月光族、定存、急用金、利息⋯⋯這些「理財」相關英文怎麼說？
我們想讓你知道的是
提到投資理財，有幾個名詞是最基本的。利息、定存、指數型基金、應急金⋯⋯這些詞的英文是什麼？
文：Judy Huang
賺錢不容易，但是花錢怎麼可以這麼容易呢？開始賺錢以後才真的知道賺錢的辛苦，更懂得存錢、理財的重要性。但你知道如何用英文談理財嗎？現在就讓我們跟著Nancy一起去銀行諮詢吧！
Nancy是剛步入職場的社會新鮮人，工作一年後，她卻發現自己的銀行戶頭沒有存到多少錢，所以她決定去銀行諮詢理財相關的業務⋯⋯
Nancy: Hi, I have an appointment with one of your financial consultants, Mr. Chen.
Nancy: 妳好，我今天有跟陳先生預約理財諮詢。
Clerk: Okay, please wait here a minute.
櫃檯: 好的，請稍等。
（After a few minutes）
（幾分鐘過後）
Counter: Hi, Miss Huang. Mr. Chen is ready to see you.
櫃檯: 黃小姐，裡面請。
Mr. Chen: Hi Nancy, how can I help you today?
陳先生: 嗨 Nancy，有什麼我可以幫忙的地方嗎？
Nancy: I’m looking for some advice on saving money. I don’t want to live from paycheck to paycheck anymore.
Nancy: 我想要跟你諮詢關於儲蓄，因為我不想要再當月光族了。
Mr. Chen: Don’t worry. I will do my best to help you. So, first, I would like to know how much you want to save and over what period of time you hope to build up that amount.
陳先生: 別擔心，我會盡力幫你。首先，我想要先了解一下你有沒有儲蓄的目標，以及你想要在多久之內存到這筆錢。
Nancy: Well, I don’t have a specific goal yet. I guess I just want to save as much as I can for rainy day.
Nancy: 目前我沒有明確的目標，我只是想要盡可能存多一點錢當應急基金。
Mr. Chen: I see. Please hold on for a second. Let me get some information for you.
陳先生: 了解，請稍等一下，讓我為你準備資料。
live from paycheck to paycheck （phr.） 當月光族
你是月光族嗎？Do you live from paycheck to paycheck? 其中，paycheck的意思是「工資單；薪水條」，過著期盼下一張工資單來的日子，也就是所謂的月光族。
My brother lives from paycheck to paycheck. I worry about what he will do if he gets an unexpected bill.
我哥哥是個月光族。我很擔心他萬一帳單爆掉怎辦。
build up （phr.） 存 （錢）
除了用我們最常聽到的save money之外，還有其他關於存錢的說法嗎？有！那就是build up one’s savings。build up的意思是「建立」，後面若加上savings，就變成「累積存款」的意思喔！
I want to build up my savings over the next five years so I can buy a house.
我想要在未來五年裡累積存款這樣才能買房。
save for rainy day （phr.） 存應急基金
「為下雨天而存錢」是什麼意思呢？在這邊的rainy day指的是「窮困潦苦的日子」，因此save for rainy day就是未雨綢繆、存應急基金的意思。
It’s important to save for rainy day because you never know what will happen in the future.
準備應急基金是很重要的因為你永遠不知道未來會發生什麼事。
過幾分鐘後，陳先生拿了一些資料過來⋯⋯
Mr. Chen: Sorry to keep you waiting. I’ve prepared some options for you to have a look at.
陳先生: 不好意思讓你久等了，我已經準備好一些建議選項給您。
Nancy: Excellent.
Nancy: 太棒了。
Mr. Chen: My first recommendation would be a fixed deposit. The bank usually offers a higher interest rate with this compared to a regular savings account.
陳先生: 我第一個建議是定存帳戶，跟一般帳戶比起來，銀行通常都會給定存帳戶的投資人更高一點的利率。
Nancy: Interesting. What other options do I have?
Nancy: 聽起來蠻有趣的，我還有什麼選擇呢？
Mr. Chen: My other recommendation would be to put some money in an index fund.
陳先生: 我另一個建議是指數型基金。
Nancy: I see. What are the main differences between these two?
Nancy: 那麼，兩者有何差別呢？
Mr. Chen: A fixed deposit is just that. It is an account where you park a fixed amount of your savings while accruing interest. An index fund is a portfolio of stocks that normally offer very stable returns. It’s great for those who want to make a relatively low-risk investment in the stock market.
陳先生: 定存就是那樣。它是一個可以讓你存入同樣金額同時又能賺利息的帳戶。指數型基金則是一個定期回本的證券組合。很適合想要投入低風險股票市場的人。
Nancy: That sounds great! Thank you.
Nancy: 太棒了！謝謝你。
fixed deposit （n.） 定存帳戶
銀行帳戶有分兩種，一個是定存帳戶，另一個是活存帳戶，你們知道它們的英文分別要怎麼說嗎？「定存帳戶」是fixed deposit或是time deposit，fixed在這邊意思是「固定的」，而deposit就是「存錢」的意思；那麼「活存帳戶」則稱為current deposit或是 demand deposit。
如果今天你要去銀行存錢，可以用make a deposit of + 金額 + into one’s account這個說法，舉例如下：
A fixed deposit is a good way of saving money.
定存帳戶是存錢的好方法。
I would like to make a deposit of 1,000 USD into my current account.
我想要在我的活存帳戶存美金一千元。
interest rate （n.） 利率
把錢放在銀行存起來的好處就是利息啦！「利息」的英文是 interest，它除了可以表示「興趣」之外，也可以當「利息」的意思；另外，「利率」的英文則是 interest rate，rate 是名詞，「率，比率」之意。
What is the bank’s current interest rate?
現在銀行的利率是多少？
index fund （n.） 指數型基金
指數型基金是一種消極管理投資型基金，其英文中的index則表示「指數」，而fund動名詞同形，當動詞是表示「資助」，當名詞時則有「基金；資金」的意思。
Index funds often perform better than hedge funds.
指數型基金通常會比避險基金表現來得好。
看完這篇是不是對理財的英文說法更加熟悉了呢？相信大家可以找到最適合自己的儲蓄方式！
延伸閱讀
本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航