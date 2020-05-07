hand除了「手」之外，還有哪些相當常見但你不一定知道的用法？

看完影片後，你是不是也迫不及待想找朋友來猜個拳試試看這些訣竅有沒有用呢？那在影片中，我們連續幾次看到hand這個字，像是：if we lost the previous hand...，注意這個hand可不是「手」的意思喔，而是「玩一把」的「把」。除了這兩個常見意思之外，hand其實還有相當多意思，今天就跟著希平方一起來看幾個相當常見但你不一定知道的用法吧！

常見跟hand有關的英文用法

hand 指針

沒錯，hand也有「指針」的意思，是可數名詞，又可細分成：hour hand「時針」、minute hand「分針」和 second hand「秒針」。例如：

You might want to wear a watch with a second hand for the exam.（你可能會想戴個有秒針的手錶去那場考試。）

give / lend (someone) a hand 幫個忙

這裡的hand是名詞「幫忙」的意思喔，會以單數形式出現。如果要表示「幫（某人）一個忙」，英文可以說give / lend (someone) a hand，而如果要表達「需要幫忙」，則可以說need / want a hand。例如：

Could you give me a hand carrying those boxes?（你可以幫我搬那些箱子嗎？） Do you have time? I need a hand with these files.（你有空嗎？我需要有人幫忙這些檔案。）

give someone a big hand 給予某人掌聲

這裡的a big hand可不是「大手」的意思喔，而是a round of applause「一輪掌聲」的意思。那想請觀眾「給某人掌聲」，除了give someone a big hand，也可以說a big hand for someone或give someone a (big) round of applause。例如：

What an amazing performance! Let’s give them a big hand.（太精彩的表演了！我們給他們一些熱烈掌聲吧。）

have a hand in something 參與某事

這裡的hand指的是a part or share in doing something「有份參與某事」。我們可以這樣想，「把手伸到某件事」自然就是指「參與或插手某件事」囉！例如：

I swear I had no hand in this matter.（我發誓我沒有插手這件事。） The police believed that terrorists should have a hand in the explosion.（警方認為這起爆炸案應該有恐怖分子參與其中。）

in someone’s hands 由某人掌控、負責

這裡的hand是control「控制」的意思，通常會以複數形式呈現。所以in someone’s hands或in the hands of someone自然就是指「由某人掌控、由某人負責」囉。例如：

I'm going to leave this matter in your hands to decide.（這件事我會交給你來決定。） The founder retired two years ago, and the company is now in the hands of his eldest son.（創辦人兩年前退休，現在這間公司是由他的大兒子負責。）

on the other hand 另一方面

Hand也可以用來指在議題中的不同「方面、面向」。像是我們常聽到的「另一方面」，英文就是on the other hand，可以用來帶出兩個不同的想法。例如：

It’s a good bargain, but on the other hand, I don’t think you really need one.（這很划算，但另一方面，我不覺得你真的需要它。）

另外，也經常會搭配on the one hand寫成：on the one hand...on the other hand。例如：

On the one hand, this apartment is small, but on the other hand, it’s in a quiet and convenient location.（一方面，這棟公寓很小，但另一方面，它所處的地段很安靜也很方便。）

原來hand除了「手」的意思之外，還有這麼多用法。這些hand的常見用法你都學起來了嗎？生活中也別忘了找機會實際運用看看喔！

