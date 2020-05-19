Go down the toilet是指「搞砸了」，那Toilet water又是什麼意思？

網上流傳一則笑話：

老闆驚呼：「What are you doing in the toilet?！」（你在馬桶裡幹什麼？！）

雖然都是英文，但是不同的文化對「廁所」有不同的說法。英國人叫廁所「toilet」或「loo」，其中後者又更口語：

I'll just go to the loo. （我正要上廁所）

菲律賓廁所的說法是「comfort room」（舒適的房間），簡稱CR。美國最常見的廁所叫法是「restroom」，或直接說「men’s room」、「ladies' room」，就像我們中文會用「洗手間」代替廁所一樣。

而toilet在美式英文裡是指「馬桶」，抽水馬桶的全名是flush toilet。所以「I'm in the toilet」，聽起來就好像是「我在馬桶裡」。

「In the toilet」字面意思是掉到馬桶，進而可以引申為「處在很糟糕、窘迫的局面」（In a miserable, pitiful, or very unfortunate condition）。

例句：

I just can't find work with the economy in the toilet like this.（經濟情況糟成這樣，我沒法找到工作）

只要和馬桶相關，想必都不會太好。相近的片語是go down the toilet，就像把東西沖進馬桶一樣，意思是「搞砸了、泡湯了」：

After the drug scandal, his career went down the toilet.（涉毒醜聞之後，他的事業也砸了）

They didn't want to see their investment go down the toilet.（他們不想看到投資就這樣泡湯了）