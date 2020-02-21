看國際時事學英文：播客產業、澳洲最大軍艦、波多黎各大地震

播客產業、澳洲最大軍艦、波多黎各大地震⋯⋯帶你了解國際時事的同時，也教你如何看懂CNN新聞。

aftershock（n.）餘震

規模大的震動是earthquake（地震），小地震則是tremor（震動）。after後面常常可以加名詞，變成另一個單字，例如：aftertaste（韻味，回味）、afterthought（事後想法；事後添加的事物）、aftermath（後果；不愉快事件結束後的時期）、aftereffect（後遺症、事後影響）。

It can be very dangerous after an earthquake because it is often followed by aftershocks.

地震過後可能會很危險，因為常常有餘震伴隨而來。 PTSD is a mental illness that’s considered to be an aftereffect of a traumatic event.

創傷後壓力症候群（PTSD）是一種心理疾病，其被認為是創傷事件後的後遺症。

magnitude（n.）強度；震度

常用來形容地震強度的「芮氏規模」英文就是Richter magnitude scale，字根magn- 表「great（大）」，故動詞magnify即「放大」、名詞magnification即「放大（倍率）」、形容詞magnificent即「壯麗；宏偉的」之意。

The building collapsed after the 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck.

該大樓被芮氏規模6.6的地震襲擊，因而倒塌。 He bought a mansion with a magnificent view of the Pacific Ocean.

他買了一間擁有眺望太平洋壯麗景觀的豪宅。

knock out（phr.）擊倒，打敗；破壞

knock out在新聞裡指「破壞」水電，一般常解釋為「擊敗」對手，若是說某人be knocked out，則指「筋疲力竭，累倒」；而聽到有人對你說Knock yourself out! 是「那你就做吧！」的意思，通常帶有不爽的意味，但也可以表示「隨便」、「請便」之意。

A: Can I put the kettle on and get everyone a cup of hot tea?

A: 我可以去燒水然後幫大家泡杯熱茶嗎？

B: Knock yourself out!

B: 請便！ Several healthcare workers have been knocked out by the Wuhan Flu, so the government should be concerned about the outbreak.

有些醫護人員已被武漢肺炎擊垮，因此政府應重視該疫情的爆發。

landfall（n.）著陸、登陸

指通過海上或空中旅途後到達陸地，在某地著陸就是 make landfall in/on/at + 地方。動詞片語take off表「起飛」；set sail則是「啟航」之意。注意，長相相似的名詞landfill意思則是「垃圾掩埋（場）」的意思。

The hurricane made landfall yesterday and caused many local injuries and deaths.

颶風登陸該地區，造成許多傷亡。 The non-recyclable garbage will be transported to the landfill where it will get buried.

不可回收之垃圾會被運送到掩埋場掩埋。

one way or another（phr.）用某種方法；無論如何

與somehow、by any means同義，就是要選擇一個方法來達成目標；反義詞是by no means（決不）。

We have to figure out how to prevent the spread of coronavirus one way or another.

我們一定要找出預防冠狀病毒擴散的方法。 The couple believe that their son is a prodigy and he’s by no means going to live a “normal life.”

這對夫妻相信他們的兒子是神童，決不平凡。

reprieve（n./v.）暫緩，緩解；緩刑

字根 -prieve與字根 -prehend同義，表示「take（抓住）」，而字首 re- 是「再」的意思，「再次拿回來」便衍伸為「緩刑；暫緩」。注意，拼法很像的動詞retrieve則表「收回；找回」，字根 -trieve是discover（找到）的意思。

There is debate over whether criminals who commit murder should be reprieved or not.

對於殺人犯是否應該緩刑，這是一件備受爭議的事。 I lost my watch last week. Fortunately, I retrieved it from the lost-and-found yesterday.

我上禮拜丟了手錶，幸好昨天在失物招領處找回來了。

cut off（from）（phr.）斷絕，隔絕；切斷（電話）

當「斷絕，隔絕」之意時，後面通常會加 from，尤其可指物資的斷絕；而表「切斷（電話）」時通常以被動語態be cut off表示。

Many cities in China are locked down due to the Wuhan flu; supplies have been cut off from several other cities.

許多中國的城市都因為武漢肺炎而封城，在某些城市的物資差點被斷送。 I got cut off when I was in the middle of a phone call because I forgot to pay my bills.

因為我忘了繳電話費，所以我電話講到一半就被切斷。

telegraph（n.）電報

字首tele- 是「far（遠）」的意思，字根 -graph 表「to write（寫）」，故「從遠方寫來」就是「電報」的解釋，而字尾加上y變成 telegraphy的話，即為「電報系統（術）」，就像photograph（相片）加上y變成photography（攝影術）。

He fainted when he heard the bad news through the telegraph.

他聽到電報傳來壞消息時昏厥了。 Morse code is used in telegraphy as a military application.

摩斯密碼在電報系統裡被當作軍事用途使用。

exclusively（adv.）單獨；專門；僅僅

與only同義；而形容詞exclusive也可以作為名詞使用，「獨家新聞」就叫exclusive；此字由動詞exclude衍伸而來，exclude的字首ex- 是「out（出去，外邊）」的意思，而字根 -clude為「shut（關）」，因此「關在外面」就表示「排他，排除在外」。

Many apartments are exclusively available for women to rent in Taiwan.

在台灣，許多公寓只出租給女性。 We all hope that Taiwan will no longer be excluded from the WHO.

我們都希望有天台灣不會再被世界衛生組織（WHO）排除在外。

pay off（phr.）取得成功；付清貸款；付清工資解雇

新聞裡是採「取得成功」這個意思，pay off 後面不接受詞；另外也可指「付清貸款」，pay off 後面可加受詞；另外也有「付清工資後解雇某人」之意，受詞通常為人。

Though she changed jobs a lot, Sally’s latest career path finally paid off.

經過一番努力，Sally 終於事業有成。 Jim maxed out his credit card, so he now has no hope of paying off his debt.

Jim 把卡刷爆了，他怎樣都不可能把債務還清了。

deteriorate（v.）惡化，變壞

特別指健康、形勢及型態上的「惡化」，例如病情與國際情勢等，相似詞為exacerbate（加重；惡化）。

It breaks my heart to see her health deteriorating week by week.

看到她的健康一週週惡化，我心都碎了。 The U.S. airstrike on Baghdad has greatly exacerbated the relationship between America and Iraq.

美國空襲巴格達導致其與伊拉克嚴重交惡。

bullish（adj.）看漲的；樂觀的

字面上是「似公牛的」之意，而衍伸為「看漲的；樂觀的」是因為「看漲的股市」叫做bull market；另外，「下跌的股市」以熊市（bear market）來形容，故「看跌的」為bearish。

The general manager is very bullish about the future of his company.

總經理很看好自家公司的未來前景。 The candidate’s supporters were very bullish about backing her campaign, so she won the election by a landslide.

這位候選人的支持者對選情抱持樂觀的態度，而最後她也成功當選。

