用英文聊感情：「搞曖昧」、「發好人卡」的英文怎麼說？
我們想讓你知道的是
flirt的意思是「調情；搞曖昧」，通常會跟介系詞with搭配再接搞曖昧的對象。那「向某人告白」的英文要怎麼說呢？
文：Vivian Chen
跟心儀的對象約會時，到底該不該撩一下、搞個曖昧？不會說「搞曖昧」的英文嗎？來看看Mia和Martin的約會吧！
Mia和Martin是在通識課認識的朋友，昨天Martin約了Mia去看電影，兩人有沒有激起什麼火花呢？
Sabrina: How was your first date with Martin yesterday?
Sabrina：你昨天跟 Martin的第一次約會如何？
Mia: Ugh… he’s a good guy… but not the right guy for me.
Mia；呃…他是個好人，但不適合我。
Sabrina: What happened? I thought you two had chemistry.
Sabrina：怎麼了？我還以為你們兩個有點曖昧。
Mia: I don’t know. He can be really cringy sometimes. For example, he kept using old-fashioned pickup lines.
Mia；我也不知道，他有時候很尷尬，比方說他會一直說一些老套的撩妹語錄。
Sabrina: Like what?
Sabrina：像是？
Mia: When we first met up, before even saying hello, he asked me if I was tired.
Mia；我們第一次碰面時，他沒跟我打招呼反而問我是不是很累。
Sabrina: Yeah? That’s truly a weird way to greet someone.
Sabrina：嗯哼？這的確是蠻奇怪的打招呼方式。
Mia: Well, here was me thinking that I had bags under my eyes, but then he said: “Because you have been running through my mind all night.”
Mia：對啊，我原本以為是我有眼袋所以他才這樣說，但他便接著說「因為妳在我心裡跑了一整夜。」
Sabrina: What a lame-o! If I were you, l would have ended the date right there and then.
Sabrina： 好爛！如果我是妳，我當下就會結束這場約會了。
Mia: Anyways, I’m going to friendzone him.
Mia；反正我已經發好人卡給他了啦。
撩妹金句還是要看人用啊，用不好反而會跟Martin一樣弄巧成拙唷！
chemistry（n.）曖昧；來電
chemistry原本是「化學」，如果你說兩人之間有chemistry，就是指兩人之間氣氛微妙，像是產生了化學反應，又可以翻為「曖昧；來電」。另外也可用在一群人當中，例如：the chemistry of the office（辦公室氛圍）。
After they watched a movie together, Sandra felt she had great chemistry with Tom.
Sandra跟Tom 一起看完電影後就產生曖昧的情愫。
old-fashioned（adj.）老套的；過時的
old-fashioned為複合形容詞，可以形容「老套的；過時的」，通常帶有貶義。意思相近的字詞old-school含意則較為中性，可以是藝術型態的一種，例如：old-school rap（舊學派饒舌音樂）。
Modern consumers won’t be attracted by these old-fashioned ideas.
這些老套的點子沒辦法吸引消費者。
pickup line（n.）撩妹金句；搭訕語錄
pick up有「撿起來」的意思，而pick sb. up除了有「接送某人」的意思，也有「搭訕」的意思，合在一起變成一個字pickup，而line在這邊則是「台詞」，所以pickup line就是搭訕時為了要勾起對方注意所說的話，也就是「撩妹金句；搭訕語錄」。
Get real! Pickup lines don’t work in real life!
別傻了！撩妹金句在現實生活中才沒用咧！
friendzone（v.）發某人好人卡；把某人當朋友
friendzone是由friend（朋友）跟zone（區域）組成，可當及物動詞（後面可以接被發好人卡的對象），可用被動語態be friendzoned表示「被發好人卡」。friendzone也可當名詞，例如：be in the friendzone。
She rejected his romantic advances and friendzoned him.
他拒絕了他進一步的追求，還給了他一張好人卡
那…男生這邊覺得約會如何呢？
Ryan: How was your date? Did you win her heart?
Ryan：你約會結果如何？你成功擄獲她的芳心了嗎？
Martin: She’s the one! And I think she’s in love with me as well.
Martin：她就是我的真命天女啊！而且我覺得她也愛上我了。
Ryan: How did you charm her?
Ryan：你怎麼迷住她的？
Martin: I flirted with her using a few romantic pickup lines.
Martin：我在跟她搞曖昧的時候說了一些浪漫的撩妹金句。
Ryan: You did? How did she react?
Ryan：真假？那她的反應是什麼？
Martin: Well.. she lowered her head and said nothing. But that’s probably just because she’s shy!
Martin：她低下頭沒說半句話，但那大概是因為她很害羞啦。
Ryan: Wow… sounds like you two are meant to be together.
Ryan：哇…看來你們兩個注定要在一起了。
Martin: I think so. I’m going to confess my love for her the next time I see her.
Martin：我也這麼認為，我下次見到她就要跟她表白。
原來Martine是這樣想的啊…（笑）
charm（v.）迷住；吸引
charm當名詞時意指「魅力；護身符」，當動詞則為「迷住；吸引」，常用被動語態。
When he met Cindy for the first time, he was charmed by her charisma.
他第一次見到 Cindy 時，就被她的個人魅力迷倒了。
flirt with sb.（phr.）和某人調情；和某人搞曖昧
flirt的意思是「調情；搞曖昧」，通常會跟介系詞with搭配再接搞曖昧的對象。
He flirted with other girls behind his girlfriend’s back.
她背著女朋友跟其他女生搞曖昧。
confess one’s love for sb.（phr.）向某人告白
confess「坦承；招認（罪行）」的意思，也可以指「坦白；坦承（情感）」，因此這句話的意思就是「告白」。注意：和cofess意思相近的字詞為admit則沒有告白的意思。
He doesn’t want to confess his love because he is afraid of being rejected.
他不想告白是因為害怕被拒絕。
看來Martin的誤會不小呢！筆者小V奉勸各位不要亂撩，不然有好感的人搞不好都被你嚇跑啦！
延伸閱讀
本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航