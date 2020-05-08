已讀不回、搞消失⋯⋯這些「網路交友」相關英文怎麼說？

文：Judy Huang

「齁呦！他又已讀不回我！」「欸！他為什麼一直搞消失啊！」

各位讀者們是不是也對以上情境心有戚戚焉呢？隨著現在網路交友越來越盛行，這種狀況也就越多。今天就讓Emily跟Cathy來教你如何用英文談網路交友吧！

單身五年的Emily其實一直排斥交友軟體，寧可繼續保持單身也不願意使用，直到有天Cathy告訴她使用交友軟體的好處，她才決定試試看⋯⋯

Emily: I really can’t get into these online dating apps, Cathy.

Emily: 我真的不能接受交友軟體，Cathy。 Cathy: How come? It’s a good way to meet new people!

Cathy: 為何？這是一個可以認識更多人的好方法啊！ Emily: Yeah, but the people on there are never anything like their profile when you meet them in real life.

Emily: 但我覺得你真的跟他們碰了面，就會發現他們跟個人資料上的他們一點都不像。 Cathy: Yeah, you’ve got to be careful about getting catfished.

Cathy: 是啊，要小心被catfished。 Emily: Catfished? Cathy: It’s when someone creates a fake profile to seduce people on the Internet.

Cathy: 就是當有人用假帳號在網路上吸引人。 Emily: Yikes. Has it ever happened to you?

Emily: 好噁，你遇過這種事嗎？ Cathy: Remember that 6-foot bodybuilder I told you I had matched with?

Cathy: 你還記得那個我被配對到的那個兩百公分的健身狂嗎？ Emily: Uhuh…

Emily: 痾… Cathy: Turns out “he” was actually a 63-year-old Peruvian woman.

Cathy: 結果「他」卻是一個六十三歲的祕魯女生。 Emily: Gees.

Emily: 天啊。

Cathy: Tell me about it. You could maybe try some of the paid apps. A lot of them require some sort of verification. Actually, I know one that’s perfect for you!

Cathy: 這還用說。你或許可以試試看一些付費的軟體。許多都需要認證。事實上我還知道一個挺適合你的！ Emily: Really? Which one?

Emily: 真的嗎？哪一個？ Cathy: This one. （showing on the smartphone）

Cathy: 這一個。（在手機上指出） Emily: I’m looking for a serious relationship rather than a casual one. Do you think I can find one on this app?

Emily: 但是我現在在找的是一段認真的關係，而不是玩玩的感情，你覺得我可以在這個app上找到嗎？ Cathy: You’ll never know if you don’t try! You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

Cathy: 你如果不試的話怎麼知道呢。如果你不嘗試的話你就錯過所有機會了。

哇，聽起來網路交友軟體上好像很容易遇到愛情騙子，先讓我們來複習一下單字吧！

dating app （n.）線上交友軟體

你有使用交友軟體嗎？你知道「交友軟體」的英文應該怎麼說嗎？「交友」的英文是dating，從date（約會）這個字衍伸而來，而app是名詞，表示手機「應用程式」，為application的縮寫，記得正確唸法是把它讀成一個字 /ˈæp/ 。

Have you ever used any dating apps? 你有嘗試過交友軟體嗎？

catfish （v.）進行網路交友詐騙

catfish原為名詞，「鯰魚」之意，這個字後來也作為動詞，表示在社群網路平台，創建假帳號與身分，對不知情的網友進行詐騙，較常在交友軟體上發生。此外也可當名詞，表示進行網路交友詐騙者。

I think you’ve probably been catfished. That random guy looks too good to be true. 我覺得你可能被騙了，因為那個不知道從哪來的男生看起來也太不真實了。

serious relationship （n.）認真的感情

談戀愛的形式百百種，有些人是以交朋友的心態進入一段感情，有些人則是以長遠的感情做打算，而如果你目前是想找一個認真的對象而交往的話，你就可以說：I’m looking for a serious relationship.。serious是形容詞，表示「嚴肅的；認真的」，而relationship則是可數名詞，為「關係」。

I hope I can find someone who also wants a serious relationship. 我希望我可以找到一個也追求認真感情的對象。

casual （adj.）輕鬆的；隨意的

serious的相反詞為casual，而casual relationship意指兩人在進入關係之前都已達成共識，希望以較輕鬆的心態面對一段感情，不給彼此承諾。而通常處於這類型感情狀態的人比較不會想安定下來，「安定下來」可以用動詞片語settle down表示。

Dave is in an open casual relationship because he doesn’t want to settle down. Dave現在跟女生處於輕鬆交友的關係，因為他還不想定下來。

在幾個月之後Cathy問起Emily用交友軟體的狀況⋯⋯

Cathy: Hey Emily, how is it going with the online dating app? Have you found your Mr. Right yet?

Cathy: 嘿 Emily，你最近用交友軟體怎麼樣？你找到你的白馬王子了嗎？ Emily: Don’t bring it up…

Emily: 別提了… Cathy: What happened?

Cathy: 發生什麼事？ Emily: The first one I met online kept ghosting me. And the second one keeps reading my messages but not replying.

Emily: 我第一個遇到的對象在我們講完第一次電話就消失了，而第二個一直已讀不回。 Cathy: What!?

Cathy: 什麼！？ Emily: And the latest guy I’ve been chatting with is really nice, and we have a really great time talking to each other on the phone. But when I asked him out, he stood me up. Do you think I’ve been benched?

Emily: 而且最近和我有在聊天的那個男生人很好，聊天也聊得很開心。但當我邀他出去的時候，他居然放我鴿子，你覺得我有被冷凍了嗎？ Cathy: Come on! Don’t lose hope; maybe he’s just dealing with some stuff.

Cathy: 不要這樣！不要失去信心，也許他有急事要處理。 Emily: I hope you’re right.

Emily: 我希望。

ghost （v.）（網路聊天）搞消失

ghost這個字的原意是「鬼」，而若用在網路交友它則可以做為動詞，表示像鬼一樣「搞消失」喔！

I can’t figure out what he is all about. He keeps ghosting me. 我無法理解他在想什麼，他就一直搞消失。

read one’s message and not reply 已讀不回

要表示已讀不回很簡單，就照中文的字面去翻譯，「閱讀」為read，「回覆」則為reply，用法如下例句所示。

I don’t think Jack likes me because he just reads my messages and never replies. 我覺得Jack不喜歡我，因為他總是已讀不回。

bench （v.）使坐冷板凳；冷凍

如果你在網路上認識一個聊天聊得很來的朋友，但是當要約見面時總是約不出來或是放你鴿子，這種狀況就是bench，這時你可能就會問： Am I benched? bench這個字當名詞時大家都知道它的意思，為「板凳」，作為動詞時則常用在球場上的「使坐冷板凳之意」，也就是不讓球員上場的情況，用在交友方面則表示「冷凍」某人，被加入黑名單之類的意思。

I think I’ve been benched by Cathy. 我覺得我被Cathy冷凍了。

