Go down the toilet是指「搞砸了」，那Toilet water又是什麼意思？
在商場裡聽到有人要買toilet water，千萬不要太驚訝，以為他要買廁所水。Toilet water從法文「Eau de toilette」衍生而來，指的是像花露水這種不貴的香水。
網上流傳一則笑話：
秘書在上廁所時，美國老闆打電話來：「Where are you？」
秘書慌忙之中回答：「I'm in the toilet！」
老闆驚呼：「What are you doing in the toilet?！」（你在馬桶裡幹什麼？！）
「上廁所」有好幾種說法
雖然都是英文，但是不同的文化對「廁所」有不同的說法。英國人叫廁所「toilet」或「loo」，其中後者又更口語：
I'll just go to the loo. （我正要上廁所）
菲律賓廁所的說法是「comfort room」（舒適的房間），簡稱CR。美國最常見的廁所叫法是「restroom」，或直接說「men’s room」、「ladies' room」，就像我們中文會用「洗手間」代替廁所一樣。
而toilet在美式英文裡是指「馬桶」，抽水馬桶的全名是flush toilet。所以「I'm in the toilet」，聽起來就好像是「我在馬桶裡」。
「In the toilet」字面意思是掉到馬桶，進而可以引申為「處在很糟糕、窘迫的局面」（In a miserable, pitiful, or very unfortunate condition）。
例句：
I just can't find work with the economy in the toilet like this.（經濟情況糟成這樣，我沒法找到工作）
Go down the toilet＝搞砸了
只要和馬桶相關，想必都不會太好。相近的片語是go down the toilet，就像把東西沖進馬桶一樣，意思是「搞砸了、泡湯了」：
After the drug scandal, his career went down the toilet.（涉毒醜聞之後，他的事業也砸了）
They didn't want to see their investment go down the toilet.（他們不想看到投資就這樣泡湯了）
Toilet water＝廁所水？
在商場裡聽到有人要買toilet water，千萬不要太驚訝，以為他要買廁所水。
Toilet water從法文「Eau de toilette」衍生而來，指的是像花露水這種不貴的香水。根據Collins字典的解釋：
Toilet water is fairly weak and inexpensive perfume.（「Toilet water」是很淡且不貴的香水）
