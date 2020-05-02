用英文聊感情：「搞曖昧」、「發好人卡」的英文怎麼說？

文：Vivian Chen

跟心儀的對象約會時，到底該不該撩一下、搞個曖昧？不會說「搞曖昧」的英文嗎？來看看Mia和Martin的約會吧！

Mia和Martin是在通識課認識的朋友，昨天Martin約了Mia去看電影，兩人有沒有激起什麼火花呢？

Sabrina: How was your first date with Martin yesterday?

Sabrina：你昨天跟 Martin的第一次約會如何？

Mia: Ugh… he’s a good guy… but not the right guy for me.

Mia；呃…他是個好人，但不適合我。

Sabrina: What happened? I thought you two had chemistry.

Sabrina：怎麼了？我還以為你們兩個有點曖昧。

Mia: I don’t know. He can be really cringy sometimes. For example, he kept using old-fashioned pickup lines.

Mia；我也不知道，他有時候很尷尬，比方說他會一直說一些老套的撩妹語錄。

Sabrina: Like what?

Sabrina：像是？

Mia: When we first met up, before even saying hello, he asked me if I was tired.

Mia；我們第一次碰面時，他沒跟我打招呼反而問我是不是很累。

Sabrina: Yeah? That’s truly a weird way to greet someone.

Sabrina：嗯哼？這的確是蠻奇怪的打招呼方式。

Mia: Well, here was me thinking that I had bags under my eyes, but then he said: “Because you have been running through my mind all night.”

Mia：對啊，我原本以為是我有眼袋所以他才這樣說，但他便接著說「因為妳在我心裡跑了一整夜。」

Sabrina: What a lame-o! If I were you, l would have ended the date right there and then.

Sabrina： 好爛！如果我是妳，我當下就會結束這場約會了。

Mia: Anyways, I’m going to friendzone him.

Mia；反正我已經發好人卡給他了啦。