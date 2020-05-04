口語表達「走下坡、每況愈下」，用「on the slide」很有畫面感
「On the slide」其實是一個口語化表達，意思是「走下坡」，很有畫面感，就是像溜滑梯那樣，往下滑。
在一次聊天中，John問起國外同事最近的業務，同事說：
The sales are definitely on the slide.
「On the slide」？乍聽之下，還以為同事請他自己去看slide（投影片），如果真再問「Where is the slide?」可就糗了。
這個片語也常用來形容人的狀況大不如前。例如：
Her career has been on the slide for a couple of years.（這些年她的生涯一年不如一年）
跟slide相關的片語，還有一個「let it slide」，表面意思是讓它滑吧，引申為「順其自然、不去管它」：
Most of the time, I just let it slide.（大部分時間我都不去管它）
I was doing really well with my diet, but I've let it slide (= not tried so hard) recently.（之前我在節食方面做得不錯，但最近恐怕有些鬆懈）
除了on the slide之外，我們再來看幾個實用片語，都是以「on the OOO」的結構，而且很容易會錯意：
1. On the shelf
We’ll have to put the new product on the shelf.
（Ｘ）我們不得不把新產品上架。
（Ｏ）我們不得不擱置這項新產品。
「On the shelf」很多人會以為是上架、上市，其實它有一點像中文裡的束之高閣，放著不用。
上架或上市：
- The new product has already hit the store shelves.（新產品已經開始販售）
- The new product was launched already.（這個新產品已經發表）
2. On the street
It lists at $ 33,000 and can be got for $30,00 on the street.（價目表定價為33,000元，最低的折扣價是為30,000元）
「On the street」字面上是在街上，引申為折扣價。
3. On the rocks
That bank is on the rocks. Don’t put your money in it.（那家銀行快要倒了，不要把錢存進去）
Rock原意是石頭、暗礁，也可引申為災難之意。
On the rocks就是瀕於破裂的意思，可以用來形容經濟狀況，也可以用來形容婚姻觸礁。
但它也有另一種意思，是「加冰塊」：
I'll have a glass of whisky on the rocks, please.（請給我來杯加冰塊的威士忌）
責任編輯：朱家儀
核稿編輯：翁世航