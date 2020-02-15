從防疫學英文：確診病例、潛伏期、隔離檢疫，英文怎麼說？

看完影片後，相信你也更加了解「新型冠狀病毒」是什麼了。這波病毒來勢洶洶，若你有密切關注相關消息的話，想必一定經常聽到「感染、潛伏期、確診病例......等」詞彙，你知道它們的英文是什麼嗎？今天就跟著希平方一起來認識這些與疫情相關的詞彙，並學習用英文介紹這波疫情吧！

novel coronavirus 新型冠狀病毒

Coronavirus是由表示crown（王冠）的拉丁字根corona-和virus（病毒）組合而成，意思是「冠狀病毒」，novel則是形容詞「新的」，兩者合在一起用來表示「新型冠狀病毒」。例如：

The 2019 novel coronavirus, or the so-called “Wuhan pneumonia,” was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.（2019新型冠狀病毒，或所謂的「武漢肺炎」，最早在2019年12月於中國武漢發現。）

※ 其中，pneumonia是「肺炎」的意思。

※ 世界衛生組織於2020年2月12日將此病毒引起的疾病命名為COVID-19，其中，CO指corona（冠狀），VI指virus（病毒），D指disease（疾病）。

outbreak 爆發

要表示某事「突然爆發」，我們可以說break out。outbreak則是它的名詞，指「（疾病）爆發、突然發生」。例如：

The novel coronavirus outbreak has drawn increased international attention as the virus quickly spreads across the world.（隨著病毒迅速蔓延至全世界，新型冠狀病毒爆發的疫情也在國際上受到更多關注。）

confirmed case 確診病例

Confirmed是形容詞「被確認的」，case則是名詞「病例」，合在一起自然就是指「確診病例」囉！例如：

As of today, over 40,000 confirmed cases have been reported worldwide, and the global death toll has topped 900.（截至今日，全世界有超過四萬個確診病例，全球死亡人數超過九百人。）

transmission / spread 傳播、蔓延

Transmission是動詞transmit的名詞，指「傳播、傳染」；spread則是「蔓延、擴散」，可以作為名詞或動詞。兩者都可以用來表示病毒或疾病的「傳播、蔓延」。例如：

Last Tuesday, Taiwan reported its first case of domestic person-to-person transmission.（上週二，臺灣通報了第一起境內人傳人的病例。）

droplet 飛沫

Droplet是名詞「小滴」的意思，也可以用來表示我們常說的「飛沫」。例如：

This brand-new virus can be transmitted between humans through droplets and contact.（這個新型病毒可以在人跟人之間藉由飛沫和接觸傳染。）

symptom 症狀

而要表示「...的症狀」，會搭配介係詞of寫成symptom of...。例如：

People infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus may have mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.（感染2019新型冠狀病毒的人可能會有輕微至嚴重的呼吸道疾病，出現發燒、咳嗽、呼吸急促的症狀。）

incubation period 潛伏期

Incubate是動詞，指「（細菌或病毒在體內）潛伏」，incubation則是它的名詞，指「潛伏、潛伏期」，period則是「期間」的意思，合在一起就是「潛伏期」的意思囉！例如：

It’s said that the virus is infectious during its incubation period.（據說病毒在潛伏期就具有感染力。）

contract / catch / be infected with 感染、患上

Contract是動詞「感染、患上」的意思，這是比較正式的用詞，一般也可以用catch來表示相同意思，後面直接加上疾病名稱。例如：

People who contract / catch the coronavirus might spread the disease before symptoms show.（感染這冠狀病毒的人在症狀出現之前可能就會傳染疾病。）

除了「contract / catch + 疾病名稱」 ，我們也可以用「be infected with + 疾病名稱」來表示「感染...疾病」；infect是動詞「使...感染」的意思。例如：

If you want to reduce your risk of being infected with this disease, wear a surgical mask when you go to crowded public spaces.（如果你想降低感染這疾病的風險，去擁擠的公共空間時就要戴個醫用口罩。）

isolation 隔離 / quarantine （隔離）檢疫

這兩個詞雖然都有「隔離」的意味在，但含意有些不同，isolation指的是「將已經患病的人跟健康的人隔離開來，避免傳染疾病」；quarantine則是「隔開或限制可能與患者接觸的人的行為，看看他們是否有被傳染」。

Governments are implementing measures such as isolation and quarantine to contain the coronavirus.（政府實施隔離和檢疫的措施來控制冠狀病毒疫情。）

precaution 預防、預防措施

常搭配動詞take，表示「採取」預防措施。例如：

We could take precautions to prevent infection, such as washing hands regularly and avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth.（我們可以採取預防措施來避免感染，像是勤洗手，避免碰觸眼睛、口鼻。）

看完今天的專欄，下次再聽到「潛伏期、確診病例......等」與疫情相關的詞彙時，相信就知道該如何表達囉！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【抗疫學英文】「潛伏期、確診病例」英文怎麼說？〉為題發表

