這些「文法沒有錯卻不道地」的英文用法，還可以怎麼說？

老外的英文是foreigner、別人問候總回答so-so、好吃只知道說delicious，這些其實都是「不自然英文」。有些你以為是英文的講法，其實只有台灣人才懂。外籍顧問Max選出20個台灣學生最常用錯的英文，有些不是文法錯，而是台灣人使用太氾濫，卻不道地的說法。

1. foreigner（外國人）

（X）When I was visiting San Francisco, I saw a lot of foreigners!（我去舊金山的時候看到好多外國人）

出國旅遊，不能稱其他人為「外國人」，你才是「外國人」。英文語境裡，直接講出「哪裡人」比「外國人」來的禮貌。

Try Saying：He is American/ British/ Japanese.（他是美國人／英國人／日本人）

2. How are you?（你好嗎？）

問候別人用How are you是可以的，不過想聽到更有趣的回應，還可以試試其它問法。

Try Saying How’s your day?/ How’s it going?（今天過得如何？／都還好嗎？）

3. so-so（普普通通）

英文母語者不太會用so-so，拿來當作問候語的回應聽起來不太禮貌。問候語比較適合友善正向的回答。

Try Saying：I'm doing well./ I'm having a nice day.（我很好／我今天過得很好）

4. so（超）

It is so cold.（超冷的）

So用在籠統的話題，像是天氣，聽起來很生硬又沒形容到什麼。

Try Saying：It’s really cold outside!/ The news says it will be very hot tomorrow.（外面超冷的／新聞說明天會很很熱）

Advanced：用更精準的字代替very和really。

Try Saying：It’s freezing!/ It’s chilly!/ It’s burning up outside today.（冷極了／現在冷颼颼的／外面熱到要起火了）

5. I’m fine, thank you.（我很好，謝謝）

How are you?（你好嗎？） I’m fine, thank you.（我很好，謝謝）

聽起來很像機器人的回答。

Try Saying：I’m great. It’s so nice outside today./ I’m enjoying the cold weather!（我很好，外面天氣不錯／我喜歡這個冷冷的天氣）

6. and you?（你呢？）

I’m doing well, and you?（我很好，那你呢？）

聽起來不自然，一般不太這麼說。

Try Saying：I’m doing well – how are you?（我很好。你好嗎？）

7. delicious（美味的）

This cake is delicious.（這蛋糕真美味）

這個詞可以用，但使用頻率太高就導致聽起來無聊又沒形容到什麼。

Try Saying：This cake is excellent./ This cake tastes great.（這蛋糕很棒／這蛋糕很好吃）

More Details：This cake is nice and moist./ The steak is well-seasoned.（這蛋糕很好吃很濕潤／牛排的調味很棒）

8. seldom（很少）

英文母語者不常說「很少」（seldom），聽起來太過正式、不自然。

Try Saying：I don’t often eat sushi./ I rarely eat sushi./ I never eat sushi.（我不常吃壽司／我很少吃壽司／我不吃壽司）

9. rich man（有錢人）

You’re a rich man!（你是有錢人）

金錢話題對西方人來說有些敏感，稱讚、嘲諷別人，用以下幾種說法比較洽當。

Try Saying：I really like your outfit./ Looking sharp.（我喜歡你的穿搭／看起來很有型唷）

10. KOL（Key Opinion Leader）（意見領袖）

Try Saying：influencer（網紅）比較常使用。

11. cost down（降低成本）

（X）We want to cost down this project.（這個專案我們想要降低預算）

這是台灣人中英夾雜語法創造出的用法，其實不正確。

Try Saying：We want to reduce costs on this project./ We need to tighten our budget.（這個專案我們想要降低預算／我們想要縮減預算）

12. contact window（聯絡窗口）

What’s your contact window?（想請問你的聯絡窗口？）

聽起來太專業、太技術性，比較難理解。

Try Saying：When’s the best time to reach you?/Do you know when you might be available?（什麼時候聯繫你最合適？／你大概什麼時候有空？）

13. funny（好笑的）

（X）The party was very funny.（派對很有趣）

學生常把funny和fun搞混，fun是「有趣的」，funny是「好笑的、滑稽的」。

Try Saying：I had a good time./ That was a lot of fun!（我很開心／這真的很有趣）

14. boring（無聊的）

（X）I’m very boring today.（我今天很無聊）

boring拿來形容事情很無聊，bored才是指人。不過「我很無聊」的說法在英文也不常見，直接指出你想做什麼比抱怨好。

Try Saying：Would you like to go to the movies?/ I want to try that new Italian restaurant.（你想去看電影嗎？／我想試試新開的義大利餐廳）

15. on the other hand（另一方面）

On the other hand, phrase choice can be more creative.（另一方面，你可以選擇更有創意的片語）

這個片語沒錯，但使用頻率太高，可以用其他更好的片語代替或是直接拿掉。

Try Saying：However/ In contrast to this（然而／與⋯⋯相比）

16. lazy（懶的）

（X）I’m lazy to do that.（我懶得去做）

第一個錯是文法錯，正確應該是I’m too lazy to do that. 另外這個字比較幼稚，推辭某個約可以用以下說法。

Try Saying：I might have time next week./ I’ve been busy this week and haven’t done it yet./ I’m still working on it.（我下週應該有空／我這週都很忙，而且還沒忙完／我還在忙）

17. nowadays（現今）

Nowadays, people often look at their smartphones instead of reading books.（現在人們幾乎都在看手機而不看書了）

這個字太濫用了，偶爾可以選其他相似字代替。

Try Saying：These days/ Recently（現在）

18. meme（迷因）

（X）唸成MIMI

「迷因」正確讀法是：mēm，跟memory這個字有關。

19. 1st- 4thgrade（高中、大學幾年級）

（X）I am in 2nd grade.（我大二）

年級（grade）這個字只用在講小學幾年級。

Try Saying：高中和大學的年級依序是1st year/ freshman - 2nd year/ sophomore - 3rd year/ junior - 4th year/ senior

20. NG（不合格）

（X）These are NG ...（這些不合格）

NG是not good的縮寫，但英文不會這樣用。

Try Saying：not good/ not usable/ beneath our standards（不好／不能用／不符合標準）

【一張圖搞懂】訂閱集資：Mobile上的13堂英文課

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航