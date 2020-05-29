月光族、定存、急用金、利息⋯⋯這些「理財」相關英文怎麼說？

文：Judy Huang

賺錢不容易，但是花錢怎麼可以這麼容易呢？開始賺錢以後才真的知道賺錢的辛苦，更懂得存錢、理財的重要性。但你知道如何用英文談理財嗎？現在就讓我們跟著Nancy一起去銀行諮詢吧！

Nancy是剛步入職場的社會新鮮人，工作一年後，她卻發現自己的銀行戶頭沒有存到多少錢，所以她決定去銀行諮詢理財相關的業務⋯⋯

Nancy: Hi, I have an appointment with one of your financial consultants, Mr. Chen.

Nancy: 妳好，我今天有跟陳先生預約理財諮詢。

Clerk: Okay, please wait here a minute.

櫃檯: 好的，請稍等。

（After a few minutes）

（幾分鐘過後）

Counter: Hi, Miss Huang. Mr. Chen is ready to see you.

櫃檯: 黃小姐，裡面請。

Mr. Chen: Hi Nancy, how can I help you today?

陳先生: 嗨 Nancy，有什麼我可以幫忙的地方嗎？

Nancy: I’m looking for some advice on saving money. I don’t want to live from paycheck to paycheck anymore.

Nancy: 我想要跟你諮詢關於儲蓄，因為我不想要再當月光族了。

Mr. Chen: Don’t worry. I will do my best to help you. So, first, I would like to know how much you want to save and over what period of time you hope to build up that amount.

陳先生: 別擔心，我會盡力幫你。首先，我想要先了解一下你有沒有儲蓄的目標，以及你想要在多久之內存到這筆錢。

Nancy: Well, I don’t have a specific goal yet. I guess I just want to save as much as I can for rainy day.

Nancy: 目前我沒有明確的目標，我只是想要盡可能存多一點錢當應急基金。

Mr. Chen: I see. Please hold on for a second. Let me get some information for you.

陳先生: 了解，請稍等一下，讓我為你準備資料。