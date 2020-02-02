整座城市就是我的迷宮：在國外如何用英文簡單問路？
在國外迷路，手機又沒電，該怎麼問路呢？以下用對話的方式呈現。
文：April Lu
開開心心出國旅遊，然而⋯⋯手機沒電了，無法開啟地圖導航。別怕，路就長在嘴巴上！來跟筆者小V學習放膽問路吧！
在台北讀書的Bob利用課餘時間努力打工存錢，終於成功在暑假前往英國倫敦，開始為期一個禮拜的自由行。他計劃第一天要去大英博物館（The British Museum）當個文藝青年。然而，昨晚在青旅興奮到忘了給手機充電⋯⋯平常在台北就常常搭錯公車的路癡Bob，來到異地沒有手機導航該如何是好？所幸他平常就有在跟筆者小V學英文，該是拿出真功夫的時候了！
（On a street in London）
（在倫敦街頭）
Bob:（approaching a young man）Excuse me, may I ask for your help?
Bob：（走向一位年輕男子）不好意思，可以請你幫我嗎？
Man: Sure! How can I help you?
男子：當然！我要如何協助你？
Bob: I’d like to know how to get to The British Museum.
Bob：我想請問怎麼去大英博物館。
Man: You can take bus 68. It’s just 8 stops away.
男子：你可以搭 68號公車。八站就到了。
Bob: Great! Could you tell me where the bus station is?
Bob：太棒了！你可以告訴我公車站在哪裡嗎？
Man: Go straight ahead down London Road for 4 minutes, and you’ll see the bus stop on your left side. Once you get off the bus at Russel Square Station, turn right at Russel Square and walk along the square. Then you’ll see the museum.
男子：倫敦路直走四分鐘，你會在左手邊看到公車站。當你在羅素廣場站下車，在廣場右轉，然後沿著廣場走，你就會看到博物館了。
Bob: Thank you so much! You’ve saved my day.
Bob：非常謝謝你！你救了我。
Man: No problem, mate!
男子：老兄，小事一件！
Bob做得好！來跟筆者小V一起複習Bob和路人的對話重點吧！
I’d like to know how to get to… 我想請問怎麼去…
這句話後頭接地名或是一個地點，意思就是「我想請問怎麼去…」。I’d是I would的縮寫，would like的意思是「想要」，比起用 want來得禮貌。
A: Excuse me, I’d like to know how to get to the train station.
B: Sorry, I’m afraid I don’t know either. I have no sense of direction.
A：不好意思，我想請問怎麼去火車站。
B：抱歉，我恐怕不清楚。我是個路癡。
go straight（ahead）（phr.）直直往前走
straight在這邊是副詞，意思是「直直地」，ahead則點出方向，意思是「向前」，go straight ahead即是指「直直向前直走」。
Go straight and you’ll find the post office.
向前直走就會看到郵局了。
on one’s left／right side（phr.）在左／右邊
left是「左邊」，right是「右邊」，on one’s left／right side意指「在某人的左邊／右邊」，注意介系詞搭配on。
We are on platform A, and platform B is on our right side.
我們在 A月台，B月台在我們的右邊。
walk along（phr.）順著…走
along的意思是「沿著，順著」，walk along…即是指「沿著…走」，也可以寫成go along。
Bob walked along the riverbank and noticed some swans were quarreling with one other.
Bob 沿著河堤走，看到一些天鵝在跟彼此吵架。
mate（n.）夥伴
mate一般意指「（動物的）配偶」，或當動詞指「（動物）交配」，不過在英國這個字可指「兄弟、老兄、夥伴」，是男性朋友之間對彼此的暱稱。
Sorry, mate! I’m afraid you’ve lost the game this time!
抱歉啦，兄弟！我想這次比賽是你輸了！
逛完博物館後，Bob決定前往郵局寄明信片給在台灣的朋友，於是再一次鼓起勇氣向路人問路。
（Outside The British Museum）
（大英博物館外）
Bob:（approaching a lady standing outside a coffee shop）Excuse me, miss. Could you tell me where the nearest post office is?
Bob：（靠近一位站在咖啡廳外的小姐）小姐，不好意思。妳可以告訴我最近的郵局在哪裡嗎？
Lady: Post office? There is one 3 blocks away from here. You’ll have to walk about 15 minutes.
小姐 : 郵局嗎？離這裡三個街區遠有一個。差不多走15分鐘會到。
Bob: Fantastic! Which way should I go then?
Bob：太棒了！我該往哪邊走呢？
Lady: Do you see that bookshop on the corner?（pointing at a bookshop called “NERD”）Turn right at that corner then walk for 3 blocks. Soon you’ll notice the post office next to a bakery.
小姐 : 你看到角落那間書店了嗎？（指向一間叫做「書呆子」的書店）在那個轉角右轉，走三個街區。然後你會看到一間郵局在麵包店隔壁。
Bob: Thank you! And one more question… where is the nearest underground station from the post office?
Bob：謝謝！還有一個問題…離郵局最近的地鐵站在哪裡呢？
Lady: That’ll be Goodge Street Station. After you walk out of the post office, turn left and walk until you reach a church. It should be easy to recognize. The station is right across from the church.
小姐 : 那該是古吉街站。你從郵局走出來後，往左直走直到抵達一間教堂。那應該不難認。地鐵站就在教堂的對面。
Bob: Thank you so much! I’ve met so many friendly people today.
Bob：太謝謝你了！我今天遇到了好多友善的人。
Lady: I’m glad to hear that. Goodbye!
小姐 : 很高興聽你那麼說。再見！
看來Bob問路越來越熟練了哦！和小V一起複習他和路人的對話吧！
Could you tell me where the nearest…is? 你可以告訴我最近的…在哪裡嗎？
這句話直翻意思是「你可以告訴我最近的…在哪裡嗎？」這算是比較禮貌的說法，比較直接的說法是Where is the nearest…?（最近的…在哪裡？）。
block（n.）街區
block在這邊意指「街區」，即一個個被街道分隔的區域。
Barcelona is renowned for its carefully designed square blocks.
巴塞隆納以其精心設計的方形街區著稱。
on/at the corner 在轉角
corner意指「角；轉角」，on/at the corner即是指「在轉角處」。兩者差別在於on the corner通常指的是建築物在轉角處，而at the corner強調的是某個點，通常用在像是Turn right at the corner. 這樣的句子中。
Tommy’s favorite candy shop is right on the corner.
Tommy最愛的糖果店就在轉角處。
補充：around the corner，意思並不是「在轉角附近」，而是指地理位置近或是時間的逼近。
Let’s go to 7-11 to buy some drinks! There’s one around the corner.
我們去7-11買一些飲料吧！附近就有一家。
The deadline is around the corner, but my teammates still don’t care about it at all.
死線迫在眉睫，但我的組員依舊一點也不在乎。
next to（phr.）在…隔壁
next to意指「在…隔壁」，同義字為beside。
Our school is right next to a public library.
我們學校就在一間公立圖書館的隔壁。
across（prep.）穿過
across意指「穿過；橫過」。若要表達A在B的對面，要用A is across from B，注意介系詞要用from。
The dog walked across the street.
狗穿越過馬路。
The supermarket is across from the department store.
超市在百貨公司的對面。
學會簡單問路了嗎？只要鼓起勇氣開口，你也能像Bob一樣順利！
