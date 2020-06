去年讀了一本齊克果的小書,《The Lily of the Field and the Bird of the Air》(translated by Bruce H. Kirmmse, Princeton University Press, 2016),由於內容講的是基督徒修養,我讀時雖然不特別抗拒,也不覺得沉悶,但領會始終不多。

然而,書中有幾句我沒有刻意記住,卻不知怎的一直留在我腦海裏,時不時浮現:

And when it is quite certain to a person that there is no such hiding place, then niether is there any evasion or excuse. And when one knows the frightful truth that there is no evasion or excuse — well, then one naturally refrains from finding it, for what is not cannot be found — but one also refrains from seeking it; and then one does what one shall. (pp.14-15)