看新聞學英文：澳洲森林大火、美國伊朗局勢、新出土兵馬俑

文：Bella Chen

澳洲森林大火、美國伊朗局勢、新出土兵馬俑⋯⋯帶你了解國際時事的同時，也教你如何看懂CNN新聞！

內容摘要搶先看

首先，2019年底爆發的美伊衝突持續白熱化，美國與伊朗的交戰已造成美國、伊拉克數起傷亡，美國因而空襲伊朗軍隊，引起親伊拉克的伊朗群眾圍攻美國駐巴格達大使館。2020年1月3日，美國空襲刺殺伊朗革命衛隊的總指揮官Qassem Soleimani，川普聲稱導火線是Soleimani對美策畫攻擊，輿論認為此舉會加劇中東的動盪，伊朗也揚言要展開復仇。伊朗的「不對稱攻擊」和對盟友的軍事支持使其在中東地區佔有一席之地，造成美國的盟友人心惶惶。

鏡頭轉到南半球，截至2月6日，澳洲仍有兩百多處的大火，儼然成為環境與生物的浩劫，後來甚至出現一處燃燒面積比紐約曼哈頓區還大的火勢，總死亡人數已達240人，疏散規模創下澳洲和平時期的歷史新高。

最後一則新聞是關於中國的兵馬俑。1970年代，動用超過七十萬人力、耗時三十年建造而成的兵馬俑軍隊首次出土，每一尊樣貌皆異，而最近挖掘到的黃金駱駝像顯示早期中國與西亞有交流往來。考古學家估計仍有超過6,000尊兵馬俑尚未開鑿出土。

standoff（n.）僵局

名詞的standoff即「僵局，對峙局面」，而片語Mexican standoff指「互相威脅、互不妥協的情況」，這個片語在美俄冷戰時期被廣泛使用，尤其用來形容古巴飛彈危機的局面，當時美俄都對對方有所忌憚，不敢輕舉妄動；西部牛仔拔槍相對的景象也可說是 Mexican standoff。

After the presidential election, the standoff between the two countries seems to be even more intense.

總統大選過後，這兩個國家之間的僵局似乎變得更嚴重了。 It is fortunate that no one was injured during the standoff between the police officers and the criminals.

幸運的是，沒人在警方與罪犯的對峙中受傷。

conduct（v.）進行

conduct當動詞時，即表「進行；實施；處理；引導」之意，常指執行特殊的活動，如：survey（調查）、study/research（研究）、meeting（會議）、investigation（偵查）。

We have to conduct a survey concerning the topic of our research paper.

我們必須進行跟研究論文主題有關的問卷調查。 The government is conducting an investigation into the mastermind behind the air strike.

政府正著手調查此次空襲事件的策劃者。

agitation（n.）煽動；不安

名詞的agitation有「煽動，鼓動；不安」之意，為不可數名詞，意思相近的字為可數名詞protest。agitation動詞形為agitate，片語agitate for/against sth. 表「煽動支持／反對某事物」。

The anti-Chinese agitation is beginning to worry the government.

反中國的抗議活動開始讓政府擔憂。 My agitation increased as I had more and more work to do.

當我的工作越來越多時，我的不安感越來越重。

massacre（n.）屠殺

massacre的動名詞同形，表「屠殺，殘殺」，與carnage同義，經典電影《德州電鋸殺人狂》的英文就是The Texas Chain Saw Massacre。而特別針對「某一種族、族群的屠殺」稱之為genocide。

The police commissioner resigned because hundreds of civilians were massacred, and the murderer was still at large.

由於數百名百姓慘遭殺害且兇手仍逍遙法外，該警察局局長請辭了。 Most people who survived the genocide sought refuge in a neighboring country.

大部分倖存於種族屠殺的人在鄰近國家尋求庇護。

adversary（n.）對手

名詞的adversary指競賽、衝突中的「對手，敵人」，同義詞有opponent、foe、rival、enemy。形容詞adverse則表示「相反的；敵對的」之意。而選舉中互相競爭的人，也就是「候選人」，則稱之為candidate。

The newly launched 5G module has made the company stand out among its adversaries.

新推出的5G模組讓該公司成為同業中的佼佼者之一。 It is important that the two candidates respect each other after the election.

選舉過後，兩名候選人互相尊重是十分重要的事情。

evacuation（n.）疏散

名詞的evacuation有「疏散，撤離」的意思，動詞為evacuate，字首e- 表「外、出來」，中間的vac- 表「空的」，字尾 -ate是「使、做」之意，故evacuate解釋為「撤離（使空出來）」。例如：emergency evacuation（緊急撤離）。

The relentless war has caused hundreds of casualties, so the government will issue an evacuation order tomorrow.

接二連三的戰爭已造成數百名傷亡，所以政府將在明日發布撤離命令。 The smoke from the wildfire has led to serious air pollution, and people will need to be evacuated as soon as possible.

野火的濃煙已造成嚴重空氣汙染，人民需要盡快被疏散。

ominous（adj.）不祥的

形容詞的ominous有「不祥的，不吉利的」之意，同義詞有sinister，反義詞有promising、prosperous。

Ominous music in a movie creates an atmosphere of horror that is supposed to give you goosebumps.

電影裡不祥的配樂營造出恐怖的氛圍，讓你全身起雞皮疙瘩。 A: Please don’t go to the graveyard at night. I have an ominous feeling about this.

A: 拜託別晚上去墓園，我有種不祥的感覺。 B: Don’t worry about it! It’s nothing like a horror movie.

B: 別擔心啦！跟恐怖片一點都不像。 A: That’s what the characters say before something bad happens to them.

A: 片中角色出事前也都這麼說。

outskirts（n.）郊區

名詞的outskirts指「市郊、郊區」，表示城市周圍的區域，通常為複數形，例如：on the outskirts（在郊區）；而suburbs特別指「近郊住宅區」，常用in the suburbs表示。

Lots of civilians live in slums on the outskirts of the city.

許多百姓住在市郊的幾處貧民窟裡。 The fires in Australia are still burning on the outskirts of the capital city.

澳洲大火仍在首都的市郊區燃燒。

excavation（n.）挖掘

名詞的excavation指「挖掘，開鑿」，動詞形為excavate，字首ex- 表「外，出來」，字根 -cave為「挖開，挖掘」之意；反義詞為 burial。

Many Roman artifacts were found near the airport in the UK during a recent excavation.

最近開挖工程挖出了英國機場附近許多羅馬時期的製品。 It is common for the funeral to take place before the burial.

喪禮在葬禮前舉行是很常見的現象。

signify（v.）意味著

動詞的signify有「意味著；表示」之意。同義詞有indicate、mean、imply、represent。

Censorship signifies the government’s control over certain information exposed to the populace.

審查制度表示政府對人民接觸的特定資訊有所控管。 An increase in the minimum wage often signifies inflation.

基本薪資的調漲常常表示有通膨問題。

mausoleum（n.）陵墓

mausoleum /ˌmɔzəˈliəm/ 為名詞，指許多屍體一同埋葬的「陵墓」，複數形是mausolea，例如金字塔（pyramid）即是陵墓的一種。一般單人的墳墓叫grave或是tomb，像是「清明節」在英文裡就翻成Tomb Sweeping Day（掃墓日）。

This pyramid used to be considered a mausoleum, but they’ve never discovered a mummy inside.

以前金字塔被認為是陵墓的一種，但目前尚未發現塔中有木乃伊的蹤影。 On Tomb Sweeping Day, families visit the tombs of their ancestors and clean the grave sites for them.

家族會在清明節時會以掃墓的方式拜訪祖先。

have a blast（phr.）狂歡

俚語have a blast即「狂歡」之意，blast本身指「爆炸」。另外補充，在夜店或酒吧「飲酒作樂」的說法是paint the town red。

We were having a blast at the bachelor party last night.

昨晚我們在單身派對上盡情狂歡。 We always go out on New Year’s Eve and paint the town red to celebrate the upcoming year.

我們總是在跨年當天出門喝酒玩樂，以慶祝新的一年到來。

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航