藥一週。 James continued typing while talking to the boss.

James 和老闆說話的時候一直打字。 I’ve decided to continue with my studies for another two years.

我決定再讀兩年書。

友情

This year may we continue to share the genuine friendship that adds happiness and warmth to even the most mundane days. 願新的一年，我們最純粹的友誼能持續為平凡的日子帶來歡笑與溫暖。

2019的你你是否因為忙碌忘記好好經營友情了呢？別忘了這些朋友都是一路挺你到今天的最佳依靠。許個願給這段得來不易的感情，希望2020我們能繼續成為彼此的力量！

share

share在這邊為動詞，意思為「共享」。

My brother and I used to share a room. 我和我弟以前睡同個房間。

add…to…

add為動詞，意思為「添加」，常見用法為：add A to B（把 A 加進 B）。

I’d like to add a little milk to my tea, please. 請幫我的茶加一點牛奶，謝謝。

genuine

genuine為形容詞，在此指人的感情是「真誠的；真實的」，也可以用來表示某物是「貨真價實的；真正的」，例如：genuine leather（真皮）。

You can trust Hank; he’s a genuine person.

你可以相信Hank，他為人真誠。 If the painting is genuine, it will sell for millions.

如果這幅畫作是真的，會價值百萬。

mundane

mundane ／mʌnˈden／ 為形容詞，意思是「平凡的；單調的」

I want to change my job. I can only do some mundane tasks here. 我想換工作了，我在這只能做些單調的工作。

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航