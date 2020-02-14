Worst片語大集合：最壞的可能、最差的狀態，這些英文怎麼說？

看完後，有沒有更了解澳洲野火的嚴重程度呢？在影片最後，旁白用了the worst is yet to come這個片語結尾，這是什麼意思呢？今天就讓我們來學學幾個和worst有關的實用片語吧！

worst片語大集合

the worst is yet to come

影片中提到的這個片語意思是「最壞的事情尚未發生」，用來表示或預測未來的狀況可能會更嚴重，舉個例子：

The flu season hits the country hard, but the worst is yet to come.（這個國家爆發嚴重的流感季，但更糟的還在後頭。）

if worst comes to worst

這個片語的意思是「如果最糟的狀況發生」，是一種假設語氣的應用，也可以將第一個worst換成worse，變成if worse comes to worst，是同樣的意思。舉個例子：

Even if worst / worse comes to worst and it rains on our field trip, we'll make the best of it.（即使最糟的情況發生，校外教學時下雨了，我們還是會好好享受這趟旅程。）

worst-case scenario

Scenario的意思是「可能發生的事態、場景」，所以這個片語就是指「最糟的情況、最壞的可能」，帶有假設的意味，舉個例子：

In the worst-case scenario, the couple might lose a third of their personal net worth.（在最糟的情況下，這對夫婦可能會損失三分之一的資產淨值。）

be someone’s own worst enemy

Enemy的意思是「敵人、仇敵」，所以說某人是自己最大的敵人就是指某人「自討苦吃、自找麻煩」，舉個例子：

Kacey is her own worst enemy, as she always ruins her relationship when it’s going well.（Kacey老是自討苦吃，因為每當她的戀情順利時，她總是搞砸一切。）

fear the worst

這個片語也和字面意思相當接近，意思是「擔心最糟糕的狀況發生」，舉個例子：

She hoped her missing son would be found safe and sound, but she still feared the worst.（她希望她失蹤的兒子能安然無恙地被找到，但她仍擔心最糟的狀況會發生。）

at worst

這個片語的意思是「最糟、就最壞的那一面看」，通常用來指最壞的狀況也只不過如此，舉個例子：

Although I didn’t study much for the exam, I would probably score 70 percent at worst.（雖然我考試沒什麼準備，但我最差大概還是能得個70分。）

at someone’s worst

雖然和at worst只差一個字，這個片語卻是指「某人最差的狀態、最糟的一面」，舉個例子：

I am at my worst when I just get up in the morning; I can’t think straight.（我剛起床時狀態最差；無法好好思考。）

光是一個單字worst就有這麼多相關的片語，有沒有覺得英文很有趣呢？別忘了也要將這些片語活用在口說和寫作中喔！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈「最糟的狀況」英文怎麼說？worst相關片語懶人包〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航