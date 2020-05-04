口語表達「走下坡、每況愈下」，用「on the slide」很有畫面感

在一次聊天中，John問起國外同事最近的業務，同事說：

The sales are definitely on the slide.

「On the slide」？乍聽之下，還以為同事請他自己去看slide（投影片），如果真再問「Where is the slide?」可就糗了。

「On the slide」其實是一個口語化表達，意思是「走下坡」，很有畫面感，就是像溜滑梯那樣，往下滑。

The sales are definitely on the slide.

這個片語也常用來形容人的狀況大不如前。例如：

Her career has been on the slide for a couple of years.（這些年她的生涯一年不如一年）

跟slide相關的片語，還有一個「let it slide」，表面意思是讓它滑吧，引申為「順其自然、不去管它」：

Most of the time, I just let it slide.（大部分時間我都不去管它）

I was doing really well with my diet, but I've let it slide (= not tried so hard) recently.（之前我在節食方面做得不錯，但最近恐怕有些鬆懈）