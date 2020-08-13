英文郵件常見錯誤：通知客戶日期不要寫「I’ll inform you the date」

有些英文字幾乎出現在每一封email裡，這些字如果用錯，意味著每寫一封就要錯一次。更可怕的是，這種錯有時候很微小，自己不容易發現，可能一錯就錯很久。來看幾個例子。

Inform… of

我等會兒會通知你日期。

（Ｘ）I’ll inform you the date later.

（Ｏ）I’ll inform you of the date later.

要通知人某件事情，這是email最常見的功能。但inform的基本用法，是「Inform someone of something」。of這個小字經常被忽略了。

再多看一個例句，強化記憶：

I wrote to my boss, informing her of the situation.（我寫信給我的老闆，告知她目前的處境）

Remind… of

這封郵件是要提醒你下列行程。

（Ｘ）This email is to remind you the following appointment.

（O）This email is to remind you of the following appointment.

跟inform的性質一樣，remind的用法也是「remind someone of something」

再看一個例子：

I reminded my supervisor of his promise.（我提醒我的主管他的承諾）

Advise... of

計畫倘有變更，請告訴我們。

（Ｘ）Please advise us any change in your plan.

（Ｏ）Please advise us of any change in your plan.

Advise這個字，除了告知、勸人做什麼事，也經常用在勸人不要做什麼。這時候，我們會用另一個介系詞against。

I would advise against quitting your job if you are not actively pursuing another opportunity.（我勸你不要辭掉工作，除非你已經有其他的機會）

Require V-ing

這個工作需處理細節和事實。

（Ｘ）This job requires to work with details and facts.

（Ｏ）This job requires working with details and facts.

Require這個字如果後面直接加動詞，要用-ing，它也常和of或from搭配，也是email的易錯點。

比較一下以下的用法：

Require of是指對某人的要求：

What do you require of me?（你對我有什麼要求？）

Require from是需要從某人得到某樣東西：

Do you require any information from me?（你需要從我這裡得到什麼資訊嗎？）

