注意英聽陷阱：聽到「字詞」不一定是答案，靈活地「想」才是重點

在新版多益中，聽力測驗增加了三人對話以及圖表作答，考試時要聽要記的東西越來越多，在聽的同時也要注意圖表內容。

但千萬別緊張，今天我們要從「練習換句話說」來教大家一個答題小訣竅，別跳進出題者的陷阱裡囉。聽到「字詞」的不一定是答案，靈活地「想」才是重點。

行程表篇

（以下為聽力測驗內容，正式考試時不會印在試題本上，試題僅會出現圖表）

Greetings to you all. We are happy to see you here this afternoon. Before we start, please take a look at the sheet on your table. You will be divided into 4 groups. We will have four different presenters with four topics. One thing you should pay extra attention to is that there has been a switch in the room assignment. Originally, we planned to have Sam’s group in room 101, but we have 5 more people joining today, so we decided to let Sam’s group use the biggest room. Now, let’s have a short break and you are free to join your group.

Which of the following statements is true? （A） Room 101 is the biggest room. （B） Sam will give a presentation at room 101. （C） Students can take a break at room 102. （D） Room 101 is smaller than room 103.

這題答案為D。注意到了嗎？聽力測驗的正確選項通常不會使用跟內容一樣的文字，而是用「轉述」的方式，也就是換句話說，假設我們聽見的關鍵字出現在選項中，很有可能是陷阱選項喔。下面我們將用兩個常考的圖表來練習換句話說。

位置篇

Photo Credit：世界公民文化中心

題目中可能會出現的直觀描述：

The restaurant is between 1st Street and 2nd Street.

題目中可能會問的、選項中會出現的「換句話說」：

The restaurant is across from the cinema.（相對位置） We can walk across 2nd Street from City Hall to the restaurant.（如何抵達餐廳） We can walk across Fremont Avenue from the restaurant to the cinema.（從餐廳出發去其他地方）

圖表篇

Photo Credit：世界公民文化中心

題目中可能會出現的直觀描述：

E-Bookstore sold 4000 cookbooks this year.

題目中可能會問的、選項中會出現的「換句話說」：

Cookbooks sell better than other genres.（用Cookbooks與其他種類比較） Cookbooks sell more than magazines.（用Cookbooks與其他種類比較） The sales of novels are less than cookbooks.（用其他種類與Cookbooks比較） Cookbooks are the best-seller this year.（用形容詞、換句話說等方式描述）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航