今晚要加班、請病假、找人代班、出差多久⋯⋯這些工作相關英文怎麼說？

文：Ann Lu

打工、實習難免需要「請假」、找人「代班」，對上班族來說，「加班」更是常態。偶爾還需要「出差」。想去海外實習或到外商公司上班的朋友們，這些工作上超級實用的英文不能不會啊！

在開始之前，先和大家分享一部相關影片，其中談到許多道地的講法和等等會教的句型哦！

請假

take…leave / take…day(s) off 請假

請假最普遍的說法是take….day(s) off或take…leave ，字面上的意思就是「沒有來（上班/上課…）」，像是：

take a leave或take a day off 請一天假

take a 3-day leave或take 3 days off 請三天假

I have 3 days off.

我有三天的假。 I’m going to take a day off.

我將要請一天假。

請假原因百百種，帶大家認識最常見的幾個假期名稱：

personal leave 事假

sick leave 病假

annual leave 特休

official leave 公假

marriage leave 婚假

funeral/bereavement leave 喪假

maternity leave 產假

paternity leave 陪產假

menstruation leave 生理假

I was on leave for three days for personal reasons.

= I was on personal leave for three days. 我請了三天事假。

接下來再跟大家介紹幾個和請假有關的常用單字與片語：

ask for leave 向…請假

grant leave 准假

on leave 告假中

leave request form 假單

A: I’m not feeling well. I’d like to ask for a sick leave this afternoon.

A: 我有點不舒服，今天下午想要請病假。 B: Sure. Remember to fill out the leave request form and I will approve it later.

B: 好，那你記得要填好假單，我等等會簽。

call in sick 打電話到公司請病假

辦公室內常會用到這個片語，如果接到某個同事請病假的電話，要轉告其他同事，就可以說call in sick。

A: Why didn’t John show up today?

A: 為什麼 John 今天沒出現？ B: He just called in sick this morning.

B: 他今天早上打來請病假了。

fill in for someone 頂替/代理某人的職務

當同事請假，需要找人幫忙暫代工作，可以用fill in for這個片語，因為fill in本身的意思是「填空」，與「別人請假不在你補了他的空缺」意思契合。介係詞for後面加上代理的對象。

I will be away for a month on maternity leave and Tina will fill in for me until I get back. 我將請一個月的產假，在我回來之前 Tina 會負責代理我的職務。

或者，也可以使用更口語的講法cover for。切記一定要加介係詞for哦！我們很常聽到「你能不能cover我？」，但這樣的用法嚴格來說是錯誤的。

A: Could you cover for me this afternoon? I have my hands all full and I need to pick up the kids.

A: 你可以幫我代今天下午的班嗎？我的工作行程全滿，而且要去接小孩。 B: Sure, no problem.

B: 好的，沒問題。

*補充：have one’s hands full 忙不過來、忙得不可開交

當你手邊有一堆待辦事項未完成，而又必須在時間內完成工作進度時，可以用have your hands full來具體地形容「應接不暇」的窘境。

下班

說到「上班」，我們馬上想到go to work.。至於「下班、收工」怎麼說呢？其實用法很多元，甚至可以直接說I’m going home. 使用哪一種說法是依習慣而定。

got off/knock off （work）

這是表示下班、收工最直接的講法。

A: I’d like to speak to your manager.

A: 我想和你的經理說話。 B: I’m sorry. He just got off （work）.

B: 很抱歉，他剛剛下班了。

另外，大家可能會想到leave這個字，但要注意它的用法哦！因為其實leave work/a job有時候帶有永久離開一個職位或工作的意味，像是：

Annie left her job and went abroad for further study. Annie 辭掉工作去國外深造了。

leave the office

因此，如果要使用leave來表示下班，用leave the office再加上適當的時間副詞，像是幾點、多晚會比較好，以免產生誤會。例如：

You can leave the office early today, but don’t make it a habit.

你今天可以提早下班，但別養成習慣了。 I’m still at work. I’ll call you as soon as I leave the office.

我還在上班，一下班就打電話給你。

另外，以下這句道地的口語用法也能代表「收工、下班」的意思！

to call it a day

這句話使用的頻率很高哦！只要想表達活動告一個段落，或是建議共事者該結束一天的工作回去休息了都適用，意思是「今天就 （暫時） 到此為止吧！」

A: It’s almost 8 p.m. If there are no other comments, I’d like to wrap this meeting up.

A: 現在已經快八點了，如果大家沒有其他想法，我想結束今天的會議了。 B: Okay. Let’s call it a day. I could do with a drink.

B: 好，今天工作就到此為止，我實在想喝一杯。

*補充：wrap something up / wrap up something 結束、了結某事

wrap up這個片語最直觀是指「包起來」，形容購物時挑了很久「最終」選定中意的東西請店員包起來，所以也有了「結束、了結、收尾」的意思。

I’ll take it. Please wrap it up for me. 這個我要了，請幫我包起來。

因此，上面例句中的wrap this meeting up，就是利用wrap up這個片語來說明「此會議結束」。

加班

work overtime / do overtime

這是加班最常見的說法，也可以直接講它的縮寫“OT”。有趣的是，overtime除了有「加班」的意思，這個單字也可以代表「加班費」哦！

A: Hey, are you in the middle of something?

A: 嘿，在忙嗎？ B: Not at all. What’s wrong?

B: 沒有耶，怎麼了？ A: Do you have any plans after work? Let’s go shopping!

A: 你下班要做什麼？我們去逛街吧！ B: Sorry, I have to work overtime…

B: 抱歉，我今天要加班…

*補充：In the middle of something? 你現在正在忙嗎？

與 “Are you busy?” 相比，這句話比較強調「現在」忙不忙的狀態，意思等同於“Are you busy right now?”或“Do you have a minute?” 如果想找人八卦、聊聊，或是想請人幫忙，這句話都派得上用場哦！

輪班

輪班的英文是shift，所以work （in） shifts指的就是「輪班工作、值班」。如果想請人代班，則可以用take one’s shift來表達。

day shift / regular shift 日班

night shift 小夜班

graveyard shift 大夜班

I have to work double shifts tomorrow.

我明天要值兩班。



I’m on day shifts.

我是早班的。



Can you take my shift?

你能幫我代班嗎？

*補充：office worker/9-to-5er 上班族

如果工作性質不需要輪班，工作時間固定從早到晚，也就是所謂的上班族，英文就叫做office worker或9-to-5er哦！

為什麼是9-to-5er呢？因為美國上班族的工作時間多半從早上九點到下午五點，所以才有9-to-5er這個俚語用法，指的就是一般的上班族，與中文所說的「朝九晚五」意思有異曲同工之妙。

Tired of the routine life of being a 9-to-5er, Jenny became a backpacker after she retired. 厭倦了上班族一成不變的生活，Jenny 在退休後成為背包客。

出差

以下三種用法都是指出差：

be on a business trip in 某地

be in 某地 on business go on a business trip to 某地

go to 某地 on business take a business trip to 某地

Lily was on a business trip in Hong Kong last week.

Lily 上週去香港出差。 I’ll go to Singapore on business next week. Is there anything you’d like me to get for you while I’m there?

我下週要去新加坡出差，你有沒有想要我幫你帶什麼東西回來？ I’d like to take a business trip to Europe.

我想要去歐洲出差。 How long will you be on a business trip in Korea?

你要去韓國出差多久？

以上這些，就是筆者小V今天想教給大家的辦公室實用句型！你都記起來了嗎？

