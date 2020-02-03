condition和situation似乎很類似，用法上該如何區分？

相信大家都聽過condition和situation這兩個字，兩個字的意思似乎很類似，到底要怎麼區分呢？今天就和希平方一起學會這兩個字的用法吧！

condition

首先，我們先來看看condition這個字，常見的意思是「狀態、狀況」。字典裡的定義是：the particular state that something or someone is in（某人或某物所處的狀態），來看幾個例子：

The used car is old but still in perfect condition.（這台二手車雖舊，但狀況還是相當良好。） My friend left the apartment in a terrible condition.（我朋友把公寓弄得亂七八糟。） The racer was in a criticalconditionin the hospital after the accident.（意外發生後，那名賽車手在醫院中傷勢嚴重。）

condition常見的意思還有「條件、前提」，字典裡的定義是：an arrangement that must exist before something else can happen（某事物發生前必要的條件），來看幾個例子：

They agreed to lend us the money on theconditionthat we pay it back within three months.（他們同意要借錢給我們，前提是我們在三個月內還清。） As aconditionof his bail, Carlos Ghosn was required to stay in Japan.（作為交保的條件，Carlos Ghosn 需要留在日本。）

如果是複數形式conditions則是「實際環境、情況、物質條件」，字典裡的定義是：the circumstances in which people live, work or do things（人們生活、工作、做事情的環境），常見的搭配有working conditions「工作環境、工作條件」、living conditions「生活環境、生活條件」等，來看些例子：

The working conditions here are below standard.（這裡的工作條件低於標準。） Many children are going hungry under such living conditions.（許多孩子在這樣的生活條件下正挨餓著。）

situation

再來看看situation這個單字，常見的意思為「處境、形勢」，字典裡的定義是：all the things that are happening at a particular time and in a particular place（某個特定時間點、特定地點所發生的所有事情），常見的搭配有 economic situation「經濟情勢」、financial situation「財務狀況」 、political situation「政治情勢」等，來看些例子：

I found myself in rather a difficult situation.（我發現自己處於困境中。） The present economicsituationin the country is bleak.（這個國家現在的經濟狀況相當慘淡。） Peter was in trouble, and he could see no way out of the situation.（Peter 正遇到麻煩，而且他找不到能脫離現狀的方法。）

另外，英文裡有一個很常見的詞sitcom「情境喜劇」，其實就是situation comedy的縮寫，指的是有固定的角色陣容、在固定幾個場景的喜劇，像是 Friends《六人行》、How I Met Your Mother《追愛總動員》、Brooklyn Nine-Nine《荒唐分局》都算是經典的情境喜劇喔！舉個例子：

I have nothing to do tonight. Could you recommend some bingeable sitcoms?（我今晚沒什麼事情。你能推薦一些能讓我進入追劇模式的情境喜劇嗎？）

看完後，大家應該對這兩個字的差別和用法更熟悉了吧？試試看在口說和寫作時學以致用吧！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈「condition、situation」這兩個同義詞到底怎麼分？！〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航