從防疫學英文：確診病例、潛伏期、隔離檢疫，英文怎麼說？
我們想讓你知道的是
這波病毒來勢洶洶，若你有密切關注相關消息的話，想必一定經常聽到「感染、潛伏期、確診病例......等」詞彙，你知道它們的英文是什麼嗎？
看完影片後，相信你也更加了解「新型冠狀病毒」是什麼了。這波病毒來勢洶洶，若你有密切關注相關消息的話，想必一定經常聽到「感染、潛伏期、確診病例......等」詞彙，你知道它們的英文是什麼嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起來認識這些與疫情相關的詞彙，並學習用英文介紹這波疫情吧！
- novel coronavirus 新型冠狀病毒
Coronavirus是由表示crown（王冠）的拉丁字根corona-和virus（病毒）組合而成，意思是「冠狀病毒」，novel則是形容詞「新的」，兩者合在一起用來表示「新型冠狀病毒」。例如：
The 2019 novel coronavirus, or the so-called “Wuhan pneumonia,” was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.（2019新型冠狀病毒，或所謂的「武漢肺炎」，最早在2019年12月於中國武漢發現。）
※ 其中，pneumonia是「肺炎」的意思。
※ 世界衛生組織於2020年2月12日將此病毒引起的疾病命名為COVID-19，其中，CO指corona（冠狀），VI指virus（病毒），D指disease（疾病）。
- outbreak 爆發
要表示某事「突然爆發」，我們可以說break out。outbreak則是它的名詞，指「（疾病）爆發、突然發生」。例如：
The novel coronavirus outbreak has drawn increased international attention as the virus quickly spreads across the world.（隨著病毒迅速蔓延至全世界，新型冠狀病毒爆發的疫情也在國際上受到更多關注。）
- confirmed case 確診病例
Confirmed是形容詞「被確認的」，case則是名詞「病例」，合在一起自然就是指「確診病例」囉！例如：
As of today, over 40,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, and the global death toll has topped 900.（截至今日，全世界有超過四萬個確診病例，全球死亡人數超過九百人。）
- transmission / spread 傳播、蔓延
Transmission是動詞transmit的名詞，指「傳播、傳染」；spread則是「蔓延、擴散」，可以作為名詞或動詞。兩者都可以用來表示病毒或疾病的「傳播、蔓延」。例如：
Last Tuesday, Taiwan reported its first case of domestic person-to-person transmission.（上週二，臺灣通報了第一起境內人傳人的病例。）
- droplet 飛沫
Droplet是名詞「小滴」的意思，也可以用來表示我們常說的「飛沫」。例如：
This brand-new virus can be transmitted between humans through droplets and contact.（這個新型病毒可以在人跟人之間藉由飛沫和接觸傳染。）
- symptom 症狀
而要表示「...的症狀」，會搭配介係詞of寫成symptom of...。例如：
People infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus may have mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.（感染2019新型冠狀病毒的人可能會有輕微至嚴重的呼吸道疾病，出現發燒、咳嗽、呼吸急促的症狀。）
- incubation period 潛伏期
Incubate是動詞，指「（細菌或病毒在體內）潛伏」，incubation則是它的名詞，指「潛伏、潛伏期」，period則是「期間」的意思，合在一起就是「潛伏期」的意思囉！例如：
It’s said that the virus is infectious during its incubation period.（據說病毒在潛伏期就具有感染力。）
- contract / catch / be infected with 感染、患上
Contract是動詞「感染、患上」的意思，這是比較正式的用詞，一般也可以用catch來表示相同意思，後面直接加上疾病名稱。例如：
People who contract / catch the coronavirus might spread the disease before symptoms show.（感染這冠狀病毒的人在症狀出現之前可能就會傳染疾病。）
除了「contract / catch + 疾病名稱」 ，我們也可以用「be infected with + 疾病名稱」來表示「感染...疾病」；infect是動詞「使...感染」的意思。例如：
If you want to reduce your risk of being infected with this disease, wear a surgical mask when you go to crowded public spaces.（如果你想降低感染這疾病的風險，去擁擠的公共空間時就要戴個醫用口罩。）
- isolation 隔離 / quarantine （隔離）檢疫
這兩個詞雖然都有「隔離」的意味在，但含意有些不同，isolation指的是「將已經患病的人跟健康的人隔離開來，避免傳染疾病」；quarantine則是「隔開或限制可能與患者接觸的人的行為，看看他們是否有被傳染」。
Governments are implementing measures such as isolation and quarantine to contain the coronavirus.（政府實施隔離和檢疫的措施來控制冠狀病毒疫情。）
- precaution 預防、預防措施
常搭配動詞take，表示「採取」預防措施。例如：
We could take precautions to prevent infection, such as washing hands regularly and avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth.（我們可以採取預防措施來避免感染，像是勤洗手，避免碰觸眼睛、口鼻。）
看完今天的專欄，下次再聽到「潛伏期、確診病例......等」與疫情相關的詞彙時，相信就知道該如何表達囉！
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【抗疫學英文】「潛伏期、確診病例」英文怎麼說？〉為題發表
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航