Worst片語大集合：最壞的可能、最差的狀態，這些英文怎麼說？
在影片最後，旁白用了the worst is yet to come這個片語結尾，這是什麼意思呢？今天就讓我們來學學幾個和worst有關的實用片語吧！
看完後，有沒有更了解澳洲野火的嚴重程度呢？在影片最後，旁白用了the worst is yet to come這個片語結尾，這是什麼意思呢？今天就讓我們來學學幾個和worst有關的實用片語吧！
worst片語大集合
- the worst is yet to come
影片中提到的這個片語意思是「最壞的事情尚未發生」，用來表示或預測未來的狀況可能會更嚴重，舉個例子：
The flu season hits the country hard, but the worst is yet to come.（這個國家爆發嚴重的流感季，但更糟的還在後頭。）
- if worst comes to worst
這個片語的意思是「如果最糟的狀況發生」，是一種假設語氣的應用，也可以將第一個worst換成worse，變成if worse comes to worst，是同樣的意思。舉個例子：
Even if worst / worse comes to worst and it rains on our field trip, we'll make the best of it.（即使最糟的情況發生，校外教學時下雨了，我們還是會好好享受這趟旅程。）
- worst-case scenario
Scenario的意思是「可能發生的事態、場景」，所以這個片語就是指「最糟的情況、最壞的可能」，帶有假設的意味，舉個例子：
In the worst-case scenario, the couple might lose a third of their personal net worth.（在最糟的情況下，這對夫婦可能會損失三分之一的資產淨值。）
- be someone’s own worst enemy
Enemy的意思是「敵人、仇敵」，所以說某人是自己最大的敵人就是指某人「自討苦吃、自找麻煩」，舉個例子：
Kacey is her own worst enemy, as she always ruins her relationship when it’s going well.（Kacey老是自討苦吃，因為每當她的戀情順利時，她總是搞砸一切。）
- fear the worst
這個片語也和字面意思相當接近，意思是「擔心最糟糕的狀況發生」，舉個例子：
She hoped her missing son would be found safe and sound, but she still feared the worst.（她希望她失蹤的兒子能安然無恙地被找到，但她仍擔心最糟的狀況會發生。）
- at worst
這個片語的意思是「最糟、就最壞的那一面看」，通常用來指最壞的狀況也只不過如此，舉個例子：
Although I didn’t study much for the exam, I would probably score 70 percent at worst.（雖然我考試沒什麼準備，但我最差大概還是能得個70分。）
- at someone’s worst
雖然和at worst只差一個字，這個片語卻是指「某人最差的狀態、最糟的一面」，舉個例子：
I am at my worst when I just get up in the morning; I can’t think straight.（我剛起床時狀態最差；無法好好思考。）
光是一個單字worst就有這麼多相關的片語，有沒有覺得英文很有趣呢？別忘了也要將這些片語活用在口說和寫作中喔！
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈「最糟的狀況」英文怎麼說？worst相關片語懶人包〉為題發表
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航