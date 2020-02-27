2020/02/27, 生活
「Can you take the meeting minutes?」是問我有沒有時間開會嗎？
「這樣說夠專業嗎？」明明應該簡單的句子，但用在職場時，我們總是對自己講出的英文保有疑慮。其實職場上的英文就是越明確清楚越好，特定的用法也是多說多用就自然而然習慣了。本期視覺造句統整出職場必備英文。
「Can you take the meeting minutes?」是請你做會議記錄
會議紀錄英文不是notes或record，而是時間單位「分鐘」的minute。這個字從拉丁文minutus（小）演化而來。以往會議紀錄都用小字草草記下，會議之後才用大字重謄，所以會議紀錄就沿用minutes。此外，它也可以當動詞用，minute a meeting就是記錄會議內容。
會議記錄重點：
- discussion/ topics（記錄會上討論的事項與主題）
- resolution（決議）
- actions by whom（列出誰應該負責哪一件事）
- bullet points（點列式記錄）：內容簡潔清楚，不必寫完整的句子。例如：After some discussion, the members agreed.（討論後，全體出席者同意）
內容、順序及格式：
- date／（開會）日期
- scheduled starting time／預計開始時間
- actual starting time／實際開始時間
- meeting end time／會議結束時間
- place／地點
- minutes taker／會議紀錄者
- members in attendance／出席者，或是用present
- regrets／無法出席者
- discussion/ topics／討論主題，此項目視會議情況也可用 announcements（報告事項）resolution（針對上述討論主題）通過的決議。
- date of next meeting／下次會議
- approval of previous meeting minutes／確認上次會議記錄
圖表怎麼說，一張圖搞懂
字搭對了，英文才夠專業
有些字天生就是和另外一些字搭配在一起，中文這樣，英文也是。搭配語的英文是collocation，就字義來說就是co（一起）+location（位置），放在一起的兩個字。以下這些是會議、email都十分常見的搭配語。搭配語用對了，就會有自然流暢的專業感。
1. 謝謝你提醒我們注意。
- （X）Thank you for bringing this to our notice.
- （O）Thank you for bringing this to our attention.
2. 我寫信想表達我對於我對此事的不滿。
- （X）I'm writing to show my dissatisfaction regarding this issue.
- （O）I'm writing to express my dissatisfaction regarding this issue.
3. 如果你需要進一步協助，請讓我知道。
- （X）Please let me know if you require extra assistance.
- （O）Please let me know if you require further/ additional assistance.
4. 只是提醒一下，原訂明天的會議延到下周三的9點。
- （X）Just a kindly reminder that tomorrow's meeting has been postponed until next Wednesday at 9:00 a.m
- （O）Just a friendly reminder that tomorrow's meeting has been postponed until next Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
5. 多年來你一直是我們的忠實客戶，我們決定不收取延遲費用。
- （X）As you have been a faithful customer for years, we've decided to waive the late fee.
- （O）As you have been a loyal customer for years, we've decided to waive the late fee.
6. 我前一封信忘記提到，我下星期將不在辦公室。
- （X）In my former email, I forgot to mention that I will be out of the office next week.
- （O）In my previous email, I forgot to mention that I will be out of the office next week.
7. 謝謝你迅速回覆。
- （X）Thank you for your fast response.
- （O）Thank you for your prompt response.
8. 我們的營業時間從早上八點到晚上九點，周一到周六。
- （X）Our hours of work are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- （O）Our hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
9. 明天是國定假日，我們店不營業。
- （X）The store is shut tomorrow in observance of a national holiday.
- （O）The store is closed tomorrow in observance of a national holiday.
10. 我們很遺憾通知您的申請未獲得批准。
- （X）We regret to notify you that your application has been denied.
- （O）We regret to inform you that your application has been denied.
11. 我們可以開個Instagram帳號。
- （X）We could open an Instagram account.
- （O）We could create an Instagram account.
12. Yvonne昨天成交了。她今天要慶祝。
- （X）Yvonne succeeded the deal yesterday, so she's celebrating today.
- （O）Yvonne closed the deal yesterday, so she's celebrating today.
