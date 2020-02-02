整座城市就是我的迷宮：在國外如何用英文簡單問路？

文：April Lu

開開心心出國旅遊，然而⋯⋯手機沒電了，無法開啟地圖導航。別怕，路就長在嘴巴上！來跟筆者小V學習放膽問路吧！

在台北讀書的Bob利用課餘時間努力打工存錢，終於成功在暑假前往英國倫敦，開始為期一個禮拜的自由行。他計劃第一天要去大英博物館（The British Museum）當個文藝青年。然而，昨晚在青旅興奮到忘了給手機充電⋯⋯平常在台北就常常搭錯公車的路癡Bob，來到異地沒有手機導航該如何是好？所幸他平常就有在跟筆者小V學英文，該是拿出真功夫的時候了！

（On a street in London）

（在倫敦街頭）

Bob:（approaching a young man）Excuse me, may I ask for your help?

Bob：（走向一位年輕男子）不好意思，可以請你幫我嗎？

Man: Sure! How can I help you?

男子：當然！我要如何協助你？

Bob: I’d like to know how to get to The British Museum.

Bob：我想請問怎麼去大英博物館。

Man: You can take bus 68. It’s just 8 stops away.

男子：你可以搭 68號公車。八站就到了。

Bob: Great! Could you tell me where the bus station is?

Bob：太棒了！你可以告訴我公車站在哪裡嗎？

Man: Go straight ahead down London Road for 4 minutes, and you’ll see the bus stop on your left side. Once you get off the bus at Russel Square Station, turn right at Russel Square and walk along the square. Then you’ll see the museum.

男子：倫敦路直走四分鐘，你會在左手邊看到公車站。當你在羅素廣場站下車，在廣場右轉，然後沿著廣場走，你就會看到博物館了。

Bob: Thank you so much! You’ve saved my day.

Bob：非常謝謝你！你救了我。

Man: No problem, mate!

男子：老兄，小事一件！