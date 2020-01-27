「如果你害怕失敗，那你就有可能會失敗」：NBA傳奇球星Kobe Bryant生前的25句話

湖人一哥Kobe Bryant於2015年11月30日撰文宣布退役，表示2015年賽季將成為他的最後一個球季，Kobe表示自己準備好要離開球場，並寫下自己對籃球的熱愛。 他寫道：

I fell in love with you. A love so deep I gave you my all – From my mind & body to my spirit & soul.

我已深深愛上你（籃球）了。我對你極其的深愛，讓我願意付出所有，將意志、身心靈都投入在你身上。

Kobe生涯平均25.4分、生涯總得分高達32,482分，在歷史排名為第三（編按：據《BBC》統計Kobe生涯總得分為33,643，並且在2020年1月26日被LeBron James超越，排名第四）。擁抱5枚冠軍戒指、1屆年度MVP、2屆FMVP、4屆明星賽MVP、11屆年度第一隊、9屆年度防守第一隊、2屆聯盟得分王、2屆奧運金牌加冕，他幾乎包辦所有的榮耀。

Kobe的起跑點事實上一點也不順遂，從剛開始不被看好的高中小子成為現在我們看到的史詩級傳奇球星，他的成功完全不是偶然，也非僥倖。這一切都來自於他的個性和處事的態度，Kobe從一始終忠於自己的籃球夢想，不畏挫折和困難，堅持到底。所以在許多球迷心中，Kobe除了是傳奇球星，更是激勵人心的偶像。

你也有夢想卻缺乏像Kobe Bryant 一樣義無反顧的勇氣嗎？小編為大家整理了25句Kobe的經典名句，學起來也可以激勵自己喔！

1. What people see on court is another side of me; it's not me.

人們在球場上看到的我是另一個我，那不是我本人。

2. One thing you gotta know about me is I have absolutely no filter. I have no problem saying what the hell I think of someone.

關於我，你必須要知道的是我非常直接。我從來不怕把我對某人最真實的想法全部說出來。

3. The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.

最重要的事就是去努力嘗試與激勵大家，使他們能夠在想做的事上大放異彩。

4. I focus on one thing and one thing only – that's trying to win as many championships as I can.

我專注於一件事，而且只有這件事 – 那就是盡我所能地贏到越多冠軍。

5. I'm here. I'm not going anywhere. No matter what the injury – unless it's completely debilitating – I'm going to be the same player I've always been. I'll figure it out. I'll make some tweaks, some changes, but I'm still coming.

我就在這，哪兒也不去，不管受了什麼傷 — 除非我完全衰弱 — 我還是會一直是像以前一樣的球員。我會看著辦，我會做出一些調整、一些改變，但我還是來了。

6. I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I'm like, "My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don't have it. I just want to chill." We all have self-doubt. You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it. You embrace it.

我會懷疑自己，我會缺乏安全感，我會恐懼失敗。我曾在夜晚出現在球場上，想著「我的背很痛，我的腳很痛，我的膝蓋很痛。我沒有辦法了，我只想放鬆。」我們都曾自我懷疑，你不需要否認它，但你也不能夠向它屈服。你要做的是去擁抱它。

7. I'm playing against great players, playing against the best in the world. The competition – that's what I've always wanted.

我正在跟偉大的球員們打球，和世界上最好的球員們競爭。這種競爭 — 就是我一直想要的。

8. I've played with a broken hand, a sprained ankle, a torn shoulder, a fractured tooth, a severed lip, and a knee the size of a softball. I don't miss 15 games because of a toe injury that everybody knows wasn't that serious in the first place.

我打球曾經打到手斷、腳踝扭傷、肩膀脫臼、牙齒碎掉、嘴唇裂開、膝蓋腫成一個壘球大小。我不會因為腳趾受傷錯過15場比賽，大家都知道這些都不是最嚴重的事。

9. The topic of leadership is a touchy one. A lot of leaders fail because they don't have the bravery to touch that nerve or strike that chord. Throughout my years, I haven't had that fear.

領導這件事是一個敏感的話題。很多領導者失敗，因為他們沒有足夠的勇氣去觸碰痛處，或者引發共鳴。在我的生涯中，我從沒有這種擔憂。

10. I can't relate to lazy people. We don't speak the same language. I don't understand you. I don't want to understand you.

我無法了解懶惰的人，因為我們說的是不同的語言。我不了解懶惰的人，我也不想去了解。

11. I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.

我不想當下一個麥可喬丹，我只想當科比布萊恩。

12. I'm chasing perfection.

我追求完美。

13. Can I jump over two or three guys like I used to? No. Am I as fast as I used to be? No, but I still have the fundamentals and smarts. That's what enables me to still be a dominant player. As a kid growing up, I never skipped steps. I always worked on fundamentals because I know athleticism is fleeting.

我還能像以前一樣跳躍時跳過兩三個人嗎？不，我不行。我還能像我以前跑得一樣快嗎？不，我不行。但我還保有我的基本功跟打球的智慧，這也是讓我能一直成為主要球員的原因。成長過程中，我從來沒有跳過任何一個步驟，一直按部就班，因為我知道，運動員的生涯是短暫的。

14. I'll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it's sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.

我願意做任何能夠贏得比賽的事，即使只是坐在板凳上擰毛巾、遞茶水給隊員，或投出致勝一球。

15. Magic has five championships. I have five championships. I'm pretty sure we both know what we're doing.

魔術強森有5個冠軍。我也有5個冠軍。我敢肯定，我們都知道我們在做什麼。

16. I draw from the crowd a lot.

我從人群學習、得到很多借鏡。

17. I love going one-on-one with someone. That's what I do. I've never lost. It's a whole different game, just to have them right in front of you and be able to do whatever you want.

我喜歡和某個人一對一，那正是我擅長的，我從來沒輸過。這比賽將會全然不同 — 只要讓他們走到你面前，然後你就可以做任何你想做的事。

18. I'm extremely willful to win, and I respond to challenges. Scoring titles and stuff like that… it sounds, well, I don't care how it sounds – to me, scoring comes easy. It's not a challenge to me to win the scoring title, because I know I can.

我非常想贏，我回應了那些挑戰。得分王之類的頭銜……它們聽起來好像，嗯，我不在乎它們聽起來怎樣 — 對我來說，得分並不難。贏得「得分王」的頭銜對我來說並不算是個挑戰，因為我知道我可以。

19. Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.

每件負面的事 – 壓力、挑戰 – 都是一個讓我提升的機會。

20. These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess.

當其他年輕人都在下西洋跳棋時，我已在下西洋棋了。

21. My parents are my backbone. Still are. They're the only group that will support you if you score zero or you score 40.

我的父母是我的支柱，現在仍然如此。他們是唯一一群，無論你得到0分還是40分，都會支持你的人。

22. If you're afraid to fail, then you're probably going to fail.

如果你害怕失敗，那你就有可能會失敗。

23. The most important thing is you must put everybody on notice that you're here and you are for real. I'm not a player that is just going to come and go. I'm not a player that is going to make an All-Star team one time, two times. I'm here to be an all-time great. Once I made that commitment and said, 'I want to be one of the greatest ever', then the game became everything for me.

最重要的是，你必須讓身邊每一個人知道你是玩真的。我不是一個只是在這裡來來去去的球員，我不是一個只會入選全明星賽一兩次而已的球員，我來這裡，是要成為一個能夠跨時代的偉大球星，一旦我做了承諾，說「我想成為有史以來最偉大的」，那麼比賽就成為了我的一切。

24. There's a choice that we have to make as people, as individuals. If you want to be great at something, there's a choice you have to make. We all can be masters at our craft, but you have to make a choice. What I mean by that is, there are inherent sacrifices that come along with that. Family time, hanging out with friends, being a great friend, being a great son, nephew, whatever the case may be. There are sacrifices that come along with making that decision.

人生中有很多我們要選擇的事。如果你想精通某件事情，你必須做出選擇。我們都可以在我們的領域成為大師，但你必須做出選擇。我的意思是每一個我們的決定都會伴隨著犧牲。和家人相處、和朋友出去玩，當一個好朋友，一個好兒子、侄子，或者其他的情況。這些決定會伴隨著其他事情的犧牲。

25. Are you willing to push the right buttons even if it means being perceived as the villain? … I'd rather be perceived as a winner than a good teammate. I wish they both went hand in hand all the time but that's just not reality. … I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success.

即使會被眾人當成惡棍，你還會做對的決定嗎？我寧願被認為是一個贏家，而非一個好隊友。我希望能同時兼顧兩者，但是這是不實際的…. 我和那些懶惰的人 — 那些只會將自己沒有成功的原因怪罪於他人的人— 並沒有任何共同點。

