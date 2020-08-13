英文郵件常見錯誤：通知客戶日期不要寫「I’ll inform you the date」
要通知人某件事情，這是email最常見的功能。但inform的基本用法，是「Inform someone of something」。of這個小字經常被忽略了。
有些英文字幾乎出現在每一封email裡，這些字如果用錯，意味著每寫一封就要錯一次。更可怕的是，這種錯有時候很微小，自己不容易發現，可能一錯就錯很久。來看幾個例子。
Inform… of
- 我等會兒會通知你日期。
（Ｘ）I’ll inform you the date later.
（Ｏ）I’ll inform you of the date later.
再多看一個例句，強化記憶：
I wrote to my boss, informing her of the situation.（我寫信給我的老闆，告知她目前的處境）
Remind… of
- 這封郵件是要提醒你下列行程。
（Ｘ）This email is to remind you the following appointment.
（O）This email is to remind you of the following appointment.
跟inform的性質一樣，remind的用法也是「remind someone of something」
再看一個例子：
I reminded my supervisor of his promise.（我提醒我的主管他的承諾）
Advise... of
- 計畫倘有變更，請告訴我們。
（Ｘ）Please advise us any change in your plan.
（Ｏ）Please advise us of any change in your plan.
Advise這個字，除了告知、勸人做什麼事，也經常用在勸人不要做什麼。這時候，我們會用另一個介系詞against。
I would advise against quitting your job if you are not actively pursuing another opportunity.（我勸你不要辭掉工作，除非你已經有其他的機會）
Require V-ing
- 這個工作需處理細節和事實。
（Ｘ）This job requires to work with details and facts.
（Ｏ）This job requires working with details and facts.
Require這個字如果後面直接加動詞，要用-ing，它也常和of或from搭配，也是email的易錯點。
比較一下以下的用法：
Require of是指對某人的要求：
What do you require of me?（你對我有什麼要求？）
Require from是需要從某人得到某樣東西：
Do you require any information from me?（你需要從我這裡得到什麼資訊嗎？）
責任編輯：朱家儀
核稿編輯：翁世航